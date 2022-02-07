Best record player: the best turntables to play your vinyl collection in style

Starting your own vinyl library and choosing the best record player or turntable needn't be a daunting task. Once you've decided on your budget, which brand you want to go for, and which components you might need to build your ideal record-playing setup, everything will start to fall into place.

Then, all you need to focus on is the fun part - growing your vinyl collection and creating an eclectic range of albums to enjoy. An expanding vinyl library will make a great talking point at your next party with friends, as well as a form of entertainment.

Perhaps you're already sold on the joys of vinyl compared to the cold world of streaming and are just looking to upgrade an existing record player. Or you're getting more interested in building out an audio haven with the very best tech. Either way, turntable design has come a long way since Thomas Edison invented the first phonograph in the 1800s.

The latest record players come in designs to suit both classic and contemporary styles and have high-tech features that ensure the very best sound quality. There are also price points to match a variety of budgets, depending on how much you intend to spend.

Some models also come with Bluetooth connectivity and spare USB ports, you can use the best record players to stream music around your home and digitize your vinyl library - there are lots of tricks, and you can read more about them in our guide to how to use a record player.

The best record players in 2022

1. Cambridge Audio Alva TT turntable Best record player for wireless Hi-Res streaming Specifications Dimensions: W17 x H5.4 x D14in Bluetooth: Yes Motor: Direct drive

The built-in Bluetooth aptX HD on this expertly crafted turntable gives you wireless Hi-Res streaming. This means you can place the turntable anywhere around the room and stream music to any compatible Bluetooth receiver at up to 24bit/48kHz Hi-Res quality, which is really rather wonderful on the ears.

How it performs

The direct drive on the Alva TT and the dense and heavy platter ensures a consistent drive speed for great-quality listening. It's also easy on the eye, with a beautifully crafted British-made single-tone arm.

Good to know

As well as the ability to stream audio wirelessly, the Alva TT has a built-in Phonostage, which cuts down on the extra kit you need. The cartridge on the Alva TT is pre-installed too, which keeps the whole set-up process straightforward.

2. Lenco LS-55WA turntable Best record player for ripping vinyl Specifications Dimensions: H5.7 x W17 x D14.5cm Bluetooth: Yes Motor: Belt drive

The Lenco LS-55WA has an attractive wooden finish that makes it look retro in style. It includes the latest tech to give you an impressive listening experience, however.

How it performs

At a great entry-level price, the Lenco LS-55WA allows you to enjoy your vinyl direct on its built-in speaker. We found the sound quality enjoyable on the Lenco LS55 due to its built-in amplifier and wide frequency range.

Good to know

One of the great things about the Lenco LS-55WA is its ability to digitize your existing vinyl collection to mp3 on a USB stick. This is a particularly nice feature if you’re keen to digitize the classic albums you own and listen to them on the go. Inside the box, you'll also find a protective dust cover and a felt slipmat.

3. Rega Planar 6 Best record player for anti-vibration control Specifications Dimensions: W17 x H 4.7 x D14in Motor: EBLT advanced drive belt Bluetooth: No

The first thing you notice about the Planar 6 turntable is its clean, streamlined design. It is constructed around a unique ultra-light foam core plinth with a high-pressure laminate.

How it performs

The RB330 tonearm on the Planar 6 is designed with the latest technology in mind for stability and almost friction-free movement to get the best sound quality from your vinyl.

Good to know

This turntable comes in a matt polaris grey finish, with a dual later smoked/clear glass platter, which looks ultra-stylish and provides an exceptional base for your vinyl.

4. +Audio The+Record Player An excellent all-in-one record player Specifications Dimensions: H8.5 x W17.6 x D13.9in Bluetooth: Yes Motor: Belt drive

Designed by Alexander Åhnebrink, the beautifully compact The+Record Player from +Audio comes in a maple or walnut finish with aluminum accents to match your décor.

How it performs

This all-in-one phono system has a built-in stereo speaker system, which packs a punch and provides a great sound when playing your vinyl. As well as the ability to play both 33 and 45 rpm vinyl, this record player includes Bluetooth so you can stream music from other smart devices and play it via the record player's speakers.

Using Google Chromecast, you can stream the music from vinyl within your home network and play it on other devices too and this also works with Amazon Echo and AirPlay.

Good to know

What’s particularly great about this record player is its built-in USB input/output that allows you to rip your vinyl and transfer it to your MAC/PC. You can use the same USB connection to playback music - or even a movie - from your computer to the The+Record player too. This means it works similarly to a soundbar.

5. La Boite Concept Square turntable Best record player for high-end style Specifications Dimensions: H13.8 x W13.8 x D4.7in Bluetooth: No Motor: Belt drive

A very eye-catching design, the Square turntable by La Boite Concept features a square case with a unique slightly off-center turntable. The belt-driven design comes in either a walnut or oak finish, with a leather/cork felt on the turntable.



How it performs



There are two modes onboard – pre-amplified and non-pre-amplified modes to match the kit you have to accompany the design. It features a connector at the back of the turntable that allows you to switch between these two outputs. Meanwhile, the integrated Phono MM preamplifier amplifies your vinyl to a punchy 34dB while the 'plug and play' feature limits the number of cables you'll need.



Good to know



This beautiful turntable design includes four custom-made anti-vibration shock absorbers to help deliver the best sound when you’re playing your vinyl. The aluminum arm is also mounted with an Ortofon OM10 elliptical diamond cell to enhance the high-precision playback.

How do I choose the best record player?

Consider this when picking which record player or turntable to buy for your home:

Do you want a record player or a turntable?

'A record player is generally regarded as a complete playback system, having an amplifier and speakers integrated into the unit,' says Alex Winter, +AUDIO technical manager. 'It's all you need to play records. By contrast, a turntable requires separate amplification and speakers.'

Direct drive or belt drive motor?

You need to consider how well damped your record player or turntable is, which is a method manufacturers use to reduce internal or external vibrations. They do this through the design with a particular focus on the motor.

'A belt drive system helps to isolate motor vibration from the actual spinning platter by means of what looks like a big elastic band,' says Alex Winter. 'The motor in direct drive systems is, as its name implies, directly connected to the platter. DJs tend to like direct-drive systems as they get up to speed faster.'

What extra kit will you need?

For a record player that has everything housed in the design, you'll need a mains power and your vinyl records, of course. ‘By contrast, a turntable needs additional audio equipment,’ says Alex Winter. ‘Some models will have an integrated pre-amplifier, if not then the main hi-fi amplifier you connect the turntable to will need this facility. Many have and it appears as the 'phono' input on the amplifier. The amplifier will need loudspeakers wired up too.’

Choose good-quality parts

'A high-quality tonearm, counterweight, and needle are really important to play records fluently, especially if they’re second-hand,' says Nick Brown, Engineering Project Manager, Cambridge Audio. 'Low-quality components will likely have your music crackling, popping, and stuttering. I think it really does pay off to have a turntable made using quality components in the key areas.'

Where do you want to position your player?

You might want to think about getting a record player stand. If your record player or turntable has Bluetooth, it will give you more flexibility on where your turntable lives in your house. 'Turntables with Bluetooth capability mean you can wirelessly stream the vinyl you're playing to compatible headphones and wireless speakers,' continues Nick. 'This means your turntable can be placed anywhere, and not necessarily physically tied to speakers.'

What’s the difference between a record player and a turntable?

Record players and turntables often get confused and grouped in the same category, but it's important to know the difference when buying the right equipment to play your vinyl.

'A record player is an all-in-one vinyl player that does not need an external pre-amp stage, amplifier or speakers as these are all built-in for convenience,' explains Nick Brown, Engineering Project Manager, Cambridge Audio. 'A turntable needs all of these external devices, but you need to choose the partnering products yourself. This can sometimes mean better quality products as a record player is often focused around internal space-saving solutions.'