The best bed frames play this important role in your bedroom – and these 9 achieve it perfectly

Designing your bedroom is all about setting the scene for a good night’s sleep, and the most important part of getting your nighttime sanctuary spot on is the bed.

If you're designing the space from scratch, it's best to start with the bed - the big ticket item - and go from there, allowing the material, frame and style to influence the design for the rest of your room. More than that, your bed has an important role to play in really anchoring your scheme - whether you opt for something bold or something more subdued, it's all about setting the tone.

There really is a whole lot of research to do to make sure you're know what you're doing when making this decision. From storage beds to low profile designs, from platform beds to canopy beds, for those looking to invest wisely, we've scouted out the best buys to snap up now to complete your modern bedroom.

Best storage beds

Storage beds are the perfect small bedroom solution, helping you neatly stow away your clutter in organized drawers. The main split between storage beds is between ottoman style - which includes a clever spring mechanism whereby you can lift the mattress into the air to conceal storage - and the drawer option, which makes use of the surface area to tuck drawers under your bed. This means you're more likely to neatly organize your possessions rather than kicking the clutter under your bed, out of site and out of mind.

2. Ebba storage bed View at Urban Outfitters I like the open shelf look of this storage platform bed, made from rubberwood. It's a great way to display your favorite bits and pieces. On the side, two sliding doors give you even more storage options to hide away those less pretty pieces. 3. Finlay upholstered bed View at Home Depot With upholstered headboard and frame, this storage bed works with a mechanism that flips the mattress up into the air, meaning you can easily store away pieces. It's really easy to manage and doesn't involve any heavy lifting. 3. Cigar ankara storage bed View at Article The Cigar bed from Article is super soft to the touch, and when the drawers are closed you probably won't see the large drawer at the foot of the bed which conceals storage. The included headboard is a nice touch and perfect for a minimalist bedroom.

Best platform beds

A platform bed is your most standard bed frame. Typically a low profile bed with a sturdy base, the platform style easily holds up the mattress. It's the most simple style and typically has four feet at each corner that are sometimes embellished. They are usually made of wood but can also be made of metal for extra strength.

2. Amelia platform bed View at Urban Outfitters This rustic platform bed is made from solid mango wood, bringing a natural feel to your bedroom. With a slatted base with a reinforced center to support your mattress, it's a simple look that can be elevated if you want to add a headboard. 3. Heatherfield bed View at Anthropologie Available in king or queen size, this platform bed from Anthropologie has a distinct mid-century feel. The headboard of this bed curves beautifully with a walnut finish, and the base for the mattress is in an aesthetically pleasing forest green boucle. 3. Pecan finish platform bed View at Plank and Beam At just 14 inches high, this low-profile bed frame has a relaxed and minimalist look. Made from New Zealand pine wood, it's super strong and fits a full-size mattress. I like how you can see the grain of the wood. Pair with other decorative wooden and natural pieces to tie the look together.

Best four poster beds

A four poster bed makes quite the statement. Instead of shying away from the spotlight, it's a piece of furniture that can focus the eye and emphasize the space's purpose as a relaxing area for sleeping. Some posters join together at the top, and can even be added to with soft, sheer curtains for a relaxing feel.

1. Rosalie four-poster bed View at Anthropologie With intricately carved posters, there is something in the detail of this four-poster bed that has a Boho look. The cloud-like headboard works with the style and it will certainly work wonders as a statement focal point in the center of a bedroom. 2. Gale bed View at Wayfair Great for a master bedroom, this piece is crafted from solid wood with a canopy style that draws the eye up to the ceiling. A low-profile box spring is required and canopy fabric isn't included but can be added for an ethereal, relaxing finish. 3. Bridgeway four poster bed View at Serena & Lily With an in-built headboard decorated with traditional countryside-style botanical print, there is something farmhouse yet modern with this four-poster bed. Keep the bedroom color scheme neutral to create a calming space.

Best low profile beds

Low-profile beds, or floor beds are all the rage, embracing what we love about Mid Century modern living room furniture - think low-backed sofas - to the bedroom. There is something relaxing about a low-profile bed, giving more space for the room to breathe. A low-profile bed frame will also reduce the chance of your bedroom clutter building up under the bed. I like these three super simple frames.

1. Basi oak queen bed frame View at Article This floating bed frame is a great piece of minimalist bedroom furniture made from the highest quality veneer, with plywood support slats and wooden legs. It's also available in walnut but the light coloring of oak will bring a warmth to your room. 2. Aidan upholstered bed View at Burke Decor Another low-profile creation, this upholstered bed comes with an inbuilt headboard that will protect the wall, allow you to lean against something when sitting up in bed, and is even an extra space for you to place decorative bits and pieces. 3. Sven grass green king bed View at Article This grass-green king bed conjures up feelings of nature that will instantly flood your bedroom with a tranquil feel. The velvet is soft to the touch, and the injection of color will make it a real focal point in your bedroom.

What size should my bed be? The standard length of a single and double bed is 75 inches. A king-size and super king bed typically measures around 78 inches, so if you are particularly tall, this might be a preferable option. In terms of width, a single measures 38 inches, a double measures 53 inches, a king size comes to 59 inches and a super king is 70 inches wide. ‘You each want at least 23 inches on either side of the bed to make it comfortable,’ advises interior designer, stylist, and Ensemblier brand director, Tara Craig, which, for a couple, is accommodated by anything upwards of the standard double bed. Always take measurements of your room to envisage how the space will be taken up by the bed, and factor in floor space, room for bedside tables, and avoid a tight squeeze between the wall.