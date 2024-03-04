These 12 Wood Accent Chairs are Too Good to Keep to Myself — The Perfect Mid-Century Touch for Your Living Room
Designers say mid-century modern will return in a big way this year, and these 12 wood accent chairs, handpicked by a professional shopper, fit the trend perfectly
No matter the trend, time of year, or cultural lean, there is one piece of design advice I don't think will ever get old: when in doubt, go natural (as in natural materials). A piece built from organic materials almost always lasts longer and appears more timeless than one comprised of manufactured compounds and textiles, which means you can use it in homes and offices for years to come. That's why wood accent chairs are some of the best accent chairs you can buy. Whether they feature a fully wooden frame or incorporate some upholstered or leather accents here or there, such a chair feels quintessential, high-end, and grounding in any space.
'A wooden accent chair would work well in various design schemes, including rustic, farmhouse, mid-century modern, or Scandinavian styles,' says Nina Lichtenstein, founder and principal home designer at Nina Lichtenstein Custom Home Design. 'It can also complement eclectic or transitional rooms. In rustic or farmhouse styles, it enhances the warm, natural ambiance, while in mid-century modern or Scandinavian designs, it contributes to the clean lines and organic feel. It works well in eclectic or transitional rooms by providing a versatile piece that bridges different aesthetics.'
Nina's advice in mind, I've taken a look at some of the very best wood accent chairs on the market right now and compiled them into one handy edit below — so that you can shop for a new piece for every room. I mean, they're so versatile... why not?
12 of the best wood accent chairs
Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.
Price: $117.51
Was: $369
It has more in common aesthetically with a dining or kitchen chair, but I love the idea of using this molded walnut plywood lounge chair, as it is described, as an accent. Its natural curves are meant to cradle the body.
Price: $149.99
This mid-century piece would work with almost any home decor style, and I'm particularly drawn to the sleek low profile. It's a simple add that elevates your whole space.
Price: $119
Classic and simple, this rattan chair is attractive not only for its timeless design but for its dependability. You can take this with you from room to room and house to house.
Price: $360
More traditional in design though half the price of something similar, this caned accent chair from Target delivers great mid-century bang for your buck. It's also excellently reviewed (likely due to its extra plush seat and back cushions).
Price: $299.40
The antique-style rubberwood legs set this wood spindle accent chair apart from the crowd. Though simple in silhouette, the actual design here is quite special.
Price: $286.99
This sculpted upholstered accent chair is supported by angled wooden legs that create a minimalist illusion to the viewer, while the ultra-padded armrests add more dimension up top.
Price: $252
Was: $315
This wood dowl-supported chair is available in a natural linen colorway, but I'm far more partial to this light gray. So relaxing! And the oversized pillow look creates a uniquely comfortable silhouette.
Price: $209.99
This red oak accent chair has such a unique frame you'd probably forget it's from Amazon. Super elevating and super design-forward but still practical.
Price: $449
Customers love this tan lounge chair, which Article compares to a 'musician that aged really, really well' and describes as 'equal parts functional and sexy.' I'm sold.
Price: $294
Was: $330
You could just as easily find a version of this in your grandma's house as you could in some of the most stylish homes on the market — and I mean that as a compliment. The high arms and rounded back make the whole look.
Price: $499.95
Was: $698
This caned teak piece is the perfect chair for a sun room or screened-in porch — equal parts inside and outside in both style and design.
How should I style a wood accent chair?
'Adding an accent chair enriches a space by providing extra seating, enhancing the room's aesthetic, and introducing a focal point,' Nina tells me. 'Moreover, it can bring texture, color, or a contrasting element to complement the existing decor and elevate the room's design.'
When styling your new wood accent chair, she suggests first considering the 'room's overall theme.' For more of a 'rustic look, pair it with earthy tones, textured throws, and natural materials,' she says. But 'in a modern setting, opt for clean lines and neutral colors to emphasize simplicity.' You can then enhance the chair's appeal by adding a 'complementary throw pillow or cozy blanket, creating a balanced and inviting atmosphere.'
Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.
