West Elm is Our Editors' Current Favorite Store — Here Are Its Best Pieces That Add So Much Personality
West Elm is one of my favorite modern brands for chic, high-quality furniture and decor at a middle-tier price point. Check out all of my favorites below.
If I die an untimely death, bury me at a West Elm. No, seriously. I'd love to spend an eternity surrounded by white boucle benches or resting peacefully on a basketweave couch cushion, ideally under an epitaph that reads: 'Here lies Brigid Kennedy. Don't worry, she is happy.'
And before you judge me for this, allow me to explain. You see, West Elm is one of the best home decor brands around. Its products have an everyday elegance that straddles both the high-level interiors world and the mass market. There's a quality threshold you'd expect of couture designers at a middle-of-the-road price point, plus the brand is constantly reinventing its catalog, showcasing new and unique products that play off some of the biggest and most showstopping trends.
'When shopping for my home, I find myself at West Elm time and time again,' said Livingetc editor Pip Rich, who has a dining table and set of six chairs from the brand. 'Its pieces are simultaneously covetable and accessible, allowing me to show off my love of interior design at a realistic cost and lead time.'
Other designers agree. 'West Elm [does] really beautiful textured brass sculptures in a square shape that I think could work well as wall art for a luxe, dark room,' said Enass Mahmoud of Studio Enass. 'It's a really good place for unexpected finishing touches like that.'
Thankfully, you don't have to just take my, Pip's or Enass' word for it — using the 15-item edit I've curated below, you yourself can get a taste of West Elm's enduring charm. When your credit card comes out, though, don't say I didn't warn you!
Best West Elm Decor
Price: $48
Was: $60
A pedestal bowl is an ever-wise choice. Sleek and chic, they demand your attention (and hold your stuff at the same time).
Price: $79
This contemporary and modern vase could work as both a holder for flowers OR a stunning centerpiece. Get you some decor that can do both!
Best West Elm Rugs
Price: $199
West Elm is home to some of the best rugs in the biz. This specific piece earns points for being washable, though, given the dotted design, you might not be able to tell if there's a bit of spare dirt lying around (and I mean that as a compliment).
Price: $399
The perfect neutral, minimalist rug. And just when you think you've seen it all, the ribbed edge swoops in for a visual and textural change-up.
Price: $599
Reminiscent of an elegant watercolor, this sea of blues, yellows, and reds stopped me in my tracks. Bold enough to make a statement but simple enough to fit in most rooms and design schemes, this is one of the best colorful rugs.
Best West Elm Loveseats
Price: From $1279.99
Was: From $1499
Similar to its selection of rugs, West Elm carries the best couches and sofas. The Osborn has those lush organic curves and low profile inherently linked to contemporary design. I can only imagine how elegant one might feel sipping a cocktail while lounging on this stunning piece.
Price: From $1444.15
Was: From $1699
Simplicity not your thing? You'll adore this curved sofa, which I happen to love most in this white boucle. Not only is it currently on sale, but it's also available in multiple sizes so you can find the best fit for your space.
Price: From $1299
At first glance, this camel-colored leather sofa looks rather traditional. But on closer look, notice the deep and extra wide seat cushions and the low-profile silhouette, all of which take this classic to the next level.
Best West Elm Sectionals
Price: From $3516.80
Was: $4396
Shopping for sectionals often feels like splitting hairs; what's the difference between this four-seater and THAT one? I'm confident you'd see the appeal of the Hampton, though; the relaxed silhouette and oh-so-slightly rounded corners evoke modern comfort.
Price: $7785
While it might not work for your living room, I'm positively obsessed with this minimalist corner sectional made of cushions and a wood platform. Imagine this in your entryway or sitting by the door of your office.
Price: From $2597
This channeled tufted sectional is available in plenty of upholstery options, but this muted green velvet is certainly my favorite. I'd have to dub this one of the best sectional sofas and one of the best velvet sofas.
Best West Elm Chairs
Price: $799
The Ross chair seamlessly combines West Elm style with minimalism and mid-century modern design. I can see the Eames in this accent chair.
Price: From $899
The Nils has an unexpected and somewhat physics-defying frame that excites me every time I look at it. Is it a floor lounger? It is a recliner? It's both!
Price: $559.20
Was: $699
You might see rattan and think this stunning chair belongs outside with the best outdoor furniture, but I think it's equally suited for a living room corner or office space. Go on, add some texture.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.
-
-
Designers Are Redefining the 'New York Cool' Trend Which Makes Homes So Sophisticated — Here's How
Equal parts grit and glamour, the Big Apple has its own brand of style. I talked to the city's tastemakers about mastering 'New York cool' at home. Here's how to achieve the coveted urban look
By Julia Demer Published
-
5 Wallpapered Rooms we say Prove Vintage-Style Wallcoverings are Making a Comeback This Year
If you thought vintage style wallpaper was a thing of the past, here are 5 rooms to prove the opposite. Designers talk us through why it’s one of the most popular wall covering trends right now
By Raluca Racasan Published