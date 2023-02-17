Best bookshelf speakers: upgrade your system with stereo sound

The best bookshelf speakers are a fantastic first step towards getting amazing sound at home. Traditionally part of wider home theater systems, bookshelf speakers are becoming cheaper and easier to use, and so many people are choosing to purchase them as standalone audio devices.

Now that you can connect to many of them over Bluetooth and WiFi as well as with physical wires, bookshelf speakers are far less tricky to set up and use. You can even find portable options, and a few of them are included on this list. These speakers can be expensive, but there are also plenty of budget models available.

If you're interested in getting the finest sound right in your living room, take a look at our guide to the best surround sound systems for more expansive setups. For now, keep reading to see which speaker pairs we would choose.

The best bookshelf speakers in 2023

Why you can trust Livingetc Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

(Image credit: Wharfedale )

1. Wharfedale Linton Best bookshelf speakers overall Specifications Wireless?: No Finish: Red Mahogany Dimensions: H18.1 x W27.5 x D16.9in Weight: 21.4lbs Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Big, classic sound output + Come with speaker stands + Old-fashioned (in a good way!) design Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Very large - Needs AV receiver

When it comes to the best bookshelf speakers, size does, in fact, sometimes matter. Though the modern trend is for home audio devices to be as small and portable as possible, older-style speakers were heftier and produced the sound to match. The Wharfedale Linton speakers may not be the best choice for small spaces, but they're perfect for those who want a classic look and sound.

The pair are designed to sit on the stands pictured and come in a gorgeous red mahogany wood. As they stand shorter than floor-standing speakers but are designed to be placed independently, the set would look and sound just as good hooked up to the best record players as it would a wider sound system.

(Image credit: Elac)

2. Elac Debut B5.2 Best budget bookshelf speakers Average Amazon review: (opens in new tab) ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications Wireless?: No Finish: Black Dimensions: 9.3 x 7.1 x 13.5in Weight: 13lbs Today's Best Deals View at Crutchfield (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Good price + Great sound + Updated design for better performance Reasons to avoid - Needs AV receiver

Another example of stand-mounted speakers providing excellent sound, but for a much lower price, the Elac Debut B5.2 pair is much more accessible for those who don't have the space for an enormous sound system. Front-firing ports mean you have greater freedom in where you place them, and the thick MDF material and internal bracing mean you won't get any annoying vibrations.

The Debut B5.2 don't have Bluetooth or other wireless connectivity. Still, they are compatible with most AV receivers and could be the ideal choice for classic surround sound system fans looking for an excellent budget option.

(Image credit: Bowers & Wilkins)

3. Bowers & Wilkins Formation Duo Best powered bookshelf speakers Specifications Wireless?: Yes Connectivity: WiFi, Bluetooth, AirPlay 2, Alexa Finish: Black; White Dimensions: H15.6 x W7.8 x D12in Weight: 23.4lbs Today's Best Deals View at Crutchfield (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) View at SSENSE (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Works with Alexa + Stylish and compact design + Multi-room connectivity Reasons to avoid - Expensive

The first powered bookshelf speakers on this list, the Formation Duo come from Bowers & Wilkins and are predictably stylish. At around $5,000, they're also predictably pricey but will please those who like their technology to be style-first at the same time as delivering top-notch performance.

Promising the audio quality of a wired system, the Formation Duo speakers are self-powered and completely compatible with streaming services, including Spotify and Roon. They also work with Alexa and Apple AirPlay 2, and you can use the Formation app to play with EQ levels or pair the speakers with another speaker in the range.

(Image credit: House of Marley)

Our top pick for the best bookshelf speakers for music, the House of Marley Get Together pair performed well during our tests and provided a great wireless option that is both affordable and sustainably made. There may be better audio available at higher price points, but House of Marley is a trusted brand and perfect for those who want to use their speakers to boost their music listening.

We also loved the design, with a simple but beautiful light wood casing that matches the corresponding House of Marley record player. It's also a great quirk for one of the speakers to be portable, even if it's a little strange to leave one behind. Then again, carrying one out to the balcony or kitchen is pretty convenient.

Livingetc rating: 4 out of 5 stars | read our full review of the House of Marley Get Together Duo

(Image credit: Bang & Olufsen)

5. Bang & Olufsen Beosound Level Stereo Set Best portable bookshelf speakers Specifications Wireless?: Yes Connectivity: Bluetooth, WiFi, AirPlay 2, Chromecast Finish: Gold and light oak; dark grey Dimensions: H9 x W13.7 x D2.2in Weight: 7.2lbs Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Bang & Olufsen (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Available with Google Assistant built-in + Wall-mountable + Portable with 16 hours of battery life + Stylish design Reasons to avoid - Expensive

A different type of speaker set, the Beosound Level Stereo pair from Bang & Olufsen beautifully match audio power with a luxe design that comes with tons of wireless connectivity options, including in-built Google Assistant smarts. The speakers are designed to be paired using the B&O app, and they're even portable.

We absolutely love the look of these speakers, but the flexibility they offer is second to none. Though they're pretty expensive, once in your home, you can choose to place them on a bookshelf or sideboard, mount them to the wall, or even move them from room to room for outstanding sound while you're cooking dinner.

(Image credit: Edifier)

6. Edifier R1280DBs Active Bluetooth Bookshelf Speakers Best small bookshelf speakers Specifications Wireless?: Yes Connectivity: Bluetooth Finish: Black Dimensions: H5.7 x W6.5 x D9.5in Weight: 14lbs Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) View at Walmart (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Great price + Compact design + No need for an AV receiver Reasons to avoid - Capable, but not high-end, sound

The most compact entry on this list, the Edifier R1280DBs are active speakers that also happen to be the most affordable we've ranked. The wood grain finish is both attractive and practical for creating the best sound, even at this budget price, and the physical dials on the speakers help you get your ideal audio levels.

You can use Bluetooth to connect the speakers to a mobile device or connect the active speaker via cable to your TV, HiFi set-up, or record player. There are, in general, a good number of ports here, making the Edifier speakers a good choice if you want multi-purpose speakers that don't take up too much space.

Jen Thomas Contributor A music journalist, freelance writer, and radio presenter, Jen has far too many records and spends an unreasonable amount of time listening to music. With décor that veers from red and black with leopard print to a pink and jade-green jungle bedroom, she is always keen to find items that fit in with both styles.

(Image credit: Future)

Choosing the best bookshelf speakers for your home