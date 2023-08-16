'An elevated look for less' – this is where famous interior designers shop for affordable, eclectic decor

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

When we’re constantly surrounded by beautiful images of dreamy interiors in magazines or social media, we’re left inspired, of course, but also wondering how can one recreate such looks without the big budgets.

But here’s the thing. Even the most famous interior designers mix affordable items in their designs, with the aim of achieving a more lived-in, authentic feel to a space. Having everything brand new and from the best home decor stores is actually not what interior designers go for, and you’d be surprised to find that there is one thing most of them recommend we do to make a living room look expensive on a budget.

Modern homes are all about comfort and personality. That old chest of drawers your grandmother passed down mixed with a new sofa? It’s just what I’m talking about. Those crystal glasses you found for a few dollars at a flea market while on holiday in France, styled on a beautiful new marble tray? Bingo. Here’s how the experts do it.

1. If you’re on a very tight budget, go to thrift stores

(Image credit: Douglas Friedman. Design: Martyn Lawrence Bullard)

If you’ve never seen an episode of Queer Eye, please join me immediately on the other side - life’s better after watching this show, I promise. Transforming normal people’s lives, Bobby Berk is the series’ interior design wizard who manages to create spaces that have character and most importantly that bring joy to those who live in them.

In every episode, the moment when the new interiors are revealed is a highlight. But because we’re talking about real people’s homes, the designs are never flashy. They look elevated and equally considered, warm and inviting. So I asked Bobby what he recommend we do to elevate our interiors when we’re on a budget.

‘I always recommend going to thrift stores, to Goodwill, and to flea markets,' he tells me. 'They are always great places to find amazing pieces that are in good condition but that people have just passed, or gone tired of, and wanted something new. Sometimes you can even find pieces for $50 that turn out to be worth a fortune,’ he explains.

Search for thrift stores in your area, and if you’re on holiday abroad, it’s definitely worth exploring flea markets for really unique pieces with a local flavor that you won’t find back at home.

2. If you have a bit more to spend, shop vintage

(Image credit: Douglas Friedman. Design: Martyn Lawrence Bullard)

Still accessible, but a bit more curated, if you will, vintage shopping is a great, more affordable alternative to buying new. You can find beautifully curated selections of items in vintage stores that you wouldn’t find elsewhere.

Erin Dana Lichy, a successful realtor, interior designer, and one of the cast regulars of popular reality TV series Real Housewives of New York cast tells me she loves going to vintage stores when designing for her clients.

‘Vintage pieces give warmth, depth, and a feeling of nostalgia, that I think people are looking for,’ she tells me. ‘Oftentimes when I can’t find something I want in shops I just make it, and so when I make something new I want to anchor it with something old,’ Erin adds and continues to give an example of how she’s made it work in one of her recent projects.

'I did a very eclectic apartment in Tribeca. Even though the bedroom was so modern looking, we still had vintage pendants, and an old French mirror that we put in and it just gave the room this light, and energy, and made it so much cooler, and more interesting. The client said that every time people come in that mirror is a conversation piece. So that’s what’s so important about vintage finds, they just add a whole other layer and uniqueness to a space.’

For an affordable but elevated look, Erin advises to look out for pretty, small, vintage shot glasses, or champagne glasses. ‘They’ll look expensive, but they won’t be, and will really elevate a space.’ They make a great bar cart styling idea and will look beautiful and luxurious on a tray, or on a console unit.

Styling with vintage pieces can be a great creative outlet and a way to bring your personality into a space.

3. If you want to take it to the next level, go antique shopping

(Image credit: Douglas Friedman. Design: Martyn Lawrence Bullard)

There are so many ways to decorate with antiques. Now this can be affordable, but it depends on the origin of the pieces. You can find unique items with a lot of history behind them, and they might be pricy. But this shouldn’t stop you from doing your research because you can find some really affordable gems.

Interior designer to the stars, Martyn Lawrence Bullard, tells me we’re now seeing antiques come back into the mix more and more. ‘Maybe not full interiors of antiques, but a beautiful chest mixed with modern furniture or a fabulous gilded mirror mixed into a more contemporary room. People are becoming much more adventurous within the mix, which is showing great personality and great personal flair,’ the designer tells me in a recent interview.

But it’s not just about making purchases. Think about those items you already have in the family that can be passed down. This way you’ll curate a home that’s truly special, mixing the old with the new and your existing items for an elevated, truly modern home feel.

Mix these vintage buys in your interior for an elevated and eclectic look