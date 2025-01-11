What Flowers Are in Bloom in January? 5 Expert-Approved Favorites You Can Plant Now for Instant, Effortless Color

If you're wondering what flowers will be in bloom in January, you'll definitely want to know about the five beauties we're focusing on here. Although they will all thrive in the coldest temperatures, their exotic-looking blooms will add a touch of glamor to your winter garden.

Every outdoor space needs some attention-seeking flowers to light up the dark and gloom of short, cold days in the depths of winter. There are so many beautiful varieties of winter-blooming plants for flower beds and pots to choose from, which will brighten the landscape and help you create a beautiful garden.

Our expert selection of plants is easy to grow, too, which means anyone can have a go and get good results. They are also perennial, which means they bring rewards year after year. Now, find out our top five flowers that bloom in January.

1. Clematis cirrhosa

(Image credit: Juliet Lehair/Getty Images)

I have a variety of this clematis (Clematis cirrhosa 'Balearica') growing on a garden wall in my sheltered backyard, and I look forward to the blooms every winter. It's a vigorous evergreen vine. Fragrant with a hint of citrus, it is now 10 feet tall. It loves this sunny spot and thrives in the well-drained soil.

It has the prettiest creamy-white flowers with maroon freckles and elegant fern-like foliage that's a feature in itself. It is also one of my favorite winter flowers that blooms in January. Hardy to USDA Zone 7, I think it's a great choice to add to your winter landscape, especially if you live in an urban area and are looking for fast-growing climbing plants for privacy.

Another plus is that the flowers transform into silky, fluffy seed heads as they fade, which look so pretty in the winter garden. Generally, this variety of clematis doesn't require any pruning. Examine your plant immediately after flowering, remove any dead stems, and lightly trim to improve the look. But be sure to leave the sumptuous seed heads alone.

2. Hellebores

'Harvington Pink Speckled' hellebore (Image credit: Clive Nichols/Getty Images)

"I would put hellebores high on the list of flowers that bloom during January," says plant expert Tammy Sons, founder/CEO of TN Nursery. "They thrive in well-draining soil and don't need much sun. They aren't high maintenance at all. Florists especially tend to value them for their blooms that are long-lasting and available in a range of colors."

Tammy points out that these flowers are also wonderful because they offer nectar earlier than most, so pollinators can get a bit of a head start. They are one of the best frost-resistant plants for containers, too.

"If you're in dire need of some winter flowers, hellebores will have you covered," agrees horticulturalist Jac Semmler, director, design, and horticultural lead @superbloomau plant practice and author of Super Bloom. "They have impressive foliage and bloom in the shade. They are a lovely choice to extend flowering in your garden throughout the year too."

Make sure you include this classic choice in your winter container ideas if you're looking for flowers that bloom in January.

Hellebore View at Burpee Price: $20.95

Quantity: 1 Plant

3. Ozark witch hazel

(Image credit: Anna Blazhuk/Getty Images)

"Ozark witch hazel (also known as Hamamelis vernalis) is a charming native shrub that grows 6 to 10 feet tall," says horticulturist Peggy Anne Montgomer. "Blooming as early as January, its fragrant, ribbon-like flowers unfurl in shades of sunny yellow to deep reddish-purple, accented with vibrant red bases, making it a true standout in the quiet winter landscape."

As fall arrives, it transforms again, cloaking itself in stunning golden-yellow foliage. Hardy in Zones 4-8, this shrub thrives in moist, acidic soil and adapts well to full sun or part shade. "There are bonus points too," says Peggy Anne. "It’s deer-resistant and a favorite for birds, making it both low-maintenance and wildlife-friendly."

It's one of our favorites too, and makes it on to our list of 5 things all amazing winter gardens have. Landscape designers say witch hazel should be on your 'must' list so be sure to check it out next time you're at the garden center.

Hamamelis vernalis (witch hazel) View at Nature Hills Price $69.29

Quantity: one 2-3 foot plant

4. Mahonia

(Image credit: Dorling Kindersley Ltd/Alamy Stock Photo)

"No matter the size or style of your garden, there’s a mahonia shrub that’s just right for you," says Peggy Anne. "These versatile plants boast striking, deep-green, holly-like foliage that provides year-round structure and beauty. Come late winter to early spring, they steal the spotlight with fragrant sprays of bright yellow flowers, attracting early pollinators eager for a feast."

The show-stopping vibrant flowers of these elegant evergreens add a pop of color to winter gardens when there's not much else going on. Also known as Oregon grape, this name is an apt description due to the bunches of blue-black fruit that are also a feature of this shrub. It's a great choice if you're looking for architectural plants for winter gardens too.

Hardy in Zones 5-8, mahonia thrive in medium-moist, well-drained, slightly acidic soil. They adapt well to various garden settings including being potted up in large containers, and offer both charm and practicality, as well as flowers that bloom in January.

Mahonia 'Soft Caress' View at Nature Hills Price: $49.69

Quantity: one plant

5. Camellia

Camellia x williamsii 'Debbie' (Image credit: Holmes Garden Photos/Alamy Stock Photo)

If you're looking for pink, red, or white flowers that bloom in January for flowerbeds or containers, there are many varieties of camellia to choose from that will work perfectly. The lush blooms come with either single or double flowers, both of which contrast beautifully against the glossy evergreen foliage.

Another big plus is that winter-flowering camellias bloom for weeks, generally from January to March. For this reason, they make it onto our definitive list of garden plants that are prolific flowerers in winter. They are hardy in zones 7-9, and thrive in slightly acidic, moist, and well-draining soil.

If you want to plant your camellia in a container, use ericaceous potting soil. Bear in mind they prefer being watered with harvested rainwater too. Try the cultivar Camellia x williamsii 'Debbie', which is one of the best flowers that bloom in January if you're looking for container options. It's one of the most cold hardy varieties and tolerates low light intensity too, thriving in partial shade.

Camellia 'Leslie Ann' View at Walmart Price: $42.80

Quantity: one plant in 3 gallon container

FAQs

What is the first flower to bloom after winter?

"The first flower known to bloom after winter are snowdrops," says Tammy Sons. "They have the ability to emerge through snow that falls in late winter, or even into early spring. They are very resilient and this makes them the perfect choice to usher in the warmer weather."

These little bulbs are among the first plants to flower in the new year. They might look delicate but they are able to push up through snow. They are easy to grow in most soil types, and prefer partial shade, which means they are a great choice for planting beneath trees.

What yellow flowers are in season in January?

There are several different yellow flowers that are in season in January. "It's thought that the first flowering plants of late winter have yellow flowers because they are highly visible and reflect light, making them easy to spot for early pollinators that do not have good color vision," says Peggy Anne Montgomery.

"Winter aconites are nature’s earliest messengers of spring. These charming, low-growing plants feature bright, golden-yellow, buttercup-like flowers that pop against their delicate green foliage."

Hardy in Zones 3-7, winter aconites flourish in full sun to part shade and prefer moist, well-drained soil. "Perfect for creating a carpet of sunshine, they spread quickly and thrive in lawns, beneath trees, or nestled into a deciduous shrub border," says Peggy Anne.

She also suggests considering winter jasmine. "This captivating vine flowers with dazzling yellow blooms from late winter to early spring, brightening even the chilliest days. Its long, arching deep-green stems make it versatile. Train it as an elegant climbing vine or let it cascade as a lush, sprawling groundcover."

Hardy in Zones 6-10, winter jasmine thrives in full sun to part shade and even tolerates deep shade, although blooms may be fewer. It flourishes in moist, well-drained soil, making it an easy-care addition to your garden that delivers a splash of sunshine when you need it most.