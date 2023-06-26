What is the best bed linen for summer? These 3 materials will help you keep your cooler at night, even in the summer heat

We've all been there in the warm summer months - long, sleepless nights where you end up tossing, turning and flipping your pillow for the cool side. We think it's best to get ahead and pre-empt night-time discomfort, so do your shopping now so you've got the right bed linen on hand and ready to go to help you get a full night's sleep.

When it comes to picking the best bed sheets for summer, you've got to pick a fabric that keeps you cool. Sheets made from linen, bamboo and cotton with a percale weave are known for being lightweight and airy, a perfect choice for warm sleepers.

You also should consider sheets that are versatile. 'I love sleeping under linen which is cool in summer yet comforting in winter,' says Jo Littlefair of Goddard Littlefair. 'It also has the added benefit that it looks effortlessly stylish when not ironed, life is too short!'

To help you find the sheets for your bedroom, we've scouted out the best of the best, readily available to buy now for a sleep-filled summer ahead.

Best linen bed sheets

Linen sheets are breathable, wick away moisture better than cotton and synthetic alternatives, and generally feel light on the skin - all to help you sleep a little better in the summer months.

1. Terracotta flax linen sheets View at Bed Threads Price: $240



Available in an array of different colors, these linen sheets from Bed Threads would make a great addition to your bedroom. I quite like the light terracotta shade for summer, making you want to dive right in, perfect for a master bedroom. 2. Sonoma linen set View at Kohl's Price: $129.99 This linen set comes with four pieces, including a flat sheet, fitted sheet and two pillowcases. I just love this soft pistachio color, sure to bring a calming feel to your bedroom. The rich linen blend keeps it breathable and cooling throughout even the hottest nights. 3. Linen starter sheet set View at Brook Linen Price: $159.80 Brook Linen do a great job with their sheets, and this starter kit is 100 percent linen, bringing effortless elegance with each piece being washed and dyed in small batches. The starter set comes with a fitted sheet and two pillowcases.

Best bamboo bed sheets

As a textile, bamboo is naturally thermoregulatory, which means it helps you keep cooler in summer when you need it, and warm in the winter, making these a great choice for your bed year round.

1. Classic bamboo bed sheet View at Cariloha Price: $199



Some of the best bed sheets are made of bamboo viscose and feature a luxurious twill weave finish that’s 3 degrees cooler and twice as soft as cotton. Pick from an array of colorways, sage and tahitian breeze have caught my eye. 2. Simply Vera set View at Kohl's Price: $119.99 These 300-count sheets are super breathable, which help keeps the sleeper cool and comfortable in the summer months. With the set you'll get a four-piece - including two pillowcases, a flat sheet, and a fitted sheet. 3. Sand & stable marquette View at Wayfair Price: $23.99 This sheet set completes your bedroom with a breathable feel. The full set includes a fitted sheet, a flat sheet and two pillowcases and each has a plain muslin weave from bamboo rayon and microfiber. The set comes in a variety of colors to choose from.

Best cotton bed sheets

Cotton is a much better choice than synthetic bed sheets to ensure your bedding is breathable, lightweight and absorbent.

1. Classic percale cotton set View at Brook Linen Price: $91.80 Cooling and super crisp, these classic percale sheets bring hotel quality to your bedroom. With a 270 thread count, there is something timeless and luxurious about the feeling ofcrisp white sheets against your skin. This set includes one fitted sheet and two pillowcases, pair with a duvet for the full set. 1. Organic percale printed set View at Anthropologie Price: $138 Introduce print to your cotton percale bed sheets with this lightweight and breathable set for the most pleasant and cooling night's sleep. I like the calantha sand print but there are plenty of fun options to take your pick from here. 3. Nautica cotton percale View at Overstock Price: $43.64 On sale for a bargain price, this set from Overstock has a nautical theme with a novelty pattern that would make a grea addition to make a child's bedroom more fun, while helping them sleep well during the summer.