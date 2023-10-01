The 12 best dessert plates - finish off your hosting in style

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Dessert plates are an elegant way to present your favorite sweet treats at the end of a meal. Yet, whether you use a plate or a dessert bowl will depend on the type of dessert you're serving.

Anything sliced, like a piece of apple pie, pavlova or cheesecake will look best served on a dessert plate, as it will retain its shape, and allow space for a drizzle of cream or sauce.

The best dinnerware sets usually contain dessert plates. However, if you want to buy extra, or something special, we've scoured the best home decor stores for a round up of the best dessert plates so you can serve sweet treats with style.

Best bold dessert plates

1. Jylin dessert plate View at Anthropologie Price: $16 Maximalists will love the contrasting tones and clashing prints on this colorful hand-painted, stoneware patterned plate. Mix it with bowls, mugs and even teaspoons in similarly coordinating colors and patterns. 2. Mandala dessert plate View at Wayfair Price: $21.24 for set of 4 Suitable for salads, pastries, cakes or desserts, these porcelain Mandala plates are inspired by traditional hand-painted crockery, and will bring a beautiful boho feel to your table. They can go in the oven, microwave and dishwasher too. 3. From the Deep dessert plates View at Anthroplogie Price: $64 for set of 4 We all love octopus and now these clever sea creatures are immortalised on these graphic blue plates. There's a sister set with a fish design, so mix it up with both, if you're catering for a crowd.

Best elegant dessert plates

1. Gordon Castle Antler Trellis dessert plate View at Amara Price: $49.50 Beautifully boxed, this plate from Halcyon Days makes a great gift. Made from fine bone china, the repeating trellis pattern is made up of tiny antler motifs, inspired by the antler heads which used to adorn the dome ceiling of Gordon Castle in Scotland. 2. Emerald dessert plate View at Amara Price: $252 for set of 4 These elegant Emerald porcelain dessert plates from Vista Alegre will bring an air of Art Deco decadence to your dining table. So make sure the sweet course served is equally extravagant and alluring - no pressure. 3. Blueshire dessert plate View at Target Price: $31.99 This beautiful Blueshire dessert plate has a repeating mosaic of a simple diamond shape depicted vertically and horizontally in shades of blue. It's paired with a gold band featuring raised interlocking T-bars for an elegant finish.

Best rustic dessert plates

1. Marcus dessert plate View at Amara Price: $45 Crafted from stoneware, this Marcus plate from Blue Pheasant is available in a soft grey or dappled white finish. Style it with the rest of the collection, including dinner and side plates, bowls and mugs, for a charming farmhouse feel. 2. Goblin dessert plates View at Burke Decor Price: $139.99 for set of 6 Part of one of the best dinnerware sets for six, and made in Italy, this is inspired by nature and available in grey or sand tones. To appreciate their full glory, team them with the accompanying dinner and soup plates in complementary patterns. 3. Stoneware 8" plate View at Target Price: $4.99 There's a gorgeous hand-crafted quality to this 8" stoneware plate due to it's organic shape and reactive glaze. It's available in gray or cream and is suitable for salads, desserts or sides.

Best simple dessert plates

1. Midi plates View at Our Place Price: $45 for set of 4 We're huge fans of Our Place cookware and dinnerware and this set of four midi plates is one of the many reasons why. These stackable ceramic plates are just the right size for a slice of cake, piece of pie, scoop of pudding and much more. 2. Contempri appetizer plate View at CB2 Price: $6.95 The distinct contours of Paul McCobb's original 1959 design has had a dynamic update with CB2's reissue of the Contempri Appetizer plate in new bone china, with a shiny white glaze. Its slight coupe form and straight, lifted edge is effortlessly modern and easy to stack. 3. Livia oval plates View at Lulu & Georgia Price: $84 for set of 6 Available in rose, white or black, these oval plates from Casafina are made in Portugal from classic stoneware. The organic shape and softly speckled finish offers a simple casual style for serving appetizers, cakes or desserts.