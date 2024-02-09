West Elm is Our Editors' Current Favorite Store — Here Are Its Best Pieces That Add So Much Personality

West Elm is one of my favorite modern brands for chic, high-quality furniture and decor at a middle-tier price point. Check out all of my favorites below.

a collection of West Elm decor and furniture on a colorful background
(Image credit: West Elm)
If I die an untimely death, bury me at a West Elm. No, seriously. I'd love to spend an eternity surrounded by white boucle benches or resting peacefully on a basketweave couch cushion, ideally under an epitaph that reads: 'Here lies Brigid Kennedy. Don't worry, she is happy.'

And before you judge me for this, allow me to explain. You see, West Elm is one of the best home decor brands around. Its products have an everyday elegance that straddles both the high-level interiors world and the mass market. There's a quality threshold you'd expect of couture designers at a middle-of-the-road price point, plus the brand is constantly reinventing its catalog, showcasing new and unique products that play off some of the biggest and most showstopping trends.

'When shopping for my home, I find myself at West Elm time and time again,' said Livingetc editor Pip Rich, who has a dining table and set of six chairs from the brand. 'Its pieces are simultaneously covetable and accessible, allowing me to show off my love of interior design at a realistic cost and lead time.'

Other designers agree. 'West Elm [does] really beautiful textured brass sculptures in a square shape that I think could work well as wall art for a luxe, dark room,' said Enass Mahmoud of Studio Enass. 'It's a really good place for unexpected finishing touches like that.'

Thankfully, you don't have to just take my, Pip's or Enass' word for it — using the 15-item edit I've curated below, you yourself can get a taste of West Elm's enduring charm. When your credit card comes out, though, don't say I didn't warn you!

Best West Elm Decor

small and large ceramic bowls in gray and white
Rustic Ceramic Decorative Bowls

Price: $48
Was: $60

A pedestal bowl is an ever-wise choice. Sleek and chic, they demand your attention (and hold your stuff at the same time).

white ceramic vase in circular shape
Osmos Studio Big Polo Vase

Price: $79

This contemporary and modern vase could work as both a holder for flowers OR a stunning centerpiece. Get you some decor that can do both!

stepped brass metal bookends
Stepped Brass Metal Bookends

Price: $68

While not exactly the brass sculptures Enass was talking about, these stepped brass metal bookends appeal to those same sensibilities. Functional decor at its finest.

Best West Elm Rugs

area rug with dotted pattern
Dotted Paths Washable Rug, 5'x8'

Price: $199

West Elm is home to some of the best rugs in the biz. This specific piece earns points for being washable, though, given the dotted design, you might not be able to tell if there's a bit of spare dirt lying around (and I mean that as a compliment).

neutral wool rug with ribbed border
Ojai Rug, 5'x8'

Price: $399

The perfect neutral, minimalist rug. And just when you think you've seen it all, the ribbed edge swoops in for a visual and textural change-up.

colorful area rug with watercolor-esque design
Flame Rug, 5'x8'

Price: $599

Reminiscent of an elegant watercolor, this sea of blues, yellows, and reds stopped me in my tracks. Bold enough to make a statement but simple enough to fit in most rooms and design schemes, this is one of the best colorful rugs.

Best West Elm Loveseats

modern blue gray sofa
Osborn Sofa (82"–92")

Price: From $1279.99
Was: From $1499

Similar to its selection of rugs, West Elm carries the best couches and sofas. The Osborn has those lush organic curves and low profile inherently linked to contemporary design. I can only imagine how elegant one might feel sipping a cocktail while lounging on this stunning piece.

curved white boucle sofa
Hargrove Sofa (72"–94")

Price: From $1444.15
Was: From $1699

Simplicity not your thing? You'll adore this curved sofa, which I happen to love most in this white boucle. Not only is it currently on sale, but it's also available in multiple sizes so you can find the best fit for your space.

camel leather loveseat
Whitman Vegan Leather Sofa (66"–96")

Price: From $1299

At first glance, this camel-colored leather sofa looks rather traditional. But on closer look, notice the deep and extra wide seat cushions and the low-profile silhouette, all of which take this classic to the next level.

Best West Elm Sectionals

white modular sectional sfoa
Hampton Modular 4-Piece Sectional (125")

Price: From $3516.80
Was: $4396

Shopping for sectionals often feels like splitting hairs; what's the difference between this four-seater and THAT one? I'm confident you'd see the appeal of the Hampton, though; the relaxed silhouette and oh-so-slightly rounded corners evoke modern comfort.

modern wooden sectional sofa
Boardwalk Corner Sectional

Price: $7785

While it might not work for your living room, I'm positively obsessed with this minimalist corner sectional made of cushions and a wood platform. Imagine this in your entryway or sitting by the door of your office.

velvet tufted green sectional sofa
Avalon Channeled 3-Piece L-Shaped Sectional (87"–122")

Price: From $2597

This channeled tufted sectional is available in plenty of upholstery options, but this muted green velvet is certainly my favorite. I'd have to dub this one of the best sectional sofas and one of the best velvet sofas.

Best West Elm Chairs

mid-century modern chair with wood frame and white fuzzy cushion
Ross Chair

Price: $799

The Ross chair seamlessly combines West Elm style with minimalism and mid-century modern design. I can see the Eames in this accent chair. 

modern low-profile chair with velvet cushion, armests and wooden frame
Nils Chair

Price: From $899

The Nils has an unexpected and somewhat physics-defying frame that excites me every time I look at it. Is it a floor lounger? It is a recliner? It's both!

accent chair with rattan frame and white cushion
Savannah Rattan Chair

Price: $559.20
Was: $699

You might see rattan and think this stunning chair belongs outside with the best outdoor furniture, but I think it's equally suited for a living room corner or office space. Go on, add some texture.

Brigid Kennedy
Brigid Kennedy
Style Editor

Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.

