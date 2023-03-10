These built-in gas grills will help you create that luxury outdoor kitchen you've always dreamed of

There are many reasons why you might opt for a built-in gas grill over something freestanding, whether that's convenience, the extra features many offer, or just the aesthetic pleasures of having an outdoor kitchen space in your backyard. These built-in options save space as part of a countertop, and their premium nature means they often last longer than their cheaper counterparts.

These models are also more likely to include extra features like rotisseries, additional side burners, and more customizable zones. Not to mention the convenience of having your gas grill form part of a complete kitchen set-up.

In this guide, we will look at some top examples of the best built-in gas grills, from drop-in models to full kitchen islands. For more inspiration, head over to our guide to the best gas grills overall.

The best built-in gas grills in 2023

Built-in natural gas grills and islands

1. Weber Summit S-460 Built-In Natural Gas Grill Specifications Fuel: Natural gas Burners: 4 Dimensions: H50.5 x W34 x D31in Today's Best Deals $3,239 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Cabinet included + Smoker, searing and rotisserie burners included Reasons to avoid - Expensive

A stylish design-led built-in gas grill and island combo, the Weber Summit S-460 is a natural gas option with a large 4-burner cooking area and multiple burner options, including a sear station, smoker, and rear-mounted rotisserie feature. It also has a built-in thermometer and grease management system for simple maintenance.

Note that, despite pictures to the contrary, the S-460 doesn't come with the surrounding countertop, and this will need to be purchased seperately. Still, the Weber grill is attractive and will fit nicely with most outdoor kitchens, no matter their overall style.

2. Kitchenaid 9-Burner Island Gas Grill Specifications Fuel: Dual Burners: 9 Dimensions: H48.2 x W117.7 x D32.5in Today's Best Deals $2,500 at Costco (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Large 1,193 sqin cooking area + Cabinet and drawers included + Searing and rotisserie burners included + Can be used with natural gas or propane Reasons to avoid - No dedicated smoker - Expensive

With 1,193 sqin of grilling space, a dedicated searing burner, and rotisserie function, the Kitchenaid 9-Burner Island Gas Grill is really a multi-functional grilling giant, with a cabinet and side drawers all included in a stylish package that would make the perfect starting point for any outdoor kitchen space. It can also be used with propane if preferred, removing the need to connect it to your home's main gas line.

3. Char-Broil Medallion Series 5-Piece Modular Outdoor Kitchen Specifications Fuel: Natural gas Burners: 5 Dimensions: H47.5 x W170 x D26.5in Today's Best Deals $6,720 at Wayfair (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Great size with 880 sqin cooking surface area + Refrigerator, outdoor sink, cabinet, and countertops are all included Reasons to avoid - High customization comes with a high price tag - No dedicated searing, rotisserie or smoker options - Professional setup may be required

The grill attached to the Char-Broil Medallion Series 5-Piece Modular Outdoor Kitchen may not be quite as impressive as some others on this list, but the convenience of the overall package makes it a great choice for those who don't really want the fuss of constructing their outdoor kitchen from different parts over time. With a fridge, sink, removable trash can, insulated cooler, and 800 sqin 5-burner grill, it's a one-stop shop.

Drop in grills

4. Kitchenaid Built-in Propane Gas Island Grill Specifications Fuel: Propane Burners: 5 Dimensions: H25.9 x W25 x D39.9in Today's Best Deals View at Kitchenaid (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Good size with 930.8 sqin total cooking area + Searing and rotisserie burners included + Simple to assemble Reasons to avoid - No dedicated smoker function - Propane canisters need to be replaced regularly

The first drop-in model in this guide, the Kitchenaid Built-in Propane Gas Island Grill, is also a rare propane option. While natural gas grills offer a lot of additional conveniences because fuel doesn't need to be replaced, many prefer propane grills because of their greater versatility. This model from Kitchenaid has a good surface area and dedicated searing and rotisserie burners, and its stainless steel build gives it an attractive and high-end look.

5. Blaze Premium LTE 32-Inch 4-Burner Built-in Natural Gas Grill Specifications Fuel: Natural gas Burners: 4 Dimensions: H21.2 x W32.5 x D25.7in Today's Best Deals $2,300 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Infrared rear burner and rotisserie kit included + Lights for nighttime grilling Reasons to avoid - Expensive - No dedicated smoker function

The Blaze Premium LTE is a great choice for those who like to grill day and night, with in-built lighting that means you can see your steaks and burgers in all their glory even as the sun goes down. Otherwise, the model is nice and wide and includes a searing burner and rotisserie function. Its sleek yet simple design means you can drop it into an existing kitchen or build one around it. Of course, it's not cheap, and you could pick up a compatible grill for less.

6. Napoleon Built-in Prestige 500 BBQ Grill Specifications Fuel: Propane Burners: 4 Dimensions: H32.5 x W25.5 x D22.2in Today's Best Deals $1,499 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Night light knobs + Dual-level searing plates and rear rotisserie burner included + Compact size + Simple to set up Reasons to avoid - No dedicated smoker option - Smaller grill area

The Napoleon Built-in Prestige 500 BBQ Grill is another propane drop-in grill, which means it may be easier to set up than natural gas options. It's also the most compact option on our list, packing 4 burners, searing plates and a rotisserie function into a small package that would be ideal for those with a smaller outdoor area. The Napoleon grill also boasts the WAVE grid lines, which will give your food a distinctive look along with the great taste.

Choosing the best built-in gas grill for your backyard

Choosing the best built-in gas grill for you will rely on a few things, including the space you have at your disposal, the amount you plan to use the appliance, and how often you cook for large parties rather than for yourself or small family groups. If you simply want something to liven up the odd weeknight dinner, you likely don't need the maximum amount of burners.

Size - while some of us are lucky enough to have the space for a fully-kitted-out backyard kitchen, many will need to choose a grill based on the size of their outdoor area and their ambitions for additional tools and appliances.

Fuel type - while you might expect most built-in grills to run on natural gas, there are models (including some in our guide) that can be used with propane canisters. Take a look at our guide for more on the pros of cons of natural gas vs. propane.

Are built-in grills worth it? Built-in grills undoubtedly cost more than freestanding options, but this higher price tag comes with a lot of benefits. These models tend to be made with high-end, more durable materials, and they are designed for endurance and longevity more than the best portable gas grills. They are also the best option for a seamless, aesthetically-pleasing outdoor kitchen area, though this may require even more investment in professional set-up and installation.

How long do built-in gas grills last? Built-in gas grills can feasibly last up to 15-years if they are properly taken care of and maintained. Spending more initially may help, but doesn't guarantee, a long-lasting appliance, and you should ensure that you are cleaning your grill appropriately and checking for imperfections such as rusting on a regular basis. You will likely need to replace elements of your grill, like the cooking grates, before you need to buy a whole new one.

