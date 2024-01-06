What are the Best Comforters for Hot Sleepers? These are the Best to Buy for a Comfortable Night's Sleep
If you get overheated during the night, it might be your bedding causing you issues. These are the best comforters for hot sleepers to consider
The feeling of waking in the middle of the night dripping in sweat is never a pleasant experience. For hot sleepers, this is an all-too-common occurrence. Whilst the cause of their temperature rising can vary, research shows that sleeping in a cool space can help you gain a good night’s sleep and help regulate your hormones.
Taking all of this into account, choosing the right comforter is not just an aesthetic choice, but a design decision that will directly impact the quality of your sleep. Breathable fabrics like cotton and linen help keep you cool at night whilst still providing comfort and calm.
If you’re still at the start of your search to find the best bedding sets, we’ve curated our list of the best comforters for hot sleepers, featuring sustainable solutions alongside the cooling and cotton varieties.
1. Best cotton comforters for hot sleepers
Filled with wool and covered in cotton, this Amazon comforter is the ideal choice for those who want to keep cool at night. Not only is cotton a breathable exterior but wool is great at regulating temperature. It's moisture wicking properties will ensure you stay cool and comfortable through the night.
Material: Wool & Cotton
Size: Full/Queen & King
Price: $114.94
Made with 100% cotton, this smart comforter from Wayfair showcases the best of the natural fibre. Not only is it breathable and super soft, it's machine washable so you can keep it feeling fresh with ease. This is key for hot sleeper who can sweat throughout the night to regulate their body temperature.
Material: Cotton
Size: Full, Queen, King & California King
Price: $191.99
A comforter for hot sleepers does have to do two things at once, simultaneously keeping you warm enough to feel comfortable and sufficiently cool to sleep peacefully. This Wayfair option prioritizes both needs with its cotton exterior, lightweight shell, and goose-down filling. It's also machine washable so you can keep it feeling inviting with ease.
Material: Cotton
Size: Twin, Queen & King
Price: $89.99
2. Best year-round comforters for hot sleepers
With its fun sunburst pattern and organic cotton percale weave exterior, this Urban Outfitters comforter can easily transition between the seasons for hot sleepers. The inflated form provides a hug like comfort whilst the cotton keeps you dry and cool every evening. The ivory also provides a wonderful canvas for more colorful accessories.
Material: Cotton
Size: Twin/Twin XL, Full/Queen & King
Price: $20.99
Reversible to suit your seasonal style, this contemporary comforter provides a soft comfort that doesn't overwhelm you. Its secret to success lies in offering warmth through the polyester microfiber fabric but keeping you cool with its lightweight form. This is a great solution for those who for those hot sleepers who still want to feel cozy at night.
Material: Polyester
Size: Twin, Full/Queen & King
Price: $39.82
The benefits of linen for bedding have long been praised, this is a material that is not just breathable but gets softer with each wash. This Pottery Barn comforter is ideal for the really hot sleepers who want to stay cool and comfortable all year round. The polyester batting and cotton side of the comforter provide insulation which complements the cool touch of the linen.
Size: Twin/Twin XL, Full/Queen & King/California King
Price: $219
3. Best eco-friendly comforters for hot sleepers
A good night's sleep shouldn't cost the Earth, this is a philosophy brought to life in this Bed Bath & Beyond comforter. Filled with recycled polyester and corn fiber, the breathable interior is complemented by the natural cotton exterior. In short, a soft solution for hot sleepers that is also sustainable.
Material: Polyester
Size: Twin, Full/Queen & King
Price: $55.59
Nest Bedding offers this organic cotton comforter as an answer for hot sleepers seeking a sustainable solution. Washable and designed to last, wool and cotton both help naturally regulate the body's temperature. The neutral hue also makes this comforter ideal for those looking to create a calming escape.
Material: Organic Cotton & Wool
Size: Twin, Queen & King
Price: $201.60
Crisp and clean comfort comes in the form of this Bed Bath & Beyond comforter. Filled with a down alternative, this organic piece keeps you cool with its inherent moisture-wicking properties. A great example of the endearing qualities of natural and long-lasting fibers.
Material: Organic cotton sateen
Size: Twin, Full/Queen & King
Price: $135.99
4. Best cooling comforters for hot sleepers
Created by Coma Inducer, this comforter is appropriately named 'Ice Panda'. Combining a cooling bamboo rayon with a plush microfiber on either side, this comforter offers hot sleepers the best of both worlds. Aesthetically speaking, the soft blue and contemporary grey is a versatile offering that would blend beautifully with a variety of bedroom schemes.
Material: Bamboo Rayon
Size: Twin XL, Full/Queen & King
Price: $103.99
Designed for hot sleepers, this Amazon comforter features lightweight polyester across a diamond quilt design. The polyester wicks moisture and dries quickly ensuring that even on the hottest nights of the year, you can still fall asleep. The lightweight nature of the comforter also means you can move around freely at night, keeping you comfortable as well as dry.
Material: Polyester
Size: Twin, Full/Queen & King/Palatial King
Price: $29.99
Menopause is not a bad word. For many women struggling with night sweats, their favorite comforter many no longer provide the comfort they need for a good night's sleep. This cooling comforter from Bed Bath & Beyond provides a solution with its cotton interior and cooling bamboo shell.
Material: Cotton & Bamboo
Size: Twin, Queen & King
Price: $132.37
Can a comforter improve sleep quality?
In short, yes, a comforter can transform your sleeping experience. Sleep research has found that comforters provide us warmth during REM sleep as we can’t regulate body temperature during this time. Habits also form this attachment as we are conditioned to sleep with blankets from birth. There is also evidence to suggest that sleeping with a comforter or blanket can increase our serotonin (the happy hormone) and melatonin levels.
A comforter specifically improves sleep quality with its weighted and hug-like comfort, as London-based interior designer, Shalini Misra shares. 'Selecting heavier bedding can elevate your sleep quality and even alleviate insomnia. Weighted blankets, for example, provide a comforting, cocoon-like sensation that encourages restfulness by limiting physical movement and aiding in uninterrupted sleep,' says Shalini Misra. To personalize your comforter and sleep experience, the choices are ever expanding, from lighter cooling varieties to warm weighted ones. It’s also common to swap comforters as the seasons change, tailoring your sleeping experience in the face of changing climates.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Writer and design expert Faaizah Shah is the founder of The Interiors Consultancy. She has worked with designers such as Staffan Tollgard and design houses such as Sanderson to help them understand and communicate their narratives. She is known for crafting engaging stories and imaginative content, and understanding great decor from her years alongside some of the best creatives in the industry. She is also a contributor to Livingetc.
-
-
Which are the Best Indoor Plants for Winter? From Glossy Foliage to Colorful Blooms, These 8 Plants Top the List
What plants to choose and how to care for them when the cold season strikes
By Jacky Parker Published
-
8 of the World’s Best Designers on the Trends They’re Setting for 2024 — This Is How You’ll Be Decorating
From rattan to colour-drenching, in 2024 we're keeping sustainability at the forefront of our minds, and these are the trends tipped to make an impact
By Roddy Clarke Published