When's the best time to buy a gas grill? Experts explain exactly when you'll find the best deals

Knowing the best time to buy a gas grill will make it easier for you to get your hands on the barbecue of your dreams for less. Whether you're a seasoned pro at alfresco cooking or you're just keen to up your grilling game as spring approaches, you'll want to make sure you're getting the best deal possible. So when should you be shopping?

Just as you might be hitting the post-Christmas sales to save on your 2023 wardrobe refresh, it pays to know when you're likely to find the biggest offers on the best gas grills. As you'd expect, this won't be during the height of the season when barbecues are in full swing and grills are in high demand. You'll need to be a bit more savvy-minded if you want to find big savings. Luckily, with the help of some expert insight, we're here to tell you how.

Lilith Hudson Junior Writer Lilith is an expert at following news and trends across the world of interior design. She's committed to sharing articles that help readers make the best shopping choices in their homes and backyards. For this piece, she asked experts when we should buy a gas grill for the best value possible

When is the best time to buy a gas grill?

(Image credit: VonHaus)

We've ruled out the heat of summer, but when should you be buying a gas grill if you want the best deals?

'The best time to buy a gas grill is during the off-season, typically in the fall or winter,' explains Jakob Miller, founder and barbecue expert at Barbecue Pals (opens in new tab). 'This is because many retailers offer discounts and promotions to clear out their inventory to make room for new products.' He adds that you may also be able to find sales around national holidays like the Fourth of July or Labor Day, but that the selection might be more limited.

This isn't to say that there won't be other unmissable deals throughout the rest of the year, however. It might be the case that your favorite retailer offers promotions in the early spring with the new season's stock. If you're after the latest model for your outdoor kitchen, this is the best time to be looking. 'It's worth bearing in mind though that if you're looking for a specific model or feature, you'll need to be more flexible with your timing and wait until that model becomes available,' notes Reese Robins, founder of Just Pure Gardening (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Editor's choice Char-Broil gas grill, Lowes (opens in new tab) If you're looking for a reasonable all-rounder, the Char-Broil gas grill from Lowes is a great option. With four main burners you can easily cook a generous meal for the whole family and it's compact size makes for effortless storage.

When should you avoid buying a gas grill?

(Image credit: B&Q)

Unless we hadn't made it clear enough already, you should always avoid buying a grill during summer, AKA the peak grilling season. You'll likely end up spending full price or even an additional premium on top of that - and that's if you can even get your hands on the model you're yearning for.

You should also put off buying a grill until you've done the proper research. A gas grill is an investment, and even the best value options don't come cheap. From the number of burners to the type of grates, there's a lot you'll want to consider before you commit to buying. 'Avoid buying one impulsively or when you haven't had time to do your research or shop around,' says Reese. 'You might end up paying more or getting a model that doesn't have all you need.'

If you're on a tight budget, he recommends waiting until sales to afford a higher-quality grill rather than settling for a lower-quality model. Fourth of July, Labor Day and Black Friday will all have big promotional sales.

What are the best tips for choosing a grill?

(opens in new tab) Editor's choice Weber Spirit II gas grill, Home Depot (opens in new tab) For those with a smaller backyard, the two-burner gas grill from Weber, available at Home Depot, is a great option. That said, the 360 square-inch cooking area - complete with porcelain-enameled, cast-iron cooking grates - can cook up to 22 burgers at once. Perfect for alfresco summer evenings.

You know when to buy a gas grill, but what do you need to know before buying one? First and foremost, it's a question of what your budget permits as this will help narrow down your options.

'Besides your budget, it's important to consider how often you plan to use your barbecue and the size of your cooking area,' says Jakob. 'Look for a grill with sturdy construction, good warranties, and easy-to-use controls. If you're a beginner griller, it might also be helpful to look for a model with some extra features like a built-in thermometer or an ignition system to make things easier.'

If you have a large family, it goes without saying that you'll want a grill that can cook plenty of food for hungry mouths, otherwise you can opt for a more compact grill. The space available in your backyard might factor into your decision on size, too.

Finally, before you spend your money, make sure you're as well-informed as possible. 'Read reviews from other customers to get an idea of the pros and cons of different models,' Reese explains. It might seem overwhelming at first, but doing this will prevent you from wasting your money and ensure you're buying what's right for you.