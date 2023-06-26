What is the best bed linen for summer? These 3 materials will help you keep your cooler at night, even in the summer heat

These types of bed linen will help you stay cool at night, even during heatwaves

A neutral bedroom with light and airy bed sheets
(Image credit: Stephen Kent Johnson. Design: David Scott Interiors)
Oonagh Turner
By Oonagh Turner
We've all been there in the warm summer months - long, sleepless nights where you end up tossing, turning and flipping your pillow for the cool side. We think it's best to get ahead and pre-empt night-time discomfort, so do your shopping now so you've got the right bed linen on hand and ready to go to help you get a full night's sleep. 

When it comes to picking the best bed sheets for summer, you've got to pick a fabric that keeps you cool. Sheets made from linen, bamboo and cotton with a percale weave are known for being lightweight and airy, a perfect choice for warm sleepers.

You also should consider sheets that are versatile. 'I love sleeping under linen which is cool in summer yet comforting in winter,' says Jo Littlefair of Goddard Littlefair. 'It also has the added benefit that it looks effortlessly stylish when not ironed, life is too short!'

To help you find the sheets for your bedroom, we've scouted out the best of the best, readily available to buy now for a sleep-filled summer ahead. 

Best linen bed sheets

Linen sheets are breathable, wick away moisture better than cotton and synthetic alternatives, and generally feel light on the skin - all to help you sleep a little better in the summer months. 

Terracotta bedding
1. Terracotta flax linen sheets

Price: $240

Available in an array of different colors, these linen sheets from Bed Threads would make a great addition to your bedroom. I quite like the light terracotta shade for summer, making you want to dive right in, perfect for a master bedroom.

Linen green bed sheets
2. Sonoma linen set

Price: $129.99

This linen set comes with four pieces, including a flat sheet, fitted sheet and two pillowcases. I just love this soft pistachio color, sure to bring a calming feel to your bedroom. The rich linen blend keeps it breathable and cooling throughout even the hottest nights. 

100 percent linen bed sheets
3. Linen starter sheet set

Price: $159.80

Brook Linen do a great job with their sheets, and this starter kit is 100 percent linen, bringing effortless elegance with each piece being washed and dyed in small batches. The starter set comes with a fitted sheet and two pillowcases.  

Best bamboo bed sheets

As a textile, bamboo is naturally thermoregulatory, which means it helps you keep cooler in summer when you need it, and warm in the winter, making these a great choice for your bed year round. 

Tahitian breeze colored bamboo bed sheets
1. Classic bamboo bed sheet

Price: $199

Some of the best bed sheets are made of bamboo viscose and feature a luxurious twill weave finish that’s 3 degrees cooler and twice as soft as cotton. Pick from an array of colorways, sage and tahitian breeze have caught my eye.

A bamboo sheet set
2. Simply Vera set

Price: $119.99

These 300-count sheets are super breathable, which help keeps the sleeper cool and comfortable in the summer months. With the set you'll get a four-piece - including two pillowcases, a flat sheet, and a fitted sheet.

A bamboo set of bed sheets
3. Sand & stable marquette

Price: $23.99

This sheet set completes your bedroom with a breathable feel. The full set includes a fitted sheet, a flat sheet and two pillowcases and each has a plain muslin weave from bamboo rayon and microfiber. The set comes in a variety of colors to choose from. 

Best cotton bed sheets

Cotton is a much better choice than synthetic bed sheets to ensure your bedding is breathable, lightweight and absorbent. 

A three piece cotton set
1. Classic percale cotton set

Price: $91.80

Cooling and super crisp, these classic percale sheets bring hotel quality to your bedroom. With a 270 thread count, there is something timeless and luxurious about the feeling ofcrisp white sheets against your skin. This set includes one fitted sheet and two pillowcases, pair with a duvet for the full set. 

A cotton percale est with print
1. Organic percale printed set

Price: $138

Introduce print to your cotton percale bed sheets with this lightweight and breathable set for the most pleasant and cooling night's sleep. I like the calantha sand print but there are plenty of fun options to take your pick from here. 

A nautical print percale set
3. Nautica cotton percale

Price: $43.64

On sale for a bargain price, this set from Overstock has a nautical theme with a novelty pattern that would make a grea addition to make a child's bedroom more fun, while helping them sleep well during the summer.

What is the best thread count for sheets to stay cool?

If you're worried about how you can stay cool in bed this summer, look for that all-important low thread count. Something between 200 and 280 would work wonders, and this way, your bedding will stay soft while also allowing vital airflow when you sleep. 

'For bedding, choose a thread count over 200 but don't be swayed too much by anything over 800,' says Jo Littlefair of Goddard Littlefair. 'Choose sheets that are produced responsibly with quality fibres as these manufacturers are hopefully using longer length fibres that won’t fray and split.

Bed sheet thread count refers to the number of vertical and horizontal strands in one inch of fabric but contrary to the popular belief, it's not strictly true that the higher the thread count, the better. In fact, more threads mean a thicker and heavier material, so look for something lower which will guarantee lightness. 

