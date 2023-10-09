The 12 best dinnerware sets with pasta bowls - style you can use all the time

The 12 best dinnerware sets with pasta bowls are perfect for modern life, meaning you've got the ideal vessel for whatever you're about to eat

Like other home purchases, a dinnerware set is an investment. So before you splash the cash it's worth considering your lifestyle and what you like to cook or eat. 

If you like to curl up with a plate of penne in front of the TV, or serve spaghetti and sauce to the family, a dinnerware set with pasta bowls is key. 

Not all of the best dinnerware sets include bowls large enough for servings of pasta. So we've picked the best of those that do. Dig in to our menu of the best dinnerware sets with pasta bowls from the best home decor stores and select your favorite.

Simple white dinnerware sets with pasta bowls

Contact white dinnerware set
1. Contact dinnerware set

Price: $27.80 for 4 piece set

This white bone china dinnerware set manages to be both simple and refined. The four-piece place setting for one has a high-gloss finishd and includes a glazed plate for dinner, one for salad, a pasta bowl and mug.

Set the Table dinnerware set
2. Set the Table dinnerware set

Price: $260 for 20 piece set

This simple ceramic stoneware dinnerware set has a scratch-resistant interior and a stylish raw-edged rim. It's available in four colors (or a mix of them) and the midi bowls are 8.6" x 2", perfect for generous servings of pasta.

Dolce dinnerware set
3. Dolce dinnerware set

Price: $51.80 for 4 piece set

Simple and stylish, the Dolce terracotta dinnerware set has a beautiful tapered shape with a unique glazing technique, which is applied to reveal hints of the terracotta underneath. At (D7.75") the pasta bowl is suitably sized too.

Glazed dinnerware sets with pasta bowls

Vancasso Kast dinnerware set
1. Vancasso Kast dinnerware set

Price: $89.99 for 16-piece set

Taking its design inspiration from natural rocks such as marble and granite, this dinnerware set, with cereal and pasta bowls, is double-glazed, with a solid color on the exterior and a beautiful mottled pattern on the inside.

Prado blue dinnerware set
2. Prado blue dinnerware set

Price: $42.95 for 4 piece set

Made by hand in Portugal, the Prado stoneware dinnerware set for one oozes earthy, modern style, with its slimline silhouettes and rich, tonal reactive glaze that varies slightly from piece to piece. There's a choice of pasta or soup bowls too.

Gibson Elite Juno Moon dinnerware set
3. Juno Moon dinnerware set

Price: $69.99 for 12-piece set

From Gibson Elite, this stoneware dinnerware set for four has an attractive reactive glaze finish in a mix of blue hues and contains four (D10.35") dinner plates, four (D9") pasta bowls plus four cereal bowls. 

Elegant dinnerware sets with pasta bowls

Lusso dinnerware set
1. Lusso dinnerware set

Price: $294.99 for 32-piece set

Available in white, black, green, ash blue or redwood, this elegant stoneware dinnerware set features wide fluted trims and sharp clean lines on the plates and bowls for easy elegance every day.    

Anmut dinnerware set
2. Anmut dinnerware set

Price: $106 for 4-piece set

Choose black or white for the porcelain Anmut dinnerware set from premium tableware brand Villeroy & Boch. The pasta bowl has a 9.5" diameter, so there's ample room for your favorite carbs with plenty of sauce. 

Royal Doulton Pacific Stone Dots dinnerware set
3. Pacific Stone Dots dinnerware set

Price: $328 for 16-piece set

Made from high quality porcelain, this grey dinnerware set from Royal Doulton comprises four dinner plates, four side plates, four cereal bowls and four pasta bowls, each finished with a dot pattern inspired by the sea. 

Rustic dinnerware sets with pasta bowls

Gibson Elite Rhineback dinnerware set
1. Rhineback dinnerware sets

Price: $79.99 for 16-piece set

There's a handmade look to this charming stoneware dinnerware set with its mix of grey, blue and white tones and speckled finish. The larger bowl is D6.75", so suitable for soups, salads or spaghetti.

Sango Resona dinnerware set
2. Sango Resona dinnerware set

Price: $69.99 for 16-piece set

There's a beautiful contrast between the cream matte exterior and the high-gloss moss green glazed interior on this stoneware dinnerware set that will add rustic vibes to your table setting. At D7", the soup bowls are perfect for pasta too.

Dakota Field Whittier dinnerware set
3. Dakota Fields Whittier dinnerware set

Price: $82.99 for 24-piece set

Choose beige, turquoise, green or red for this stoneware dinnerware set for 6, which includes D8.2" pasta bowls, and features a swirling spiral motif that spreads out from the center of each piece, with speckled dots and a black rim. 

What is the most durable dinnerware for everyday use?

Bone china is the most durable dinnerware, due to the bone ash used in its manufacture. However, it is also the most expensive. The best bone china dinnerware sets may also have delicate patterns and decals that make them less suitable for the dishwasher. 

These are a couple of reasons bone china isn't widely popular for everyday use, despite its durability. Many people prefer other types of durable ceramics for everyday use, such as stoneware.  

'Ceramic is an excellent material for dinnerware because of its quality heat retention, versatility, and aesthetics,' says Shiza Shahid, Co-Founder of Our Place.

'Stoneware is the best kind of ceramic because it is fired at a much higher temperature, making it even more durable.'

