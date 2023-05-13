9 of the best Adirondack chairs to buy now for kicking back al fresco this summer
Looking for the best Adirondack chair on the market to complement your porch or outdoor seating area? Our shopping editor has got you covered
Quick Menu
Shop our selections by category:
1. Best colorful Adirondack chairs
2. Classic wooden Adirondack chairs
3. Budget Adirondack chairs
Is your porch or outdoor space even complete without an Adirondack chair? These classic style of outdoor chair, hailing from the Adirondack mountains outside of New York are proving to be timelessly popular. Providing a space for relaxation, they have a sculptural element to them, and more modern manifestations of the trusty Adirondack sees them in a variety of fun colorful pops to brighten up a lacklustre porch.
What you want to look for when shopping for an Adirondack chair is durability. These are classic pieces that are meant to withstand the test of time, it is a style that will compliment your backyard for years, so make sure it's a material that lasts. We've picked 9 Adirondack chairs that we feel are some of the best outdoor furniture pieces on the market right now.
Best colorful Adirondack chairs
This chair has a real wood effect but is actually made of plastic, meaning it can withstand outdoor weather throughout the year. I love the pale blue color that will bring a summery feel to your outdoor space.
For something seriously bright, why not go for a bold orange pop of color? The curved back look softens the structure a little more of this Adirondack and it's made from Polywood.
I love the modern take of this Adirondack chair, bringing a contemporary and quirky look to your backyard. It's waterproof, fade-resistant, and made totally from recycled and recyclable plastic.
Best classic wooden Adirondack chairs
A modern take on the classic Adirondack, this elegant design has a contemporary feel to it. It's contoured and angled with high armrests for extra comfort. Made from sustainable FSC acacia wood, with a protective paint finish.
This simple Adirondack chair has a real authentic look to it, you can just imagine it outside a modest countryside cabin. treated with a grey and teak shield finish which gives the wood an aged patina and prevents wear and tear.
Made with rich acacia wood with a beautiful grain, this chair brings a rustic feel to your backyard. Buy in a pair, add a seat cushion, and create a relaxed seating area in a courtyard garden or porch, instantly elevating the space.
Best budget Adirondack chairs
Value-priced and durable, this Adirondack is perfect for firepit, porch, or deck and has that restful back angle that makes it a relaxation essential. Available in a range of colors, but I like red.
A classic wooden style that will bring a natural look to your backyard, made from Hemlock wood. The folding design makes it simple to store away when not in use, and the frame is lightweight. Add a couple of seat pillows for instant porch decor.
What is the most popular material for Adirondack chairs?
Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.
'There's a comfort and a familiarity in Adirondack chairs,' say Lucia Bartholomew and Cayley Lambur (opens in new tab), Electric Bowery co-founders who have just teamed up with Studio Campo (opens in new tab) to create custom Adirondack chairs that celebrate the great outdoors. 'But with modern lines & a clean riff, they feel like an old friend who's gotten a new look.'
When it comes to picking the perfect material, think about what will withstand the elements. Wood is the classic choice for an Adirondack chair. While they are heavy, they can last for years if looked after. If you want a colored Adirondack chair, which bring a playfulness to your chair, it's best to avoid painting your wood and pick plastic chairs. A powder-coated metal Adirondack chair could also work in your backyard.
Resin is another great option which you can find in a variety of colors. Resin is technically a plastic, but it is made differently, made from plant matter instead of synthetics so the material can feel sturdier and more durable than plastic, also giving it a more quality appearance.
Can you leave Adirondack chairs out all winter?
The answer to this vastly depends on what material you've gone for. If you've selected a plastic or powder-coated material, you should be ok. But wood needs a little more maintenance.
The heritage of Adirondack chairs comes from the Adirondack mountains outside of New York. They are meant to withstand winter weather so a good quality Adirondack chair should be able to take the winter weather.
Oonagh is a content editor at Livingetc.com. Previously, she worked on a London property title, producing long-read interiors features, style pages and conducting interviews with a range of famous faces from the UK interiors scene, from Kit Kemp to Robert Kime. In doing so, she has developed a keen interest in London's historical architecture and the city's distinct tastemakers paving the way in the world of interiors.
-
-
