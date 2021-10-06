Best smart lock: the best digital door locks and smart deadbolts for a safer home

If you have ever gotten halfway to work before wondering whether you have locked the front door or often find yourself scrambling around for keys in the bottom of your bag, then it may be time to consider a smart lock for your home.

The best smart locks bypass the need for last-minute panics about unlocked doors or the stress of lost keys entirely, instead offering peace of mind that you can access your home using just your fingerprint or a unique passcode. This adds not only convenience but also security.

And that's not all - many smart locks can be used with smart assistants such as Alexa or Google Assistant, allowing you to lock up using your voice alone. In addition, locks with built-in sensors remove even more admin, automatically unlocking when you approach and locking again behind you.

The best smart locks 2022



(Image credit: eufy)

1. eufy Smart Lock Touch & Wi-Fi Best fingerprint door lock Specifications Type: Biometric, Keypad, Voice, Key Installation: Retrofit Reasons to buy + Works with Alexa and Google Assistant + Rechargeable battery + Auto lockout after incorrect passcode guesses Reasons to avoid - No cloud storage - information stored locally - Expensive

Our top choice for the best smart lock, the eufy Smart Lock Touch & Wi-Fi, is easy to install, sleek-looking, and works seamlessly to keep your home safer. Ways to unlock include a fingerprint scanner, the eufy app, and the keypad on the exterior part of the lock.

The rechargeable battery adds convenience, and you can connect a portable charger should the lock run out of juice at an inopportune moment. It also works with Alexa and Google Assistant voice recognition, and you can use the app to unlock over Wi-Fi. There's also a physical key included for additional peace of mind.

Locking again once you're inside is super-easy, with just a turn of the knob ensuring you're safe and sound. We're also impressed with how sleek the smart lock looks, with the invisible keypad and slick black casing giving it a premium feel.

Livingetc rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

(Image credit: Yale)

2. Yale Assure Lock SL Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Touchscreen Deadbolt Best keyless door lock Specifications Type: Deadbolt (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Keypad, Voice) Installation: Replacement Reasons to buy + Works with Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri + Create virtual guest keys + Auto unlock when home Reasons to avoid - Expensive - No key as a backup

If you've ever wanted your house to know instinctively that you're home, welcoming you inside, then the Yale Assure Lock SL Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Touchscreen Deadbolt will be a dream come true.

The smart lock uses your phone to detect when you're approaching, automatically unlocking itself before locking again behind you. You can also use the Yale Access app to share access with trusted friends and family and create temporary or permanent virtual keys that you can quickly delete.

There is no physical key as a backup, which some will prefer, but you can use the keypad, the app, or even voice recognition via Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri.

(Image credit: August)

3. August Wi-Fi Smart Lock (4th Gen) Best lock for smart homes Specifications Type: Deadbolt (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Voice) Installation: Retrofit Reasons to buy + Works with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit + Works with Samsung SmartThings and August Video Doorbells + Auto unlock when home Reasons to avoid - No key as backup - Keypad sold seperately

An excellent choice for those steeped in smart home tech and want their devices to work together, the 4th Gen August Wi-Fi Smart Lock works with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit (the big three) for voice recognition and will also integrate with Samsung SmartThings devices.

With an additional purchase, the August Wi-Fi Smart Lock also becomes a smart lock with camera, compatible with August video doorbells that allow you to see who's at the door before letting them in.

The August app gives you a helpful activity feed, letting you know who has come and gone based on personal keys given out to household members, family, and friends. You'll also get smart alerts sent to your phone, which are customizable.

(Image credit: Nest, Yale)

4. Nest x Yale Smart Lock Best Google smart lock Specifications Type: Bluetooth, Keypad Installation: Replacement Reasons to buy + Works with Google Assistant + Works with Nest app + Nest Connect module included Reasons to avoid - No rechargeable battery (uses AA) - Expensive - Doesn't work with Alexa

The perfect smart lock for Google loyalists, the Nest x Yale Smart Lock integrates seamlessly with Google Assistant and Nest devices around the home but won't be any good if you want to use it with Alexa or Apple HomeKit.

You can use your voice, the app, or the keypad to access the lock, and the app will alert you to comings and goings as well as any attempts to tamper with it. You can also choose to share passcodes with friends and family, but set them on a schedule to avoid any unexpected visits.

And don't worry if you're not set up with Nest yet - the lock comes with the Nest Connect hub.

(Image credit: Lockly)

5. Lockly Secure Plus Bluetooth Deadbolt Best basic smart lock Specifications Type: Biometric, Key, Keypad Installation: Retrofit Reasons to buy + Two physical keys as backup + Fingerprint access + Keypad scrambling for extra security Reasons to avoid - Not the most modern looking - Doesn't work with smart assistants - No rechargeable battery (uses AA)

The Lockly Secure Plus Bluetooth Deadbolt is a good choice for those curious about electronic front door locks but haven't invested in a broader smart home set-up. Without smart assistant support or Wi-Fi access, this is a smart lock without the bells and whistles.

As a tradeoff, Lockly has biometric access, so you can gain entry using just your fingerprint. Some will prefer the app approach, but we find this the easiest to operate outside of auto-unlocking. Alternatively, you can use the (fiddly due to security scrambling) keypad or one of the two physical keys provided.

(Image credit: Level)

6. Level Touch Edition Bluetooth Smart Lock Best Ring compatible door lock Specifications Type: Deadbolt (Bluetooth, Guest Key, Key) Installation: Replacement Reasons to buy + Works with Alexa and Apple HomeKit + Works with Ring products + Physical keys as backup Reasons to avoid - No rechargeable battery - Expensive - Doesn't work with Google Assistant

Appearing as a traditional deadbolt, the Level Touch Edition Bluetooth Smart Lock actually has a lot of clever tricks up its sleeve. Alongside the Level app, two physical keys, and two NFC key cards, you can use Alexa or Apple HomeKit to access the lock. It can also be integrated with a Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Sidewalk enabled.

Level claims that the Touch Lock is the world's smallest and, while we can't verify that claim, it certainly looks nice and minimalist compared to more garish smart locks on the market. The physical keyhole is on full display, hiding the smart features of the deadbolt.

You also get auto-unlock, which means your door will unlock when it detects you are approaching, and audio confirmations on your mobile device when other members of your household come and go.

(Image credit: MiLocks)

7. MiLocks MiEQ Bluetooth/WiFi Push Button Deadbolt Replacement Smart Lock Kit Specifications Type: Deadbolt (Bluetooth, Key, Voice, Keypad) Installation: Replacement Reasons to buy + Works with Alexa and Google Assistant + Auto locking when closed Reasons to avoid - Not the most modern looking - No rechargeable battery (uses AA)

The MiLocks MiEQ Bluetooth/Wi-Fi Push Button Deadbolt Replacement Smart Lock Kit isn't the prettiest device on this list by a long shot, but that doesn't mean it can't keep your home as secure as the rest of them.

With an in-built sensor that means the lock can detect whether the door is open or closed, you can be sure that it locks behind you. In addition, the app allows you to lock, unlock, control keyless access and see a log of comings and goings. You can also use it to set up temporary access codes for visitors.

You'll get a Pentagon Wi-Fi Bridge to connect the smart lock with your internet, and it also works with both Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control.

How to choose the best smart lock for your home

(Image credit: August)

What is a smart lock?

A smart lock, or smart deadbolt, replaces ordinary analog door handles and locks. Connected to your home Wi-Fi and/or mobile device over Bluetooth, you can control them via methods including an app on your phone, voice control via a smart speaker, a fingerprint sensor, or a keypad on the device itself. This, in theory, offers additional protection for your home and allows you to control access from anywhere.

How do smart locks work?

The way you control your smart lock depends on which model you choose. For example, a smart lock with built-in biometric access means you can lock and unlock it using your fingerprint, which is usually programmed in an app. A keypad, meanwhile, means you can generate unique passcodes to gain access to your home - handing out new ones to family and friends.

Some also come with physical keys or key cards, which many will find a comfort should something go wrong. All examples on this list are entirely wireless, too, so you won't need to worry about wires. When your smart lock runs dry, simply recharge or change the batteries.

Are smart locks safe?

The idea behind smart locks is to make home security that much safer and smarter, but there are obvious worries about converting our old tried and true methods into new, digital ones.

Smart locks are generally more secure than traditional deadbolts, but that doesn't mean that they're perfect. There is a small risk of hacking, for example, but much of this depends on the security of passcodes. So ensure that your passwords and codes are kept safe and never easy to guess. It's also a good idea to cancel guest codes and passes when they're no longer in use.

If you choose a smart lock that uses an app (most of them), then see if you can set up alerts. This is handy for seeing who has come and gone and detecting any tampering before it becomes a problem.