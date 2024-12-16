7 Frost-Resistant Plants for Containers — That Will Brighten Up Your Patio During the Frost

Winter container gardens bring so much joy, adding an instant lift that can quickly transform an outdoor space. They give you a much-needed shot of color and interest that becomes a focal point when there's less competition from the rest of the garden.

These easy potted planting ideas are guaranteed to deliver as long as you choose the best frost-resistant plants for containers that will happily celebrate the season. When choosing container gardening ideas for winter make sure the plants you pick are as happy tucked under a blanket of frost as basking in winter sunshine.

Our expert selection includes some old favorites plus a few surprises. Choose one variety to star as a focal point in your container, or mix together several plants to make a mini feature garden. All the following suggestions will work beautifully together.

1. Winter pansies

(Image credit: mtreasure/Getty Images)

These cold-hardy plants (in zones 4-7) add a splash of color to winter containers with their delicately etched petals. While they will soldier on through the coldest weather, their flower production will get a particular boost on sunny days.

"Pansies are a welcome addition to the cool season garden," says horticulturalist Jenny Rose Carey, author of The Ultimate Flower Gardener's Guide. "The flat-faced flowers come in a cheerful range of colors and multi-colors. Pansies and the smaller Johnny-jump-ups are annuals or biennials. Choose your favorite colors and tuck them in." Jenny Rose recommends planting spring bloomers like medium and small-sized daffodils in the container too.

Winter pansies may temporarily stop flowering if temperatures drop below 25°F but they do survive and will start blooming again once things warm up a little.

Blotch mix pansies View at Walmart Price: $29.97

Quantity: 6 pack

2. Cyclamen

(Image credit: Graham Prentice/Alamy Stock Photo)

This is one of my personal favorites, and I've been growing it for years. I think they are one of the best frost-resistant plants for containers you can choose. It's also one of the best bulbs to plant in shady backyards.

Dainty flowering hardy cyclamen come into their own in winter. Nothing raises the spirits quite like a scattering of their delicate petals nodding above a dusting of frost. Not to be confused with the larger houseplant variety, these beauties will flower freely in the garden right through winter into spring.

The delicate upswept petals come in a range of colors, from deep carmine and magenta to pale pink and crisp white. The leaves are attractive in themselves and range from dark green to silvery green, all with a distinctive marbled pattern.

They adda real wow factor to containers in the winter garden. Hardy in Zones 4-8, they cope with snow and temperatures down to minus 14°F, and will continue to flower during a cold snap.

Hardy cyclamen View at Walmart Price: $16.95

Quantity: 3 bulbs

3. Holly

(Image credit: MIXA/Getty Images)

"I find that holly is a very striking and appropriate plant for winter container interest," says landscape designer Scott Seargeant. "The shiny dark green leaves contrast with copious red berries, and will captivate all who pass by."

Hollies are ideal container plants for patios and front porches or entryways. There are hundreds of holly species to choose from, both evergreen and deciduous. The right one for your container will depend on your USDA zone and the container size. The hardiest hollies can grow in zone 3 and up to zone 11. Hollies are slow-growing, making them ideal for containers, and the smallest ones are around three feet tall. They also make for a wonderful shrub for winter berries.

Hollies like well-drained soil. In general, they prefer full sun to part shade. "Hollies are dioecious, which means they have male and female plants," says Scott. "The female plants have the berries, so it's good to have one or two male hollies to pollinate the female flowers."

Scott recommends the following holly varieties for containers. "I like the upright form 'Sky Pencil', which has small purple berries, and likes full sun to part shade (USDA zones 5-9). Also, the 'A Berri-Magic/Kids Holly' combination (Ilex meserveae ‘Blue Girl' & ‘Blue Boy’), which likes full sun to part shade (USDA zones 5-9) and is one of the hardiest hollies. With this one a profusion of bright red berries is assured because a male pollinator is planted in the same container as the fruiting female."

'Sky Pencil' holly View at Nature Hills Price: $49.69

Quantity: 1 x 1-2 foot tree

4. Hellebore

(Image credit: Clive Nichols/Getty Images)

Looking for winter-blooming plants for a vibrant backyard? The delicate blooms of hellebore (also known as Lenten rose) make a stunning winter container plant. Super stars of the seasonal garden, they are tough and adaptable. They might look fragile but these easy-care plants will withstand frost, snow, ice, and torrential rain, and are hardy in Zones 4-9.

"Hellebores are the perfect addition to winter container gardens," says gardening expert Kelly Funk from Jackson & Perkins. "These perennials bloom from early winter to early spring, showcasing elegant white, pink, green, or burgundy flowers. Thriving in the cold, they are disease-resistant and drought-tolerant, making them an ideal choice for winter patio containers."

They are one of the best frost-resistant plants for containers, surviving in temperatures as low as -10°F, especially when they are well-established. "The majority of hellebores are evergreen so you can enjoy the foliage even when they aren’t in bloom, while their preference for well-draining soil makes them perfect for deep containers," says Kelly. These winter gems also come in exotic looking varieties featuring sploshes and spots on their petals, just like orchids.

Try planting hellebore in a pot and positioning it high up on a windowsill so they are at eye level to fully appreciate the blooms. Perfect for porches, covered patios, and other shady spaces, they love free-draining soil and some bark chippings to keep weeds at bay, plus protect foliage and flowers in wet weather.

5. Edgeworthia chrysantha 'Red Dragon’

(Image credit: Alex Manders/Getty Images)

"If you’re looking for frost-resistant plants for containers in winter, my top choice would be Edgeworthia chrysantha 'Red Dragon’," says Texas-based landscaping expert Floyd Dotson founder of Fine Lubbock Landscapes. "Its flowers are a vibrant red and are absolutely beautiful, bringing a touch of warmth to your winter landscape."

Both the buds and leaves are resistant to the cold and are hardy in USDA zones 7-10, which means down to 0°F. The plant grows to only 4-6 feet, which means it fits easily into a large container garden. In fact, it requires well-draining, slightly acidic soil, which is much easier to achieve in a pot. So, if you're wondering what to plant in December, this beauty is a great option.

Blooming in late winter, it has lush green tropical leaves and an architectural pattern of branches to add plenty of visual appeal for the rest of the year. "So overall, if you’re looking for a single plant to breathe life into your patio in the winter and provide tropical appeal at other times during the year, Edgeworthia chrysantha 'Red Dragon’ is definitely my number one recommendation," says Floyd.

Edgeworthia chrysantha seeds View at Amazon Price: $17.99

Quantity: 400 seeds

6. Heuchera (Coral Bells)

(Image credit: Retrofutur/Getty Images)

"Heuchera, also known as Coral Bells, are loved for their colorful burgundy, lime, and bronze foliage, making them an excellent choice for adding color and texture to winter container gardens," says Kelly Funk. "Their evergreen leaves provide year-round interest, even when flowers are out of season. Compact and versatile, they pair beautifully with other plants, filling out mixed arrangements without overpowering them."

They are also a great choice if you're looking for frost-resistant plants for containers and are great partial shade plants. "The hardy foliage withstands frost and remains evergreen in milder climates," says Kelly. "Use a thin layer of mulch to protect from extreme freezes." Heuchera are hardy in Zones 4-9.

The striking foliage enhances container displays with texture and color, while their moderate size works well in layered arrangements.

Coral Bells 'Northern Exposure™' View at Nature Hills Price: $49.69

Quantity: 1 container

7. Winter aconites

(Image credit: Oksana Schmidt/Getty Image)

If you love the idea of planting up a pint-size container with small flowers to brighten dark days in January and February then put winter aconites at the top of your list. These bulbs are a super-easy add to create an amazing winter garden this season.

Also known as Eranthis hyemalis, the darling yellow blooms welcome early spring with a burst of rich buttercup color (they're actually part of the buttercup family). Plant up near a window and when you look out you may even be lucky and see early bees visiting them for pollen.

Found throughout growing zones 3-7, these easy-care flowers are one of the best frost-resistant plants for containers too. They will also push up through snow.

Winter aconite bulbs View at Nature Hills Price: $59.99

Quantity: 50 bulb pack (buy one get one free)

FAQs

What is the most cold-tolerant plant?

Dwarf Alberta spruce pine (Image credit: Malisa Nicolau/Getty Images)

"In my opinion, the award of most cold-tolerant plant goes to either the dwarf Alberta spruce or the Siberian cypress," says Floyd Dotson. "Both are able to survive up to USDA zone 2, which can go down to -50°F. As far as I know, these are the two plants that are able to survive the lowest temperatures."

The dwarf Alberta spruce is perfect for containers too as it grows very slowly, says Floyd. "But the Siberian cypress is harder to grow in containers. It can be done, but the container will have to be large and able to withstand the same cold temperatures."

Include a dwarf Alberta spruce as part of your frost-resistant plants for containers as it's guaranteed to be a focal point in the winter garden.