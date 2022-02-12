Best bathroom speaker: our pick of waterproof and Bluetooth shower speakers
The best bathroom speakers for listening to your favorite tunes or podcast while in the tub or shower
We all want our bathrooms to be relaxing, luxurious places to spend time in, whether you're just getting ready for the day or enjoying a long Sunday afternoon bath. The best bathroom speakers bring this vision into reality, allowing you to listen to music, podcasts, or anything else without worrying about your getting your tech wet.
Bluetooth speakers make it incredibly easy to bring audio into the bathroom, and they're available in a range of sizes and designs suitable for individual usage and taste. And you can even get waterproof smart speakers that bring Alexa or Google Assistant into the bathroom. Perfect if you suddenly remember something you needed to do but can't reach your phone.
But if you want something for outside the bathroom, head on over to our list of cool speakers that will look fantastic anywhere. For now, take a look at our list of the best bathroom speakers, from smart home hubs to clip-on mini speakers you can take into the shower with you.
The best bathroom speakers in 2022
Best bathroom speaker overall
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
If you're looking for a speaker that covers pretty much everything, then the Sonos Roam is a good bet. Not only does the smart Bluetooth device have a good battery life, waterproof rating, and sleek design, but it also brings with it a choice between Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.
The lightweight and palm-sized build make it ideal for taking with you from room to room, and it's completely waterproof (IP67 rating) so perfect for listening to whatever you want while enjoying a long soak in the bath or quick morning shower It'll even survive in up to 1m of water for 30 minutes.
Automatic tuning via TruePlay means the audio will adapt to the space it's in, and it's compact enough to sit snuggly by the sink. The only thing that gives us pause is the inability to hang the speaker, but that's certainly not enough to supersede everything else going for the Roam.
Livingetc rating: 5 out of 5 stars | read our full review of the Sonos Roam
Best bathroom speaker with Alexa (runner up)
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Another of the best bathroom speakers with built-in smarts, the Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 contains a scaled-down version of Alexa that means you'll never forget that amazing epiphany you had in the shower again. When inspiration strikes, simply ask your smart assistant to make a note of it for later.
But the Beosound A1 is an excellent speaker even without the inclusion of Alexa, sporting the sleek, premium design you've come to expect from the brand. The casing hides the fact that this is a pretty rugged device, completely waterproof and with a leather strap for easier transportation.
The battery will last up to 18 hours so, as a speaker for the bathroom, you won't need to charge it very often. You can even wake it with an 'Alexa' up to three hours after it is switched off, saving power.
Livingetc rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars | read our full review of the Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Gen)
3. Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2
Best Bluetooth shower speaker
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
A mini floating speaker that you can literally keep in the bath with you (though it will probably sound better out of the water), the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 boasts 360-degree sound and a decent 13 hours of battery life. The IP67 rating protects it from water, dust, and pretty much anything else, and it's drop-proof.
The Wonderboom 2 isn't a smart speaker, but it does allow for multi-room listening, so you can listen to the same music across different rooms of your house if you have more than one Ultimate Ears device (check for compatibility). You can also use the controls on the front of the speaker if you don't want to use your phone with wet hands.
You have your choice of finishes, too, so can match the colors to the carefully chosen scheme of your bathroom.
4. JBL CLIP 4
Best clip-on bathroom speaker
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
The JBL Clip 4 is the most versatile bathroom speaker on this list, able to clip onto pretty much anything - including a shower rail - for music or podcasts on demand. Available in a range of fun colors, it's our pick for those who want something really small but don't want to compromise too much on audio quality.
The size of the Clip 4 makes it difficult for it to blow you away, but it promises enough power to enjoy your tunes over the noise of the shower, and enough protection to ensure it can be used near water without being damaged. There's also 10 hours of battery life to ensure you're not needing to recharge too often.
Unfortunately, despite being part of the expansive JBL family, you won't be able to link it up with other speakers. It's a standalone device, and one you can easily place anywhere.
5. Marshall Emberton
Best bathroom speaker for battery life
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
The only reason we have the Marshall Emberton this low on the list is the fact that it is water-resistant, rather than fully waterproof. Otherwise, this is an excellent Bluetooth speaker suitable for use in steamy rooms or beside the tub. When testing we were impressed with its audio power, considering its small size.
It's true that a predominant reason to go for a speaker from Marshall is the classic design and credit for music lovers. But you'll also be getting a great speaker, with an above-average 20 hours of battery life and design small enough to carry around and which won't take up too much space on a surface.
Let's not lie though - the Emberton looks gorgeous and is available in a variety of finishes from cream to (pictured) black and gold.
How to choose the best bathroom speaker
How do I connect to a shower speaker?
Almost every speaker suitable for use in the bathroom will connect via Bluetooth from your laptop or mobile device, from which you will be able to control what you are playing. For example, Spotify has a tool that easily finds compatible speakers on the same Wi-Fi network, or you can go into your phone's Bluetooth settings to select the audio device of choice. The exact instructions should be included with the speaker itself, but Bluetooth erases the need for unsafe wires in a wet area.
Are shower speakers safe?
Because Bluetooth speakers use radio waves, rather than wires, to connect to other devices, they are safe to use in a lot more areas. The best bathroom speakers are made with an IP67 waterproof rating, which basically means that they are immune to things like water, dust, and anything else you might find outdoors.
This, of course, also makes them ideal for use in environments like the bathroom, whether you want something to take into the show with you or to just use beside the sink without worrying if it falls in.
Caroline has been a part of the Livingetc team since 2021, offering expert advice on the best smart tech for your home. Passionate about interiors and how technology can be integrated into daily living without sacrificing aesthetics, in her spare time she can be found shopping for the latest accent pieces for her own space.
