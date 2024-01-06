What are the Best Comforters for Hot Sleepers? These are the Best to Buy for a Comfortable Night's Sleep

The feeling of waking in the middle of the night dripping in sweat is never a pleasant experience. For hot sleepers, this is an all-too-common occurrence. Whilst the cause of their temperature rising can vary, research shows that sleeping in a cool space can help you gain a good night’s sleep and help regulate your hormones.

Taking all of this into account, choosing the right comforter is not just an aesthetic choice, but a design decision that will directly impact the quality of your sleep. Breathable fabrics like cotton and linen help keep you cool at night whilst still providing comfort and calm.

If you’re still at the start of your search to find the best bedding sets, we’ve curated our list of the best comforters for hot sleepers, featuring sustainable solutions alongside the cooling and cotton varieties.

1. Best cotton comforters for hot sleepers

1. Hypo-allergenic Cotton Comforter View at Amazon Filled with wool and covered in cotton, this Amazon comforter is the ideal choice for those who want to keep cool at night. Not only is cotton a breathable exterior but wool is great at regulating temperature. It's moisture wicking properties will ensure you stay cool and comfortable through the night. Material: Wool & Cotton Size: Full/Queen & King Price: $114.94 2. Washable Cotton Comforter View at Wayfair Made with 100% cotton, this smart comforter from Wayfair showcases the best of the natural fibre. Not only is it breathable and super soft, it's machine washable so you can keep it feeling fresh with ease. This is key for hot sleeper who can sweat throughout the night to regulate their body temperature. Material: Cotton Size: Full, Queen, King & California King Price: $191.99 3. Cotton Down Comforter View at Wayfair A comforter for hot sleepers does have to do two things at once, simultaneously keeping you warm enough to feel comfortable and sufficiently cool to sleep peacefully. This Wayfair option prioritizes both needs with its cotton exterior, lightweight shell, and goose-down filling. It's also machine washable so you can keep it feeling inviting with ease. Material: Cotton Size: Twin, Queen & King Price: $89.99

2. Best year-round comforters for hot sleepers

1. Starburst Cotton Comforter View at Urban Outfitters With its fun sunburst pattern and organic cotton percale weave exterior, this Urban Outfitters comforter can easily transition between the seasons for hot sleepers. The inflated form provides a hug like comfort whilst the cotton keeps you dry and cool every evening. The ivory also provides a wonderful canvas for more colorful accessories. Material: Cotton Size: Twin/Twin XL, Full/Queen & King Price: $20.99 2. Microfiber Lightweight Comforter View at Target Reversible to suit your seasonal style, this contemporary comforter provides a soft comfort that doesn't overwhelm you. Its secret to success lies in offering warmth through the polyester microfiber fabric but keeping you cool with its lightweight form. This is a great solution for those who for those hot sleepers who still want to feel cozy at night. Material: Polyester Size: Twin, Full/Queen & King Price: $39.82 3. Flax Linen Comforter View at Pottery Barn The benefits of linen for bedding have long been praised, this is a material that is not just breathable but gets softer with each wash. This Pottery Barn comforter is ideal for the really hot sleepers who want to stay cool and comfortable all year round. The polyester batting and cotton side of the comforter provide insulation which complements the cool touch of the linen. Size: Twin/Twin XL, Full/Queen & King/California King Price: $219

3. Best eco-friendly comforters for hot sleepers

1. Natural Cotton Eco Comforter View at Bed Bath & Beyond A good night's sleep shouldn't cost the Earth, this is a philosophy brought to life in this Bed Bath & Beyond comforter. Filled with recycled polyester and corn fiber, the breathable interior is complemented by the natural cotton exterior. In short, a soft solution for hot sleepers that is also sustainable. Material: Polyester Size: Twin, Full/Queen & King Price: $55.59 2. Organic Wool Comforter View at Nest Bedding Nest Bedding offers this organic cotton comforter as an answer for hot sleepers seeking a sustainable solution. Washable and designed to last, wool and cotton both help naturally regulate the body's temperature. The neutral hue also makes this comforter ideal for those looking to create a calming escape. Material: Organic Cotton & Wool Size: Twin, Queen & King Price: $201.60 3. Organic Cotton Down Alternative Microfiber Fill Duvet View at Bed Bath & Beyond Crisp and clean comfort comes in the form of this Bed Bath & Beyond comforter. Filled with a down alternative, this organic piece keeps you cool with its inherent moisture-wicking properties. A great example of the endearing qualities of natural and long-lasting fibers. Material: Organic cotton sateen Size: Twin, Full/Queen & King Price: $135.99

4. Best cooling comforters for hot sleepers

1. Ice Panda Comforter View at Bed Bath & Beyond Created by Coma Inducer, this comforter is appropriately named 'Ice Panda'. Combining a cooling bamboo rayon with a plush microfiber on either side, this comforter offers hot sleepers the best of both worlds. Aesthetically speaking, the soft blue and contemporary grey is a versatile offering that would blend beautifully with a variety of bedroom schemes. Material: Bamboo Rayon Size: Twin XL, Full/Queen & King Price: $103.99 2. Comforter for Hot Sleepers View at Amazon Designed for hot sleepers, this Amazon comforter features lightweight polyester across a diamond quilt design. The polyester wicks moisture and dries quickly ensuring that even on the hottest nights of the year, you can still fall asleep. The lightweight nature of the comforter also means you can move around freely at night, keeping you comfortable as well as dry. Material: Polyester Size: Twin, Full/Queen & King/Palatial King Price: $29.99 3. Menopause Cooling Comforter View at Bed Bath & Beyond Menopause is not a bad word. For many women struggling with night sweats, their favorite comforter many no longer provide the comfort they need for a good night's sleep. This cooling comforter from Bed Bath & Beyond provides a solution with its cotton interior and cooling bamboo shell. Material: Cotton & Bamboo Size: Twin, Queen & King Price: $132.37