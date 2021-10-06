Best smart lock: the best digital door locks and smart deadbolts for a safer home
The best smart locks for front doors, with keyless access and added security, from eufy, Yale, and more
If you have ever gotten halfway to work before wondering whether you have locked the front door or often find yourself scrambling around for keys in the bottom of your bag, then it may be time to consider a smart lock for your home.
The best smart locks bypass the need for last-minute panics about unlocked doors or the stress of lost keys entirely, instead offering peace of mind that you can access your home using just your fingerprint or a unique passcode. This adds not only convenience but also security.
And that's not all - many smart locks can be used with smart assistants such as Alexa or Google Assistant, allowing you to lock up using your voice alone. In addition, locks with built-in sensors remove even more admin, automatically unlocking when you approach and locking again behind you.
If you want to boost your home security further, take a look at our guide to the best video doorbells or keep reading to see which smart locks we rated highest.
The best smart locks 2022
1. eufy Smart Lock Touch & Wi-Fi
Best fingerprint door lock
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Our top choice for the best smart lock, the eufy Smart Lock Touch & Wi-Fi, is easy to install, sleek-looking, and works seamlessly to keep your home safer. Ways to unlock include a fingerprint scanner, the eufy app, and the keypad on the exterior part of the lock.
The rechargeable battery adds convenience, and you can connect a portable charger should the lock run out of juice at an inopportune moment. It also works with Alexa and Google Assistant voice recognition, and you can use the app to unlock over Wi-Fi. There's also a physical key included for additional peace of mind.
Locking again once you're inside is super-easy, with just a turn of the knob ensuring you're safe and sound. We're also impressed with how sleek the smart lock looks, with the invisible keypad and slick black casing giving it a premium feel.
Livingetc rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars
2. Yale Assure Lock SL Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Touchscreen Deadbolt
Best keyless door lock
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
If you've ever wanted your house to know instinctively that you're home, welcoming you inside, then the Yale Assure Lock SL Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Touchscreen Deadbolt will be a dream come true.
The smart lock uses your phone to detect when you're approaching, automatically unlocking itself before locking again behind you. You can also use the Yale Access app to share access with trusted friends and family and create temporary or permanent virtual keys that you can quickly delete.
There is no physical key as a backup, which some will prefer, but you can use the keypad, the app, or even voice recognition via Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri.
- Read next: the best outdoor security cameras for added home security
3. August Wi-Fi Smart Lock (4th Gen)
Best lock for smart homes
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
An excellent choice for those steeped in smart home tech and want their devices to work together, the 4th Gen August Wi-Fi Smart Lock works with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit (the big three) for voice recognition and will also integrate with Samsung SmartThings devices.
With an additional purchase, the August Wi-Fi Smart Lock also becomes a smart lock with camera, compatible with August video doorbells that allow you to see who's at the door before letting them in.
The August app gives you a helpful activity feed, letting you know who has come and gone based on personal keys given out to household members, family, and friends. You'll also get smart alerts sent to your phone, which are customizable.
4. Nest x Yale Smart Lock
Best Google smart lock
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
The perfect smart lock for Google loyalists, the Nest x Yale Smart Lock integrates seamlessly with Google Assistant and Nest devices around the home but won't be any good if you want to use it with Alexa or Apple HomeKit.
You can use your voice, the app, or the keypad to access the lock, and the app will alert you to comings and goings as well as any attempts to tamper with it. You can also choose to share passcodes with friends and family, but set them on a schedule to avoid any unexpected visits.
And don't worry if you're not set up with Nest yet - the lock comes with the Nest Connect hub.
5. Lockly Secure Plus Bluetooth Deadbolt
Best basic smart lock
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
The Lockly Secure Plus Bluetooth Deadbolt is a good choice for those curious about electronic front door locks but haven't invested in a broader smart home set-up. Without smart assistant support or Wi-Fi access, this is a smart lock without the bells and whistles.
As a tradeoff, Lockly has biometric access, so you can gain entry using just your fingerprint. Some will prefer the app approach, but we find this the easiest to operate outside of auto-unlocking. Alternatively, you can use the (fiddly due to security scrambling) keypad or one of the two physical keys provided.
6. Level Touch Edition Bluetooth Smart Lock
Best Ring compatible door lock
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Appearing as a traditional deadbolt, the Level Touch Edition Bluetooth Smart Lock actually has a lot of clever tricks up its sleeve. Alongside the Level app, two physical keys, and two NFC key cards, you can use Alexa or Apple HomeKit to access the lock. It can also be integrated with a Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Sidewalk enabled.
Level claims that the Touch Lock is the world's smallest and, while we can't verify that claim, it certainly looks nice and minimalist compared to more garish smart locks on the market. The physical keyhole is on full display, hiding the smart features of the deadbolt.
You also get auto-unlock, which means your door will unlock when it detects you are approaching, and audio confirmations on your mobile device when other members of your household come and go.
7. MiLocks MiEQ Bluetooth/WiFi Push Button Deadbolt Replacement Smart Lock Kit
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
The MiLocks MiEQ Bluetooth/Wi-Fi Push Button Deadbolt Replacement Smart Lock Kit isn't the prettiest device on this list by a long shot, but that doesn't mean it can't keep your home as secure as the rest of them.
With an in-built sensor that means the lock can detect whether the door is open or closed, you can be sure that it locks behind you. In addition, the app allows you to lock, unlock, control keyless access and see a log of comings and goings. You can also use it to set up temporary access codes for visitors.
You'll get a Pentagon Wi-Fi Bridge to connect the smart lock with your internet, and it also works with both Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control.
How to choose the best smart lock for your home
What is a smart lock?
A smart lock, or smart deadbolt, replaces ordinary analog door handles and locks. Connected to your home Wi-Fi and/or mobile device over Bluetooth, you can control them via methods including an app on your phone, voice control via a smart speaker, a fingerprint sensor, or a keypad on the device itself. This, in theory, offers additional protection for your home and allows you to control access from anywhere.
How do smart locks work?
The way you control your smart lock depends on which model you choose. For example, a smart lock with built-in biometric access means you can lock and unlock it using your fingerprint, which is usually programmed in an app. A keypad, meanwhile, means you can generate unique passcodes to gain access to your home - handing out new ones to family and friends.
Some also come with physical keys or key cards, which many will find a comfort should something go wrong. All examples on this list are entirely wireless, too, so you won't need to worry about wires. When your smart lock runs dry, simply recharge or change the batteries.
Are smart locks safe?
The idea behind smart locks is to make home security that much safer and smarter, but there are obvious worries about converting our old tried and true methods into new, digital ones.
Smart locks are generally more secure than traditional deadbolts, but that doesn't mean that they're perfect. There is a small risk of hacking, for example, but much of this depends on the security of passcodes. So ensure that your passwords and codes are kept safe and never easy to guess. It's also a good idea to cancel guest codes and passes when they're no longer in use.
If you choose a smart lock that uses an app (most of them), then see if you can set up alerts. This is handy for seeing who has come and gone and detecting any tampering before it becomes a problem.
Caroline has been a part of the Livingetc team since 2021, offering expert advice on the best smart tech for your home. Passionate about interiors and how technology can be integrated into daily living without sacrificing aesthetics, in her spare time she can be found shopping for the latest accent pieces for her own space.
-
-
