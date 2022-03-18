Best fitness mirrors: 5 of the best mirrors to bring your favorite class home
These are the best fitness mirrors for those looking for a cutting edge, immersive experience at home
The best fitness mirrors are a purchase that can put you at the forefront of fitness technology, with immersive, futuristic workouts available at home. These incredible pieces of technology can be integrated into your home to look like a regular full-sized mirror, which then transforms at the touch of a button to bring you a stream of your favorite trainer to follow along within the comfort of your own home.
The draw of a fitness mirror, in comparison to other exercise equipment, is that your trainer can see you too, and you can polish up on your form and effort by seeing your reflection within the mirror. Without leaving your home, you can access tailored training and connect with the classes you love the most, from yoga to HIIT classes.
Working out at home has progressed at light speed in recent years, and these mirrors are a real jump forward in getting the quality you can expect from a studio or gym at home thanks to the two-way portal effect. Browse the best there is to offer below and discover the mirror that will change your fitness routine without disrupting your home decor.
5 of the best fitness mirrors for custom workouts at home
1. Tempo Studio
The best fitness mirror around
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Not only does this freestanding mirror unit look so good you'll want it for your home anyway, but this offering from Tempo also has incredibly advanced AI technology to help you perfect your form, power through workouts, and become fitter than ever. Undoubtedly the best fitness mirror around, Tempo also has the huge benefit of different packages tailored to the level of fitness you're at. We're especially drawn to the Tempo Studio Starter Package, which comes complete with a workout mat, two dumbbells, and 75 pounds of weight plates.
With this extensive kit, you can dive into using the cutting-edge technology (3D Tempo Vision) which uses AI to pinpoint where to go within your own personal fitness journey. That includes advice on improvements on your form, recommendations on what weights to lift, and the targets you should follow. Available in black and white and with a design that you will love at first sight, this is the fitness mirror to beat for sure.
2. Forme Fitness Mirror
The best fitness mirror for yoga and barre
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
You can truly transform your space at home into a gym environment with this mirror from Forme, which is amazingly smart and can be kitted out with handles, a rope grip, short bar, ankle straps, and a real wood barre for a real in-class feel. All of these accessories are stowable after use, and the mirror itself can be used in a freestanding position or once mounted to the wall.
Of course, as you might expect at this kind of price point, Forme will make a beautiful addition to your home too, with a design that will accentuate a space when not in use too. As far as the inbuilt technology is concerned, Forme uses a touchscreen and voice control for ease of use, as well as live workouts that span resistance training, yoga, barre, pilates, and more.
3. Tonal Fitness Mirror
The best fitness mirror for building strength
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Eradicate the need for a gym membership or a lengthy commute with this genius mirror from Tonal, which excels when it comes to strength training. Using AI that analyzes your form as you exercise, you'll be set the optimal weight for your session as well as advice thanks to the 17 sensors, on how to straighten up your form. The digital spotter can suss out if you're struggling due to fatigue too, and adjust your weight to prevent any safety concerns.
You can track your progress within this mirror too, seeing how much strength you've gained thanks to intuitive graphs. The dynamic weight system can adjust your weights for you to save you the trouble, making the whole process more efficient too. The adjustable arms that attach to this mirror can be changed to train your upper and lower body, for a true full-body workout at home.
4. Echelon Reflect Touch Smart Fitness Mirror
The best fitness mirror for class content
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
The Echelon Reflect is one of the original fitness mirrors, earning its place in homes around the world thanks to the sense of community crafted by the thousands of classes available. Like all good immersive workout classes, with such an array of live and on-demand studio fitness picks, this mirror is incredible for getting fit at home, at a more affordable price than other mirrors within this roundup.
Classes available include yoga, kickboxing, pilates and so much more. By navigating the touchscreen you can get straight to these workouts, and challenge your friends and other members of the community. This mirror installs flush to your wall, to prevent any design obstructions, and is also compatible with Bluetooth so that you can connect up your audio too.
Though it doesn't feature a camera, and therefore you can't get those personal training sessions or tailored advice, this mirror really excels when it comes to classes, and is at a more affordable price point all-around.
5. MIRROR
The best fitness mirror for music based workouts
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
MIRROR ticks all of the boxes when it comes to a premium fitness mirror, and is also available at a very competitive price. Equipped with thousands of classes at your disposal, a camera for interactive features, and the option for a freestanding or wall-mounted product, there's not a lot this mirror can't do.
This mirror can deliver curated workouts to you, push you to go further with heart rate data once paired with your smartwatch, and set the mood with amazing playlists for every workout. It also has safety built-in, with weight recommendations and the ability to count the number of reps you've completed. You can also get competitive by connecting with other community members as you sweat it out, to spur you on.
How we chose these fitness mirrors
Though we haven't had the opportunity to test out these fitness mirrors just yet, the round-up here has been carefully curated after researching a number of these products. From user reviews to an in-depth analysis of the kind of technology they are using, we chose what we deem to be the very best of these cutting-edge fitness must-haves. We also looked carefully at the pricing of each, in order to deem which were worth spending a little more money on too.
Browse more fitness mirrors...
Still searching for the fitness mirror to make a real difference in your workout routine? These are the retailers we would check first for excellent products. But first, some brands such as Echelon, Pro Form, and Tonal sell their own fitness mirror if you want to check them out.
