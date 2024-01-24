Amazon Outdoor Furniture Has Launched For the Season — Our Style Editor's Picks Will Level Up Your Patio

It's not even February, but we here at Livingetc are already thinking about spring. I know I, for one, am daydreaming about lush grass and full trees, fresh flowers and a day I don't need my jacket to step outside. It's been so unbelievably cold that I've resorted to a tropical computer wallpaper just to feel the mere illusion of sun-induced heat.

But here in the interiors and lifestyle world, spring comes early, anyway. We have to prepare you for the seasonal cleaning edits and design hauls from the best home decor brands that will flood your feed by mid-March, so I don't feel so bad about introducing this next buying guide a bit prematurely.

Today, we're talking Amazon outdoor furniture. That's everything from weather-resistant couches to accent tables to rugs, all of which I've dutifully sourced from everyone's favorite e-commerce giant. "I love Amazon for outdoor furniture," says our editor Pip Rich. "It's particularly useful if you have a color or material in mind but aren't sure what you're looking for - it's easy to filter down. And the outdoor rugs are surprisingly chic."

He's right, of course. But it can be overwhelming. I think these selections reflect the best the retailer has to offer, so this should hopefully save you a bit of time when sourcing your new patio furniture this year.

And once you're finished there, refresh your living room, bedroom, and entryway with our edits of the best Amazon sofas, the best Amazon lighting, the best Amazon rugs, and the best Amazon bedding.

Best Amazon Outdoor Couches

Green4ever Aluminum Patio Furniture Sofa View at Amazon Price: $369.88

Was: $399.99 This all-weather outdoor sofa has it all — water-resistant cushions, adjustable feet, a drainage hole for excess liquid ... plus a simple frame that's easy to dress up or down. Sophia & William 5-Piece Outdoor Patio Furniture Set View at Amazon Price: $899.99 This patio set doesn't come with just a modular sectional (the chaise portion is just two moveable ottomans); it also includes a single chair and a coffee table. The all-weather wicker on the sides won't get too hot in the summer, and the frame itself is said to be 'strong enough to withstand all weather variations.' YITAHOME Patio Sofa Sectional Lounge Set View at Amazon Price: $199.99 I love that this is a loveseat — I think it's perfect at this size. It reminds me of a much more expensive piece that's meant for inside only, which I take as a compliment to this one.

Best Amazon Outdoor Chairs

EMMA + OLIVER 2 Pack Medium Brown Rattan Chair View at Amazon Price: $70.76 Perhaps my favorite find of them all are these two-toned rattan restaurant-style chairs. Just so synonymous with outdoor relaxing and lounging and at a great price point. SERWALL Weather-Resistant Adirondack Chair View at Amazon Price: $139.99

Was: $169.99 Adirondack chairs will always be relevant. They're a bit kitschier than more trend-forward options, in large part because the design itself is trend-proof, but they're an outdoor staple for a reason. Woven Wicker Patio Dining Chairs View at Amazon Price: $199.99 Stylish, modern, and the perfect outdoor material. Run, don't walk to grab these wicker lovelies.

Best Outdoor Accent Tables

CODIN Set of 2 Outdoor Side Tables View at Amazon Price: $39.98 Simple, easy, affordable, and a set of two. Plus weather resistant! Boom, how easy was that? Christopher Knight Home Lux Outdoor Weight Concrete Side Table View at Amazon Price: 72.96

Was: $106.68 Modern and sculptural, this Christopher Knight accent table is constructed with lightweight concrete. So chic. Novogratz Poolside Roberta Outdoor Side Table View at Amazon Price: $102.96

Was: $134.99 For a pop of color, I'm loving this bright yellow side table from our friends at Novogratz. That's how you know the quality is there.

Best Amazon Outdoor Dining Tables

6-Person Indoor Outdoor Acacia Wood Dining Table View at Amazon Price: $179.99

Was: $219.99 I love eating my dinners outside in the summer. If that sounds like you too, you'll need a large dining table to start. This indoor/outdoor piece made of Acacia wood seems like a worthwhile investment. MFSTUDIO 60" Square Metal Outdoor Dining Table View at Amazon Price: $319.99 Larger parties in your future? You'll need this 8-person patio table (with an adjustable umbrella hole) ASAP. It's large enough for a big gathering but small enough to still host an intimate dinner or two. Christopher Knight Acacia Wood Dining Table View at Amazon Price: $268.16

Was: $311.03 The chicest of them all, this Acacia wood table features curved legs plus a subtle industrial design. Understated, simple, but so clearly elegant.

Best Outdoor Amazon Rugs

LEEVAN Black and White Striped Area Rug View at Amazon Price: $31.99 A striped rug like this easily camouflages stains — but its washable in the event of a worst-case scenario. nuLOOM Asha Simple Border Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug View at Amazon Price: $29.95

Was: $44 For just as easy of a clean (or maybe even easier), just hose this area rug down outside. And once you're done, it could even be brought inside, as its neutral design would fit with any room. Lahome Modern Rainbow Easy Jute Rug View at Amazon Price: $56.99 Jute is definitely in for 2024, so I'm loving this jute rug with a modern rainbow design. Durable, playful, and practical, I think this is a great option for a family home.

What should you consider when buying outdoor furniture?

Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.

There are a few things to consider when buying outdoor furniture:

Storage: Where will you keep the furniture the off-season? Do you see an option that's both chic and easily storable? If so, that might be the best buy for you, depending on your storage situation. A house with a roomy basement has plenty of options, but some concessions might be required in a tiny apartment.

Weather: The type of outdoor furniture you'll look for will likely change depending on where in the country you live. If you're on the West Coast, you'll want something durable but probably not made of metal, as that could get quite hot during the summer months. If you're in a rainier climate, make sure to buy something impervious to water damage. And if you live in a mix of it all, find a piece that combines the right materials and sensibilities for your specific climate.

Price: It would be nice if every quality piece of furniture could cost $100, but that's sadly not the case. Although, that doesn't mean things will be too expensive, either. Just make sure you know for how much a quality piece of whatever furniture you're trying to buy runs before you start your search. Once you have that benchmark in mind, you can search for either suitable lower-priced alternatives or similar options that are currently on sale.

'If there is one kind of furniture I would absolutely recommend you splurge on, it would be outdoor,' said Grey Joyner of Grey Joyner Interiors. 'In addition to the furniture itself, the cushions should not be overlooked. High-quality cushions are equally as important so that they keep their shape, withstand the elements and are comfortable.'

As far as selecting a style, Grey recommends connecting your outdoor space with the vibe of your indoor one. 'There are ultra modern pieces, more traditional, and so many fabulous indoor/outdoor fabrics as well,' she said, 'but you can't go wrong leaning towards classic shapes that bring in some colors and accents from the indoors.'