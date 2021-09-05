Best indoor security camera: keep watch at home with these wired and wireless options

The thing you may think of first when you hear about security cameras is outdoor CCTV, but the best indoor security cameras are becoming more popular for people when figuring out how to keep their home and their family safer.

Ranging from wireless cameras designed to be mounted in the corner of a wall to wired devices that can be placed on a side table in the living room or nursery, indoor security cameras are a brilliant way of keeping an eye on areas of your home when you're busy doing other things.

All of the cameras on our list include 2-way audio so you can communicate via your smartphone or device, and many also work seamlessly with smart home set-ups like Alexa, Google Home, and Apple HomePod.

The best indoor security cameras in 2022

1. Ring Indoor Cam Security Camera Best indoor security camera overall Specifications Video: 1080p Power: Wired Night vision: Yes Smart: Alexa Dimensions: 2.9 x 1.8 x 1.8in Weight: 0.4lbs Reasons to buy + Works with Alexa + 2-way audio + Privacy features Reasons to avoid - Must be placed near power outlet - Ring Protect subscription required for saving and sharing footage

Ring may still be best known for its video doorbells, but its wider suite of security devices is also fast rising to the top of the pile. The Ring Indoor Cam is our choice for the best indoor security camera right now, for smart home compatibility, customizable motion settings, and clear 1080p HD video.

Compatible with Alexa, you can choose to have motion alerts from the camera sent to your phone, tablet, or smart speaker - making sure you're notified whether you're home or away. There are also privacy features, allowing you to set zones you don't want to record and switch off audio.

When an alert happens, you can either use the 2-way audio to communicate with the person who set it off or open the live view to see what's going on remotely.

One potential drawback is that the Ring Indoor Cam will need to be placed somewhere close to a plug socket, but this means that you won't need to worry about recharging the device at any time. It's also affordable enough to pair a couple of cameras in different areas of the home, giving you more coverage.

2. Neos SmartCam Security Camera Best wireless indoor security camera Specifications Video: 1080p Power: Wireless Night vision: Yes Smart: Alexa Dimensions: 1.9 x 1.9 x 2.2in Weight: 0.2lbs Reasons to buy + Wireless + Works with Alexa + 2-way audio + Free 14 day cloud storage Reasons to avoid - No customisable zoning

The best indoor security camera for convenience, the Neos SmartCam is completely wireless, so you can place it wherever you want in the home. Its magnetic base will also attach to any metal surface, making mounting it super easy.

The camera works with Alexa, so you can use it with your speaker, smart display, or Amazon TV, with voice control to activate the 1080p live view. You can either view the video as is or make use of the 8x digital zoom to get a closer look.

One of the biggest bonuses offered by Neos is free 14-day storage with no subscription required. Whenever the camera detects motion or noise, 12-seconds of footage will be recorded and viewed for two weeks. You can even download clips to your phone.

3. Ezviz C6CN Indoor Security Camera Best pan/tilt indoor security camera Specifications Video: 1080p Power: Wired Night vision: Yes Dimensions: 3.4 x 0.56in Reasons to buy + 2-way audio + Person detection and pan/tilt function Reasons to avoid - No smart home compatibility - Must be placed near power outlet

Indoor security cameras tend to be small by design so as to appear more discreet (and not ruin the décor!), but if you want a complete picture of your home, then a pan and tilt camera is a good way to go.

The lens of these cameras, like the Ezviz C6CN, can be moved up and down and side to side to give you a 360-degree view of what is happening at home, even if you're out and about. View your feed from your phone and use the 2-way audio to communicate with pets or children in another room.

When testing, we found the set-up to be incredibly easy, though connectivity wasn't the smoothest. It also doesn't have smart home compatibility, so it will suit the less tech-savvy best.

Livingetc rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

4. Arlo Essential Indoor Camera Smart Security Camera Best indoor security camera for smart homes Specifications Video: 1080p Power: Wired Night vision: Yes Smart: Google Assistant, Alexa, Apple HomeKit Dimensions: 5.2 x 2.5 x 2.5in Weight: 0.27lbs Reasons to buy + Works with Arlo and SmartThings products + Works with Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant and Alexa + 2-way audio Reasons to avoid - Must be placed near power outlet - Subscription required for advanced features (3-months included)

If you're looking for an indoor security camera that works seamlessly with the rest of your smart home, the Arlo Essential Indoor Camera is an affordable and versatile option, working with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Apple HomeKit.

The good news is that Arlo gives users 3-months of access to Arlo Secure, which includes a 30-day cloud recording of captured footage, unique alerts for people, vehicles, and packages, and the ability to activate the siren, call a friend, or contact emergency services from the app.

After the trial is over, however, users will need to pay for the service. Without it, you can still make use of the automated privacy shield (when you don't want your camera watching), standard motion alerts, and 2-way audio.

5. Google Nest Cam Security Camera Best indoor security camera for smart homes (runner up) Specifications Video: 1080p Power: Wired Night vision: Yes Smart: Google Assistant, Alexa Dimensions: 4.5 x 2.9 x 2.9in Weight: 0.4lbs Reasons to buy + Works with Google Assistant and Alexa + Works with Philips Hue, Nest and Wink products + 2-way audio Reasons to avoid - Must be placed near power outlet - Google Nest Aware+ subscription required for some advanced features

Another good security camera for those looking to expand their smart homes, the Google Nest Cam Indoor Security Camera not only works with Google Assistant (as you would expect) but also with Alexa as well as Philips Hue, Nest, and Wink products.

As with the other cameras on this list, the Nest Cam has night vision, 1080p video, motion and sound detection, and a few extra features. For example, when an alert is triggered, there is the option to receive an email with a snapshot image of the event. Useful if you want to see exactly what has happened.

Google Nest Aware+ also allows you to store up to 30-days of video, which you can view within the app. Unfortunately, this costs a little extra, but some will find it useful for reviewing past footage.

How to choose the best indoor security camera for your home

How do I set up and install an indoor security camera?

The beauty of most modern indoor security cameras is their versatility, allowing you to place them pretty much anywhere in your home with zero fuss. But, of course, the specific set-up process will depend on the camera you buy and whether it is wired or wireless.

Wireless cameras will need to be charged before getting started, then connected to your device via an app. If it is also compatible with your smart home device, you will need to follow the instructions to link the two accounts. The only real difference with wired cameras is that they will need to be placed somewhere near a power socket to run.

Do security cameras record all the time?

Security cameras have been built and designed with the users' security in mind by their very nature. As a result, most will give you an option on how often it records and what is stored (and for how long), and in many cases, storage is very limited without paying for an additional subscription.

Some, like the Ring Indoor Cam, have additional privacy features to designate areas of a space as off-limits or to mute audio recording. Make sure to dive into settings and preferences to ensure your camera is only working as you would like.