These 12 Wood Accent Chairs are Too Good to Keep to Myself — The Perfect Mid-Century Touch for Your Living Room

No matter the trend, time of year, or cultural lean, there is one piece of design advice I don't think will ever get old: when in doubt, go natural (as in natural materials). A piece built from organic materials almost always lasts longer and appears more timeless than one comprised of manufactured compounds and textiles, which means you can use it in homes and offices for years to come. That's why wood accent chairs are some of the best accent chairs you can buy. Whether they feature a fully wooden frame or incorporate some upholstered or leather accents here or there, such a chair feels quintessential, high-end, and grounding in any space.

'A wooden accent chair would work well in various design schemes, including rustic, farmhouse, mid-century modern, or Scandinavian styles,' says Nina Lichtenstein, founder and principal home designer at Nina Lichtenstein Custom Home Design. 'It can also complement eclectic or transitional rooms. In rustic or farmhouse styles, it enhances the warm, natural ambiance, while in mid-century modern or Scandinavian designs, it contributes to the clean lines and organic feel. It works well in eclectic or transitional rooms by providing a versatile piece that bridges different aesthetics.'

Nina's advice in mind, I've taken a look at some of the very best wood accent chairs on the market right now and compiled them into one handy edit below — so that you can shop for a new piece for every room. I mean, they're so versatile... why not?

12 of the best wood accent chairs

Molded Walnut Plywood Lounge Chair by Modway
Molded Walnut Plywood Lounge Chair by Modway

Price: $117.51
Was: $369

It has more in common aesthetically with a dining or kitchen chair, but I love the idea of using this molded walnut plywood lounge chair, as it is described, as an accent. Its natural curves are meant to cradle the body.

Karl Home Mid-Century Accent Chair Modern Retro Leisure Chair With Solid Wood Frame Upholstered Teddy Fleece Fabric Single Sofa Armchair for Living Room, Bedroom, Balcont, Creamy-White
Karl Home Mid-Century Accent Chair Modern Retro Leisure Chair

Price: $149.99

This mid-century piece would work with almost any home decor style, and I'm particularly drawn to the sleek low profile. It's a simple add that elevates your whole space.

Guyou Mid Century Modern Rattan Chair, Comfy Retro Accent Arm Chair With Mesh Back Upholstered Wooden Boho Patio Chairs for Living Room Bedroom Reading Indoor Outdoor (gray
Guyou Mid Century Modern Rattan Chair

Price: $119

Classic and simple, this rattan chair is attractive not only for its timeless design but for its dependability. You can take this with you from room to room and house to house.

caned wood accent chair with white cushion
Woodspring Caned Accent Chair

Price: $360

More traditional in design though half the price of something similar, this caned accent chair from Target delivers great mid-century bang for your buck. It's also excellently reviewed (likely due to its extra plush seat and back cushions).

wood accent chair with antique style rubberwood legs
Classic Wood Spindle Upholstered Accent Chair

Price: $299.40

The antique-style rubberwood legs set this wood spindle accent chair apart from the crowd. Though simple in silhouette, the actual design here is quite special.

Bilon Upholstered Armchair
Bilon Upholstered Armchair

Price: $286.99

This sculpted upholstered accent chair is supported by angled wooden legs that create a minimalist illusion to the viewer, while the ultra-padded armrests add more dimension up top.

Arbon Wood Dowel Accent Chair With Cushion Arms Light Gray Linen - Threshold™ Designed With Studio Mcgee
Arbon Wood Dowel Accent Chair

Price: $252
Was: $315

This wood dowl-supported chair is available in a natural linen colorway, but I'm far more partial to this light gray. So relaxing! And the oversized pillow look creates a uniquely comfortable silhouette.

Lue Bona Upholstered Accent Chair With Red Oak Wood Legs, Mid Century Modern Accent Chairs for Living Room, Scandinavian Armless Faux Leather Side Chairs for Small Space, Bedroom, Office, Brown
Lue Bona Upholstered Accent Chair With Red Oak Wood Legs

Price: $209.99

This red oak accent chair has such a unique frame you'd probably forget it's from Amazon. Super elevating and super design-forward but still practical.

wide frame wooden accent chair with leather seat
Lento Teres Tan Lounge Chair

Price: $449

Customers love this tan lounge chair, which Article compares to a 'musician that aged really, really well' and describes as 'equal parts functional and sexy.' I'm sold.

retro style wood accent chair with rounded back and high arms
Bruna Upholstered Armchair

Price: $294
Was: $330

You could just as easily find a version of this in your grandma's house as you could in some of the most stylish homes on the market — and I mean that as a compliment. The high arms and rounded back make the whole look.

teak wood accent chair with caning
Ashton Caned Teak Accent Chair

Price: $499.95
Was: $698

This caned teak piece is the perfect chair for a sun room or screened-in porch — equal parts inside and outside in both style and design.

barrel-backed wood accent chair with upholstered seat
Ripple Accent Chair by Sarah Sherman Samuel

Price: $998

I couldn't resist including this piece from Sarah Sherman Samuel that, while on the expensive side, is unlike anything else on this list (and honestly, on the market). Design junkies, you'll love this.

How should I style a wood accent chair?

'Adding an accent chair enriches a space by providing extra seating, enhancing the room's aesthetic, and introducing a focal point,' Nina tells me. 'Moreover, it can bring texture, color, or a contrasting element to complement the existing decor and elevate the room's design.'

When styling your new wood accent chair, she suggests first considering the 'room's overall theme.' For more of a 'rustic look, pair it with earthy tones, textured throws, and natural materials,' she says. But 'in a modern setting, opt for clean lines and neutral colors to emphasize simplicity.' You can then enhance the chair's appeal by adding a 'complementary throw pillow or cozy blanket, creating a balanced and inviting atmosphere.'

