Boucle isn't just for couches - these 12 decor pieces in this cozy fabric will make your home so much more welcoming
Elevate your upholstery with these home accessories that strike the perfect balance between expensive, soft and comfy – did somebody say ‘quiet luxury’?
For style leaders and design lovers.
Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
If home decor were a family, boucle would be everyone’s effortlessly elegant cousin. While it’s undeniably chic (reminiscent of matching tailored sets and all things Chanel), the material also has a cozy, comfortable feel. It’s the best of both worlds when it comes to decor, IMO.
While upholstered furniture like sofas and armchairs might be the first thing that springs to mind when you think of boucle homeware, it also adds a chic touch to home accessories. I’ve seen some stunning boucle decorative pieces when browsing the best home decor stores – from pillows to small furniture pieces – which I simply have to share. So elevate your upholstery and add a luxe touch to your home with these beautiful boucle buys. And if you love boucle, then check out our guide to the best boucle sofas, too.
OUR TOP 9 BOUCLE HOME ACCESSORIES
Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.
BEST BOUCLE PILLOWS
I couldn't compile a roundup of boucle home accessories without including a classic white boucle pillow! Swap your current pillow covers for this timeless one to add a luxe touch to any bed or sofa setup.
If you want to make a statement, this ball-shaped statement pillow is the perfect accent piece. It'll add balance and an interesting shape to your collection without distracting from a minimal color scheme.
BEST BOUCLE HOME ACCENTS
Switch up the look of your bed instantly thanks to this boucle headboard. It features a stylish hanging design which gives it a modern, on-trend feel.
Drape this boucle throw over the edge of your sofa or bed for an cozy-yet-expensive-looking finish. It'll add balance through texture and pairs well with washed linen and cotton styles.
BEST BOUCLE OTTOMANS
I adore the unique shape of this boucle vanity stool – it's the perfect statement addition to a marble dressing table. I can't quite believe it's under $80!
This chic ottoman has a hidden cavity which offers a stylish storage solution for any home bits you'd like to tuck away. Use it as a footstool, chair or decorative storage piece.
IS BOUCLE DECOR STILL ON TREND FOR 2024?
Boucle is derived from the French meaning for ‘loop’ or ‘curl’, which reflects the charming texture of the fabric. Often featured in upholstered furniture like accent chairs and statement sofas, the material can also add a luxe touch through smaller home accessories like the ones shown above.
It fits in seamlessly with both new homeware trends and more evergreen schemes – as an example, any boucle piece would make a fitting addition to our new favorite minimaluxe aesthetic! With the material still used in interiors guides, and new boucle homeware pieces constantly cropping up in the best home decor stores, our love for the material is not slowing down anytime soon. Simply put: we’re all still obsessed with the elegant-yet-cozy material, so you can incorporate these home accents into your space.
The Livingetc Newsletter
For style leaders and design lovers.
Valeza Bakolli is an experienced shopping editor. She previously worked at BuzzFeed where she honed her skills in all things shopping - from gift guide curation to spotting top home trends. Finding the best bargains online is her happy place (you won’t believe how much she got her Nespresso machine for!) and when she’s not romanticizing her morning coffee routine, you’ll probably find her creating a tablescape for yet another alfresco dining event in her backyard.
-
-
Struggling to declutter? This is the best place to start, according to interior designer Bobby Berk
The Queer Eye series’ interior expert reveals the one thing that is vital for a home that works and brings joy. The good news is, it’s totally accessible to anyone
By Raluca Racasan Published
-
This once-stark new build is now filled with warm, cozy neutrals – bar its brilliantly bold powder room
The designer of this modern home shows us how to create the perfect balance mixing warm whites with carefully chosen pops of dark color
By Raluca Racasan Published