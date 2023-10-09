The 12 best dinnerware sets with pasta bowls - style you can use all the time
The 12 best dinnerware sets with pasta bowls are perfect for modern life, meaning you've got the ideal vessel for whatever you're about to eat
Like other home purchases, a dinnerware set is an investment. So before you splash the cash it's worth considering your lifestyle and what you like to cook or eat.
If you like to curl up with a plate of penne in front of the TV, or serve spaghetti and sauce to the family, a dinnerware set with pasta bowls is key.
Not all of the best dinnerware sets include bowls large enough for servings of pasta. So we've picked the best of those that do. Dig in to our menu of the best dinnerware sets with pasta bowls from the best home decor stores and select your favorite.
Simple white dinnerware sets with pasta bowls
Price: $27.80 for 4 piece set
This white bone china dinnerware set manages to be both simple and refined. The four-piece place setting for one has a high-gloss finishd and includes a glazed plate for dinner, one for salad, a pasta bowl and mug.
Price: $260 for 20 piece set
This simple ceramic stoneware dinnerware set has a scratch-resistant interior and a stylish raw-edged rim. It's available in four colors (or a mix of them) and the midi bowls are 8.6" x 2", perfect for generous servings of pasta.
Glazed dinnerware sets with pasta bowls
Price: $89.99 for 16-piece set
Taking its design inspiration from natural rocks such as marble and granite, this dinnerware set, with cereal and pasta bowls, is double-glazed, with a solid color on the exterior and a beautiful mottled pattern on the inside.
Price: $42.95 for 4 piece set
Made by hand in Portugal, the Prado stoneware dinnerware set for one oozes earthy, modern style, with its slimline silhouettes and rich, tonal reactive glaze that varies slightly from piece to piece. There's a choice of pasta or soup bowls too.
Elegant dinnerware sets with pasta bowls
Price: $294.99 for 32-piece set
Available in white, black, green, ash blue or redwood, this elegant stoneware dinnerware set features wide fluted trims and sharp clean lines on the plates and bowls for easy elegance every day.
Price: $106 for 4-piece set
Choose black or white for the porcelain Anmut dinnerware set from premium tableware brand Villeroy & Boch. The pasta bowl has a 9.5" diameter, so there's ample room for your favorite carbs with plenty of sauce.
Rustic dinnerware sets with pasta bowls
Price: $79.99 for 16-piece set
There's a handmade look to this charming stoneware dinnerware set with its mix of grey, blue and white tones and speckled finish. The larger bowl is D6.75", so suitable for soups, salads or spaghetti.
Price: $69.99 for 16-piece set
There's a beautiful contrast between the cream matte exterior and the high-gloss moss green glazed interior on this stoneware dinnerware set that will add rustic vibes to your table setting. At D7", the soup bowls are perfect for pasta too.
Price: $82.99 for 24-piece set
Choose beige, turquoise, green or red for this stoneware dinnerware set for 6, which includes D8.2" pasta bowls, and features a swirling spiral motif that spreads out from the center of each piece, with speckled dots and a black rim.
What is the most durable dinnerware for everyday use?
Bone china is the most durable dinnerware, due to the bone ash used in its manufacture. However, it is also the most expensive. The best bone china dinnerware sets may also have delicate patterns and decals that make them less suitable for the dishwasher.
These are a couple of reasons bone china isn't widely popular for everyday use, despite its durability. Many people prefer other types of durable ceramics for everyday use, such as stoneware.
'Ceramic is an excellent material for dinnerware because of its quality heat retention, versatility, and aesthetics,' says Shiza Shahid, Co-Founder of Our Place.
'Stoneware is the best kind of ceramic because it is fired at a much higher temperature, making it even more durable.'
The Livingetc Newsletter
