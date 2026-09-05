Where to Put a Pergola or Awning in Your Garden If You Want to Make Sure It's in the Right Place

After the summer we've just had, you might be looking for ways to add more shade to your garden. Structures like pergolas and awnings are among the best ways to provide shelter while adding a stylish architectural element to backyards, and whether you have a small patio or a sprawling lawn, I guarantee there's an option to suit your space. Finding one is the easy part. The difficulty usually comes when deciding where to put it.

Blocking the sun is typically the number one priority, so you'll need to consider factors like where the sun's rays fall in your garden at the hottest part of the day. You shouldn't stop there, though. The layout of your garden, proximity to your house, and screening and privacy should also be important considerations when deciding where to place canopies like awnings or pergolas.

Unlike a gazebo or parasol, these permanent shelters also offer less flexibility. That means that once they're installed, moving an awning or pergola won't be easy, so you'll want to get the positioning right first time. If you're planning to introduce some stylish shade to your backyard but you're undecided where to put it for maximum impact, I asked landscape designers for their advice. From sun exposure to privacy, these are the key spots to consider before you commit.

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1. Find Out Where the Sun Is Strongest in Your Garden

An awning or pergola can help create an outdoor dining area that is half in, half out of the shade. (Image credit: Hillarys)

If you want your pergola or awning to provide plenty of shade, assess where the sun actually shines in your garden. Patio shade ideas come into their own when the rays are at their strongest, so think about where the sun hits your garden between 2 PM and 5 PM.

Kat Aul Cervoni, NYC-based landscape designer and founder of Staghorn Living, says this late afternoon sun can be especially uncomfortable in west-facing patios. She says it isn’t just about the heat, either. "It’s also about the direct sunlight, which can be uncomfortable for our eyes," says Kat. "If possible, orient the pergola or awning to intercept that western sun while still allowing softer morning light into the space."

Of course, the time of day when the sun is strongest will depend on where you are in the world and the time of year, so use the conditions you experience during midsummer as your guide. We all have that area of the garden where the sun feels most intense, and this should be where you place your pergola or awning.

And while the afternoon sun might be strongest near your house, that doesn't necessarily mean this is the hottest part of your garden (and vice versa). Depending on the orientation of your space and the surrounding buildings, trees, and structures, this area could be more shaded, while the bottom of your garden may receive longer periods of direct sunlight. Pay attention to where the sun moves across your garden throughout the day before deciding where your shade structure will be most useful.

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2. Think About How You Actually Use Your Garden

If you regularly spend the hottest part of the afternoon in an outdoor kitchen, add a canopy overhead. (Image credit: Adam McGrath. Design: Left Field Studio, Heyward Lance Architecture, Tilly Roberts Design, New Spaces Building & Remodelling, Adam McGrath)

Finding out the hottest part of your garden is a good start, but it shouldn't be the sole factor in deciding where your pergola or awning should go. There are certain areas of your garden that deserve shade during hot weather more than others. For example, the end of my patio receives the most direct sunlight during the afternoon, but this is an area dedicated to my container garden. In my case (and many others), it makes far more sense to add shade to my outdoor dining area, since this spot gets the most use.

"A pergola shouldn't feel like an isolated feature that's been dropped into the garden," explains Raine Clarke-Wills, landscape designer and founder of Raine Garden Design. "It should connect naturally with the way you use the space." She urges us to consider areas like outdoor kitchens, garden furniture, and children's play areas which would benefit most from shade structures. "I always try to position outdoor seating so it feels like an extension of the house, while still encouraging you to enjoy being in the garden itself."

Kat shares the same sentiment. "You’ll enjoy the pergola the most if it’s in a location that naturally fits into your daily routine," she says. "If it's tucked into a forgotten corner of the yard, it won't get used no matter how well it's shaded or how lovely and cool it is." Leave the sun loungers in a spot with plenty of sun, for example, and let your bistro table receive early rays if it's where you prefer your first coffee of the day. Reserve your pergola or awning for those areas that need shade during peak sunshine.

Katherine Aul Cervoni Social Links Navigation Founder of Staghorn NYC Katherine 'Kat' Aul Cervoni is the founder and principal of the landscape design firm, Staghorn NYC, as well as the home-gardening blog The Cultivation. With a passion for helping people reconnect with nature in their everyday lives, Kat designs outdoor spaces that function as natural extensions of the home. Her work emphasizes low-maintenance, sustainable plantings —especially native species — that offer long-term beauty and ecological value. Kat’s design approach balances seasonal interest with practical, livable spaces that invite daily use and year-round enjoyment.

3. Consider Proximity to Your House

Sometimes it's more convenient to supply shade closer to your home's entrance, even if it doesn't receive the most sunlight. (Image credit: Hillarys)

If you have a patio or deck that extends from your house, this area will likely benefit most from some added shade. "A pergola or awning is most successful when it feels like a natural extension of the home, just like a screened-in porch would," says Kat. "If possible, I like to position it just outside the kitchen, dining room, or family room for the utmost convenience and proximity to the main living areas."

Perhaps your family enjoys al fresco dining on the patio through the summer, or maybe you've positioned your grill on your decking so it's conveniently placed near your indoor kitchen. If you then install your pergola down to the bottom of your garden, you'll be carrying food and drinks across the lawn to find solace in the shade, so think carefully about how close you'd like to be to your house when positioning your shade structure.

While pergolas are more flexible, awnings will also need to be fixed to a building's exterior wall. Bear this in mind when you plan. A north-facing patio might actually receive shade in the afternoon, for example, while your side yard could be more exposed to the sun and therefore benefit most from an awning or canopy.

Raine Clarke-Wills Head Consultant Designer at Raine Garden Design Raine is Raine Garden Design’s head consultant designer where she has successfully designed and built hundreds of projects, ranging from charming, intimate courtyards, to impressive rambling estates.

4. Position It to Improve Privacy

Pergolas and awnings are a great way to screen your backyard so it's out of sight of neighbors. (Image credit: Hillarys)

Don't overlook the fact that pergolas and awnings make great garden screening ideas. If your outdoor seating is overlooked by neighbors, or if your side yard is visible from the street, provide some extra shade and enjoy the perk of added privacy.

"Before choosing a location, sit in the space and consider the views in every direction," Kat advises. "Don’t forget seasonal changes too; does that tree lose its leaves in fall and suddenly open up a huge view?" Sometimes, she says, shifting a pergola just a few feet or adding layered planting nearby makes all the difference.

Raine also recommends pairing your shade structure with planting ideas to turn it into a more secluded, shady oasis. "Sometimes a pergola can help define a more intimate outdoor room, especially when combined with pleached trees, multi-stem trees, or carefully positioned planting," she explains. You can also opt for a retractable awning, or a louvered pergola with rotating slats, depending on whether or not you want the benefit of shade and privacy.

5. Use It to Complement the Landscape

Kat recommends combining a pergola with planting ideas to soften the landscape and create a cooler "microclimate". (Image credit: Forest, courtesy of @ourhouseinlondon)

In a similar vein, think about how your structure complements the rest of your garden design. Pergolas and awnings make a great architectural statement, often adding a focal point to your backyard. Whether you position it near your house, another outbuilding, or let it stand alone, make sure it complements your landscape.

"Instead of putting it in the most obvious place, consider whether it could draw you towards a quieter corner, frame a beautiful view, or provide a peaceful retreat away from the main entertaining area," Raine suggests. "The surrounding planting also plays a huge role in how comfortable and inviting the space feels. I like to soften structures with soft planting or add trees nearby to provide natural dappled shade."

Think about how your pergola or awning can interact with existing features to cool down your garden, too. "Mature trees, hedges, and even neighboring buildings can all contribute to shade throughout the day," says Kat. "Rather than fighting those conditions, I love to layer a pergola, awning, or shade structure with existing shade so the space feels naturally cool and comfortable."

John Lewis Kettler Panasol Louvre Garden Gazebo £750 at John Lewis Louvre pergolas feature adjustable slats so you can decide how much sunlight you want to receive. I love this option from John Lewis, which is easy to self-assemble and large enough to fit a reasonably sized furniture set underneath, all for less than £1,000. Wayfair.co.uk Green Bay Garden Patio 3m W X 2.5m D Retractable Awning £294.99 at Wayfair UK Scalloped awnings always remind me of French bistros, and I'm all for romanticizing my garden. Great for west-facing balconies or patios that receive lots of afternoon sun, they add charm and character as well as a flexible shade option. Dakota Fields Drummans 2m X 2m X 2m Triangular Sun Shade Sail £13.99 at Wayfair UK Can't decide between a pergola and an awning? Try a sail shade like this one instead. As a canopy idea, they always feel chic and minimalist, and you can angle them easily for maximum shade.

Adding a pergola or awning to your garden is a great way to provide more shade during the summer months, but sunlight is just one of the factors to consider when positioning it. From privacy to proximity to your home, be sure to weigh up all the factors above before you commit. As Raine notes, "it might look beautiful in the morning, but if it's uncomfortable during the hours you'll actually use it, it quickly becomes somewhere you avoid".

Want to ensure your shade structure stays stylish for years to come? 2026's garden pergola trends will have you on the right track.

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