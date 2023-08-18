Boucle isn't just for couches - these 12 decor pieces in this cozy fabric will make your home so much more welcoming

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If home decor were a family, boucle would be everyone’s effortlessly elegant cousin. While it’s undeniably chic (reminiscent of matching tailored sets and all things Chanel), the material also has a cozy, comfortable feel. It’s the best of both worlds when it comes to decor, IMO.

While upholstered furniture like sofas and armchairs might be the first thing that springs to mind when you think of boucle homeware, it also adds a chic touch to home accessories. I’ve seen some stunning boucle decorative pieces when browsing the best home decor stores – from pillows to small furniture pieces – which I simply have to share. So elevate your upholstery and add a luxe touch to your home with these beautiful boucle buys. And if you love boucle, then check out our guide to the best boucle sofas, too.

OUR TOP 9 BOUCLE HOME ACCESSORIES

BEST BOUCLE PILLOWS

White boucle pillow cover $21.99 at H&M I couldn't compile a roundup of boucle home accessories without including a classic white boucle pillow! Swap your current pillow covers for this timeless one to add a luxe touch to any bed or sofa setup. Cream boucle ball pillow $64 at Lulu and Georgia If you want to make a statement, this ball-shaped statement pillow is the perfect accent piece. It'll add balance and an interesting shape to your collection without distracting from a minimal color scheme. Manon linen boucle pillow $138 at Lulu and Georgia And this linen boucle pillow comes in a greige shade to add some texture and dimension to a tonal pillow collection. It comes in a few different neutral shades!

BEST BOUCLE HOME ACCENTS

Wall-mounted hanging boucle headboard $159.99 at Amazon Switch up the look of your bed instantly thanks to this boucle headboard. It features a stylish hanging design which gives it a modern, on-trend feel. Beige boucle throw $19.99 at H&M Drape this boucle throw over the edge of your sofa or bed for an cozy-yet-expensive-looking finish. It'll add balance through texture and pairs well with washed linen and cotton styles. Kita floor pillow $178 at Lulu and Georgia This boucle floor pillow has captured my heart – I need it in my living room as a matter of urgency. It adds a chic seat around the coffee table and a lovely decorative touch.

BEST BOUCLE OTTOMANS

S-shaped boucle vanity stool $79.99 at Amazon I adore the unique shape of this boucle vanity stool – it's the perfect statement addition to a marble dressing table. I can't quite believe it's under $80! Wide round storage ottoman $170 at Wayfair This chic ottoman has a hidden cavity which offers a stylish storage solution for any home bits you'd like to tuck away. Use it as a footstool, chair or decorative storage piece. Square boucle vanity stool $129 at Amazon I'm obsessed with the simple-yet-elegant design of this footstool. It's the ideal addition to your vanity if you're as obsessed with the minimaluxe aesthetic as we are!