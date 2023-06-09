The best bed frames play this important role in your bedroom – and these 9 achieve it perfectly
If you're looking to buy a new frame for your bedroom, invest in the best. These are 9 that have caught my eye
Quick Menu
Shop our selections by category:
1. Best storage beds
2. Best platform beds
3. Best four poster beds
4. Best low profile beds
Designing your bedroom is all about setting the scene for a good night’s sleep, and the most important part of getting your nighttime sanctuary spot on is the bed.
If you're designing the space from scratch, it's best to start with the bed - the big ticket item - and go from there, allowing the material, frame and style to influence the design for the rest of your room. More than that, your bed has an important role to play in really anchoring your scheme - whether you opt for something bold or something more subdued, it's all about setting the tone.
There really is a whole lot of research to do to make sure you're know what you're doing when making this decision. From storage beds to low profile designs, from platform beds to canopy beds, for those looking to invest wisely, we've scouted out the best buys to snap up now to complete your modern bedroom.
Best storage beds
Storage beds are the perfect small bedroom solution, helping you neatly stow away your clutter in organized drawers. The main split between storage beds is between ottoman style - which includes a clever spring mechanism whereby you can lift the mattress into the air to conceal storage - and the drawer option, which makes use of the surface area to tuck drawers under your bed. This means you're more likely to neatly organize your possessions rather than kicking the clutter under your bed, out of site and out of mind.
I like the open shelf look of this storage platform bed, made from rubberwood. It's a great way to display your favorite bits and pieces. On the side, two sliding doors give you even more storage options to hide away those less pretty pieces.
With upholstered headboard and frame, this storage bed works with a mechanism that flips the mattress up into the air, meaning you can easily store away pieces. It's really easy to manage and doesn't involve any heavy lifting.
The Cigar bed from Article is super soft to the touch, and when the drawers are closed you probably won't see the large drawer at the foot of the bed which conceals storage. The included headboard is a nice touch and perfect for a minimalist bedroom.
Best platform beds
A platform bed is your most standard bed frame. Typically a low profile bed with a sturdy base, the platform style easily holds up the mattress. It's the most simple style and typically has four feet at each corner that are sometimes embellished. They are usually made of wood but can also be made of metal for extra strength.
This rustic platform bed is made from solid mango wood, bringing a natural feel to your bedroom. With a slatted base with a reinforced center to support your mattress, it's a simple look that can be elevated if you want to add a headboard.
Available in king or queen size, this platform bed from Anthropologie has a distinct mid-century feel. The headboard of this bed curves beautifully with a walnut finish, and the base for the mattress is in an aesthetically pleasing forest green boucle.
At just 14 inches high, this low-profile bed frame has a relaxed and minimalist look. Made from New Zealand pine wood, it's super strong and fits a full-size mattress. I like how you can see the grain of the wood. Pair with other decorative wooden and natural pieces to tie the look together.
Best four poster beds
A four poster bed makes quite the statement. Instead of shying away from the spotlight, it's a piece of furniture that can focus the eye and emphasize the space's purpose as a relaxing area for sleeping. Some posters join together at the top, and can even be added to with soft, sheer curtains for a relaxing feel.
With intricately carved posters, there is something in the detail of this four-poster bed that has a Boho look. The cloud-like headboard works with the style and it will certainly work wonders as a statement focal point in the center of a bedroom.
Great for a master bedroom, this piece is crafted from solid wood with a canopy style that draws the eye up to the ceiling. A low-profile box spring is required and canopy fabric isn't included but can be added for an ethereal, relaxing finish.
Best low profile beds
Low-profile beds, or floor beds are all the rage, embracing what we love about Mid Century modern living room furniture - think low-backed sofas - to the bedroom. There is something relaxing about a low-profile bed, giving more space for the room to breathe. A low-profile bed frame will also reduce the chance of your bedroom clutter building up under the bed. I like these three super simple frames.
This floating bed frame is a great piece of minimalist bedroom furniture made from the highest quality veneer, with plywood support slats and wooden legs. It's also available in walnut but the light coloring of oak will bring a warmth to your room.
Another low-profile creation, this upholstered bed comes with an inbuilt headboard that will protect the wall, allow you to lean against something when sitting up in bed, and is even an extra space for you to place decorative bits and pieces.
What size should my bed be?
The standard length of a single and double bed is 75 inches. A king-size and super king bed typically measures around 78 inches, so if you are particularly tall, this might be a preferable option. In terms of width, a single measures 38 inches, a double measures 53 inches, a king size comes to 59 inches and a super king is 70 inches wide.
‘You each want at least 23 inches on either side of the bed to make it comfortable,’ advises interior designer, stylist, and Ensemblier brand director, Tara Craig, which, for a couple, is accommodated by anything upwards of the standard double bed. Always take measurements of your room to envisage how the space will be taken up by the bed, and factor in floor space, room for bedside tables, and avoid a tight squeeze between the wall.
What is the best type of mattress?
When it comes to the best mattresses around, a pocket spring mattress is a better option over memory foam and coil spring mattresses.
A coil spring mattress connects together with one wire running through the mattress so you really feel the motion. A pocket spring is made up of individual springs, so movement is isolated.
Cotton is breathable, while silk and wool make for a more luxury bedroom. A memory foam mattress is comfortable at first, shaping to the imprint of your body, but the foam doesn’t allow for the vital circulation of air. Memory foam is also not particularly environmentally friendly, difficult to break down and recycle and often containing chemicals in the foam.
A harder bed isn’t necessarily better for a bad back and correct support depends on your weight, height and sleeping position. Remember to invest in a mattress topper too, making your bed extra comfortable and helping your bed to last longer.
Oonagh is a content editor at Livingetc.com. Previously, she worked on a London property title, producing long-read interiors features, style pages and conducting interviews with a range of famous faces from the UK interiors scene, from Kit Kemp to Robert Kime. In doing so, she has developed a keen interest in London's historical architecture and the city's distinct tastemakers paving the way in the world of interiors.
-
-
I found 6 almost free tools to elevate my backyard in no time, and they were all hiding in my kitchen
These natural solutions will help you get rid of the pesky garden weeds in no time
By Aditi Sharma Maheshwari • Published
-
This iPhone shortcut is the one thing you need to have downloaded in case you ever drop your phone in water
Apple's Water Eject feature can force liquids out of your iPhone’s speaker grille to restore your phone to working out. Here's how
By Alan Martin • Published
-
These are the best bed sheets to buy right now to freshen up your bedroom for summer – according to a shopping editor
Beautiful bed sheets to create the perfect bedroom, from silk to cotton, and where to buy them
By Oonagh Turner • Published
-
This color has quickly become the 'new neutral' for our homes – and IKEA's latest launches are really nailing the trend
This color trend is adding a touch of elegant luxury to our designs, and IKEA's ranges make buying into it budget-friendly
By Lilith Hudson • Published
-
What style of pillowcase should I choose? The three ways to dress your bed (and what each says about your taste)
If you're wondering what style of pillowcase best suits your bed, this is what you need to know, and some of the best styles to buy
By Oonagh Turner • Published
-
These alternatively-shaped coffee tables are a genius pick for a small living room – here's where to buy the best ones
If you're looking for a coffee table for your small living room, make sure it's one of these three shapes
By Oonagh Turner • Published
-
Al fresco bars are trending this summer – here are 9 outdoor bar stools to perfectly accessorize the space
The best outdoor bar stools will become the heart of a good entertaining space in your backyard, so you need to choose the right ones
By Oonagh Turner • Published
-
I'm shopping for an outdoor hammock - here are 9 I'm hovering over the 'add to basket' button on
In search of a relaxing hammock for the pergola in her backyard, our shopping editor has found 9 of the best, most design-forward styles to buy right now
By Oonagh Turner • Published
-
The biggest and best deals for your backyard this Memorial Day, picked by our editors – including 62% off a patio set
For a better backyard this summer, now's the time to make the most of the best Memorial Day sales for the great outdoors
By Hugh Metcalf • Published
-
This outdoor living trend is having a moment in the spotlight – and Anthropologie's Memorial Day sale is all over it
Beautiful boho furniture is our pick of the season for your backyard - and there's some brilliant discounts to be found on them
By Oonagh Turner • Published