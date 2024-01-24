Amazon Outdoor Furniture Has Launched For the Season — Our Style Editor's Picks Will Level Up Your Patio
Tracking down the best Amazon outdoor furniture might seem impossible, but don't worry — Style Editor Brigid Kennedy is on the job
It's not even February, but we here at Livingetc are already thinking about spring. I know I, for one, am daydreaming about lush grass and full trees, fresh flowers and a day I don't need my jacket to step outside. It's been so unbelievably cold that I've resorted to a tropical computer wallpaper just to feel the mere illusion of sun-induced heat.
But here in the interiors and lifestyle world, spring comes early, anyway. We have to prepare you for the seasonal cleaning edits and design hauls from the best home decor brands that will flood your feed by mid-March, so I don't feel so bad about introducing this next buying guide a bit prematurely.
Today, we're talking Amazon outdoor furniture. That's everything from weather-resistant couches to accent tables to rugs, all of which I've dutifully sourced from everyone's favorite e-commerce giant. "I love Amazon for outdoor furniture," says our editor Pip Rich. "It's particularly useful if you have a color or material in mind but aren't sure what you're looking for - it's easy to filter down. And the outdoor rugs are surprisingly chic."
He's right, of course. But it can be overwhelming. I think these selections reflect the best the retailer has to offer, so this should hopefully save you a bit of time when sourcing your new patio furniture this year.
And once you're finished there, refresh your living room, bedroom, and entryway with our edits of the best Amazon sofas, the best Amazon lighting, the best Amazon rugs, and the best Amazon bedding.
Best Amazon Outdoor Couches
Price: $369.88
Was: $399.99
This all-weather outdoor sofa has it all — water-resistant cushions, adjustable feet, a drainage hole for excess liquid ... plus a simple frame that's easy to dress up or down.
Price: $899.99
This patio set doesn't come with just a modular sectional (the chaise portion is just two moveable ottomans); it also includes a single chair and a coffee table. The all-weather wicker on the sides won't get too hot in the summer, and the frame itself is said to be 'strong enough to withstand all weather variations.'
Best Amazon Outdoor Chairs
Price: $70.76
Perhaps my favorite find of them all are these two-toned rattan restaurant-style chairs. Just so synonymous with outdoor relaxing and lounging and at a great price point.
Price: $139.99
Was: $169.99
Adirondack chairs will always be relevant. They're a bit kitschier than more trend-forward options, in large part because the design itself is trend-proof, but they're an outdoor staple for a reason.
Best Outdoor Accent Tables
Price: $39.98
Simple, easy, affordable, and a set of two. Plus weather resistant! Boom, how easy was that?
Price: 72.96
Was: $106.68
Modern and sculptural, this Christopher Knight accent table is constructed with lightweight concrete. So chic.
Best Amazon Outdoor Dining Tables
Price: $179.99
Was: $219.99
I love eating my dinners outside in the summer. If that sounds like you too, you'll need a large dining table to start. This indoor/outdoor piece made of Acacia wood seems like a worthwhile investment.
Price: $319.99
Larger parties in your future? You'll need this 8-person patio table (with an adjustable umbrella hole) ASAP. It's large enough for a big gathering but small enough to still host an intimate dinner or two.
Best Outdoor Amazon Rugs
Price: $31.99
A striped rug like this easily camouflages stains — but its washable in the event of a worst-case scenario.
Price: $29.95
Was: $44
For just as easy of a clean (or maybe even easier), just hose this area rug down outside. And once you're done, it could even be brought inside, as its neutral design would fit with any room.
What should you consider when buying outdoor furniture?
Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.
There are a few things to consider when buying outdoor furniture:
Storage: Where will you keep the furniture the off-season? Do you see an option that's both chic and easily storable? If so, that might be the best buy for you, depending on your storage situation. A house with a roomy basement has plenty of options, but some concessions might be required in a tiny apartment.
Weather: The type of outdoor furniture you'll look for will likely change depending on where in the country you live. If you're on the West Coast, you'll want something durable but probably not made of metal, as that could get quite hot during the summer months. If you're in a rainier climate, make sure to buy something impervious to water damage. And if you live in a mix of it all, find a piece that combines the right materials and sensibilities for your specific climate.
Price: It would be nice if every quality piece of furniture could cost $100, but that's sadly not the case. Although, that doesn't mean things will be too expensive, either. Just make sure you know for how much a quality piece of whatever furniture you're trying to buy runs before you start your search. Once you have that benchmark in mind, you can search for either suitable lower-priced alternatives or similar options that are currently on sale.
'If there is one kind of furniture I would absolutely recommend you splurge on, it would be outdoor,' said Grey Joyner of Grey Joyner Interiors. 'In addition to the furniture itself, the cushions should not be overlooked. High-quality cushions are equally as important so that they keep their shape, withstand the elements and are comfortable.'
As far as selecting a style, Grey recommends connecting your outdoor space with the vibe of your indoor one. 'There are ultra modern pieces, more traditional, and so many fabulous indoor/outdoor fabrics as well,' she said, 'but you can't go wrong leaning towards classic shapes that bring in some colors and accents from the indoors.'
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.
-
-
The 12 Best Bookshelves With Lights That Illuminate and Elevate Your Space in Seconds — Shop our Edit
Bookshelves with lights are the design two-in-one you didn't know you needed. Seamlessly illuminate and decorate with one easy purchase!
By Brigid Kennedy Published
-
"It's So Warm and Inviting" — Bobby Berk's 4 Design Rules For Perfect California Cool Decor
Berk's Spanish-style HQ feels just like home. Step inside the cozy space and shop the "Queer Eye" design expert's look for yourself
By Julia Demer Published