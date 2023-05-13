9 of the best Adirondack chairs to buy now for kicking back al fresco this summer

Is your porch or outdoor space even complete without an Adirondack chair? These classic style of outdoor chair, hailing from the Adirondack mountains outside of New York are proving to be timelessly popular. Providing a space for relaxation, they have a sculptural element to them, and more modern manifestations of the trusty Adirondack sees them in a variety of fun colorful pops to brighten up a lacklustre porch.

What you want to look for when shopping for an Adirondack chair is durability. These are classic pieces that are meant to withstand the test of time, it is a style that will compliment your backyard for years, so make sure it's a material that lasts. We've picked 9 Adirondack chairs that we feel are some of the best outdoor furniture pieces on the market right now.

Best colorful Adirondack chairs

(opens in new tab) 1. Real wood effect chair View at Amazon (opens in new tab) This chair has a real wood effect but is actually made of plastic, meaning it can withstand outdoor weather throughout the year. I love the pale blue color that will bring a summery feel to your outdoor space. (opens in new tab) 2. Curveback Adirondack View at Horchow (opens in new tab) For something seriously bright, why not go for a bold orange pop of color? The curved back look softens the structure a little more of this Adirondack and it's made from Polywood. (opens in new tab) 3. Westport Adirondack chair View at Design Within Reach (opens in new tab) I love the modern take of this Adirondack chair, bringing a contemporary and quirky look to your backyard. It's waterproof, fade-resistant, and made totally from recycled and recyclable plastic.

Best classic wooden Adirondack chairs

(opens in new tab) 2. Mainstays wood Adirondack chair View at Walmart (opens in new tab) A modern take on the classic Adirondack, this elegant design has a contemporary feel to it. It's contoured and angled with high armrests for extra comfort. Made from sustainable FSC acacia wood, with a protective paint finish. (opens in new tab) 1. Teak Adirondack chair Check Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Anthropologie (opens in new tab) This simple Adirondack chair has a real authentic look to it, you can just imagine it outside a modest countryside cabin. treated with a grey and teak shield finish which gives the wood an aged patina and prevents wear and tear. (opens in new tab) 3. Milan acacia Adirondack chair View at GDF Studio (opens in new tab) Made with rich acacia wood with a beautiful grain, this chair brings a rustic feel to your backyard. Buy in a pair, add a seat cushion, and create a relaxed seating area in a courtyard garden or porch, instantly elevating the space.

Best budget Adirondack chairs

(opens in new tab) 1. Resin Adirondack chair in red View at Walmart (opens in new tab) Value-priced and durable, this Adirondack is perfect for firepit, porch, or deck and has that restful back angle that makes it a relaxation essential. Available in a range of colors, but I like red. (opens in new tab) 2. Wooden Adirondack accent chair View at Amazon (opens in new tab) A classic wooden style that will bring a natural look to your backyard, made from Hemlock wood. The folding design makes it simple to store away when not in use, and the frame is lightweight. Add a couple of seat pillows for instant porch decor. (opens in new tab) 3. Shawnna folding Adirondack chair View at Wayfair (opens in new tab) The special quality of this Adirondack chair is that it easily folds up so you can store it away. Adirondack chairs can be relatively bulky, so this is certainly an added benefit. This from Wayfair is one of the cheapest prices you'll find.

What is the most popular material for Adirondack chairs?

'There's a comfort and a familiarity in Adirondack chairs,' say Lucia Bartholomew and Cayley Lambur (opens in new tab), Electric Bowery co-founders who have just teamed up with Studio Campo (opens in new tab) to create custom Adirondack chairs that celebrate the great outdoors. 'But with modern lines & a clean riff, they feel like an old friend who's gotten a new look.'

When it comes to picking the perfect material, think about what will withstand the elements. Wood is the classic choice for an Adirondack chair. While they are heavy, they can last for years if looked after. If you want a colored Adirondack chair, which bring a playfulness to your chair, it's best to avoid painting your wood and pick plastic chairs. A powder-coated metal Adirondack chair could also work in your backyard.

Resin is another great option which you can find in a variety of colors. Resin is technically a plastic, but it is made differently, made from plant matter instead of synthetics so the material can feel sturdier and more durable than plastic, also giving it a more quality appearance.

Can you leave Adirondack chairs out all winter?

The answer to this vastly depends on what material you've gone for. If you've selected a plastic or powder-coated material, you should be ok. But wood needs a little more maintenance.

The heritage of Adirondack chairs comes from the Adirondack mountains outside of New York. They are meant to withstand winter weather so a good quality Adirondack chair should be able to take the winter weather.