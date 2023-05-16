There's a new trend for this style of outdoor chair that everyone wants in their backyard this summer

Your rocking chair can stay outside depending on the material it's made from. If it is outdoor appropriate, you will be able to leave it outside throughout the year, provided you take your soft furnishings off. If you've gone for a wooden option, unless it has been treated with varnish, you will want to make sure it is sheltered from the elements. Teak is a great material for porch or patio furniture. It is durable, strong and has a great tone to it.

If you want a rattan/woven look for your rocking chair, go for resin wicker. It has the look of natural wicker but is specifically designed for outdoor patio furniture. It can be quite uncomfortable so you want to make sure you have a cushion for your rocking chair. Polypropylene, vinyl and polyester are good options that are water-resistant.

'In terms of materials, always opt for designs made from high-quality rust-proof aluminum and sustainably sourced teak or a hardwearing Neolith top,' advises Reilly Gray (opens in new tab), co-founder of an outdoor furniture brand, Suns Lifestyle. 'Furniture that is designed for life outside won't need to be brought indoors, and if you have a pergola or covered structure (or the space and budget to add one), then this combination will set you up perfectly for year-round use.