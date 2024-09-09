5 "Impractical" Choices to Avoid in a Bathroom — These Make Your Spaces More Difficult to Use

When designing a purely utilitarian space such as the bathroom, it’s important to be extra mindful about the design elements that you weave into the space. Of course you can design a space that’s aesthetically pleasing, but functionality and durability are of the utmost importance in a room that will experience heavy use over time. Therefore, you’ll want to be mindful to avoid making any poor choices that will end up only becoming a nuisance over time.

Below, interior designers chime in with six of the most common impractical modern bathroom ideas that they’ve come across and provide suggestions on the types of approaches to take instead to set your space up for success.



1. Wallpaper Everywhere

Do instead: Mix finishes so that more durable materials are used in demanding areas. (Image credit: Thomas Kuoh. Design Munroe Studio)

You’re better off not papering the entirety of your bathroom, says Emilie Munroe, the founder of Studio Munroe. Instead, the designer recommends opting for tile or stone wainscoting that extends at least 42 inches off of the floor and then adding your bathroom wallpaper idea above it. “The high traffic areas are covered in an ultra-durable material, and you still get the visual impact of stunning pattern and color at eye level and beyond,” she explains.

When selecting a wallcovering, you’re best off abstaining from grasscloth, adds Roger Higgins, the founder of R. Higgins Interiors . “The natural material absorbs stains easily and can be difficult to clean,” he says, and recommends opting for a vinyl grasscloth instead of you can’t resist the look. “It gives the same appearance and texture while being more suitable for cleaning and damp locations.”

Grasscloth Texture Pine Wallpaper View at Graham & Brown Price: $170 per roll

Material: Vinyl If you're looking at grasscloth designs, a vinyl material like this one from Graham & Brown is your best bet.

2. An all-white aesthetic

Do instead: Color, pattern and texture are easier to maintain. (Image credit: Kirsten Francis. Design: Date Interiors. Styling: Katja Greeff:)

The color white and bathrooms don’t go hand in hand for a few reasons, says Molly Torres Portnof, the founder of DATE Interiors. “Aesthetically, [white bathrooms are] boring, and functionally, they're difficult to maintain,” she says. “Instead, opt for color and pattern, both of which can make a bathroom feel chic and inviting.”

Do instead: Use shower seating over foot niches (Image credit: Lauren Taylor. Design: LH Designs)

Linda Hayslett, the founder of LH.Designs, isn’t a fan of the bathroom niches that have been making their way into showers and are designed to put your foot in to help with shaving your legs. “These look odd and out of place, plus I can't imagine always bending down to clean them,” she says. “Best to keep things at a seating level and just have a nice bench or stool in the shower to use for shaving instead of a small, random hole.”

Teak Corner Shower Bench View at Wayfair Price: $133.99

Material: Teak We love this rustic bench that would be perfect for replacing a foot niche — it's shower-proof, too.



4. Too Much Lighting

Do instead: Prioritize key practical areas for bathroom lighting (Image credit: Adam Potts. Design: Cynthia Lananh)

In the bathroom, it’s impractical to either have too many lighting sources or not enough, says Cynthia Tran, the founder of Cynthia Lananh. She recommends implementing two to three source of bathroom lighting total — sconces at the vanity, recessed lighting overhead, and a decorative wet-rated pendant light over the tub. “Any more lighting than that would be too much, and any less than vanity wall sconces paired with recessed lighting above will be not enough lighting!”

5. Open shelving

Do instead: Plenty of conceal storage will keep your bathroom looking uncluttered. (Image credit: Lang Thomas Photography. Design: Britney Groneck)

Any type of storage that prioritizes aesthetics over functionality is impractical in the bathroom, Cynthia comments. “If you use a lot of products but perhaps you're not organized, open shelving could be a disaster with day to day upkeep of a curated product display,” she says.

Whether you share your bathroom with a partner or are just passionate about beauty supplies, ample storage is a must. “Realistically thinking through how many products you use daily, or equipment you may use throughout the week — think hair styling products, extra towels, spa products for special occasions — will help determine the amount of storage you'll want to design into your bath,” Tran advises. She recommends opting for a vanity with storage below or weaving in a standing cabinet if you need additional space over open bathroom shelving.

Being thoughtful about your bathroom design decisions now will prevent you from having to make major upgrades or repairs down the line. Save yourself time and money by taking this advice from the pros early on to avoid regrets in the future!