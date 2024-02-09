West Elm is Our Editors' Current Favorite Store — Here Are Its Best Pieces That Add So Much Personality

If I die an untimely death, bury me at a West Elm. No, seriously. I'd love to spend an eternity surrounded by white boucle benches or resting peacefully on a basketweave couch cushion, ideally under an epitaph that reads: 'Here lies Brigid Kennedy. Don't worry, she is happy.'

And before you judge me for this, allow me to explain. You see, West Elm is one of the best home decor brands around. Its products have an everyday elegance that straddles both the high-level interiors world and the mass market. There's a quality threshold you'd expect of couture designers at a middle-of-the-road price point, plus the brand is constantly reinventing its catalog, showcasing new and unique products that play off some of the biggest and most showstopping trends.

'When shopping for my home, I find myself at West Elm time and time again,' said Livingetc editor Pip Rich, who has a dining table and set of six chairs from the brand. 'Its pieces are simultaneously covetable and accessible, allowing me to show off my love of interior design at a realistic cost and lead time.'

Other designers agree. 'West Elm [does] really beautiful textured brass sculptures in a square shape that I think could work well as wall art for a luxe, dark room,' said Enass Mahmoud of Studio Enass. 'It's a really good place for unexpected finishing touches like that.'

Thankfully, you don't have to just take my, Pip's or Enass' word for it — using the 15-item edit I've curated below, you yourself can get a taste of West Elm's enduring charm. When your credit card comes out, though, don't say I didn't warn you!

Best West Elm Decor

Rustic Ceramic Decorative Bowls View at West Elm Price: $48

Was: $60 A pedestal bowl is an ever-wise choice. Sleek and chic, they demand your attention (and hold your stuff at the same time). Osmos Studio Big Polo Vase View at West Elm Price: $79 This contemporary and modern vase could work as both a holder for flowers OR a stunning centerpiece. Get you some decor that can do both! Stepped Brass Metal Bookends View at West Elm Price: $68 While not exactly the brass sculptures Enass was talking about, these stepped brass metal bookends appeal to those same sensibilities. Functional decor at its finest.

Best West Elm Rugs

Best West Elm Loveseats

Best West Elm Sectionals

Hampton Modular 4-Piece Sectional (125") View at West Elm Price: From $3516.80

Was: $4396 Shopping for sectionals often feels like splitting hairs; what's the difference between this four-seater and THAT one? I'm confident you'd see the appeal of the Hampton, though; the relaxed silhouette and oh-so-slightly rounded corners evoke modern comfort. Boardwalk Corner Sectional View at West Elm Price: $7785 While it might not work for your living room, I'm positively obsessed with this minimalist corner sectional made of cushions and a wood platform. Imagine this in your entryway or sitting by the door of your office. Avalon Channeled 3-Piece L-Shaped Sectional (87"–122") View at West Elm Price: From $2597 This channeled tufted sectional is available in plenty of upholstery options, but this muted green velvet is certainly my favorite. I'd have to dub this one of the best sectional sofas and one of the best velvet sofas.

Best West Elm Chairs