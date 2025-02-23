There Is Something So "Ethereal" About the Color Cyan — Designers Break Down Why That Is, and How to Use It
While most of us will instantly think of empty printer ink cartridges, there is so much more to this bright, light blue
What color is cyan? It's one of those shades you know you've heard of, but probably can't quite picture. Is it blue? Green? No wait, maybe it's pink?
"For some of us, the name will spark memories of printers running out of ink and spilling pure pigment over our hands — which tells us how fundamental it is, bringing vibrancy, life, and depth," explains Livingetc's color expert Amy Moorea Wong. "But in a paperless world, cyan deserves much more attention for its playful peppiness which, unusually, also has a soothing and natural feel."
So, what color is cyan? It's a vivid, almost glowing shade that hangs somewhere between the green-blue end of the spectrum (leaning slightly more toward light blue than green). It's a cousin to both teal and turquoise — electric and energetic, yet soft and soothing at the same time.
When it comes to our interiors, this green-tinged light blue paint color creates a wonderful impact, you just need to understand it. To get to the bottom of it, I asked color experts and interior designers the hard-hitting questions, and here's what they shared.
Amy Moorea Wong knows color. She lives it, breathes it, and regularly writes about it (at countless publications, including as Livingetc's resident color expert). She recently even published a book, Kaleidoscope: Modern Homes in Every Colour, which covers all things color, so there is no one better to ask: what color is cyan?
Cyan: Explained
"Cyan is electric, fluid, almost magnetic," describes Maria Vittoria, an interior designer and founder of Casa Ornella Studio. "It’s the color of water but also of the digital world, of space, of a future we imagine as bright and full of possibility."
Think of the color of the ocean around a remote island, the blue of a Robin egg, or the glow radiating off the TV late at night. The color cyan strokes the imagination when it comes to interiors, and part of the fun is figuring out your specific take on the shade.
Generally, it's softer, lighter and brighter than decorating with teal, a color that shares some similarities in tone. "It has this fresh, visionary quality that gives depth without weighing down a space," adds Maria. "I’m drawn to it because it’s unpredictable — depending on how you use it, it can be soft and ethereal or hyper-saturated and vibrant. It’s a constant challenge."
Maria is an Italian designer based in Milan. Her Project, Casaornella, debuted at Milan Design Week in 2023; a project she conceived and lead. Maria explores new forms of hospitality and living experiences, weaving together design, art, food, and fashion. "A constantly evolving laboratory that welcomes cross-pollination and fosters connections," she says.
How Can I Style Cyan?
Whether you lean more towards minimalist interior design or like to embrace the eclectic, the color cyan introduces a sense of freshness.
"Wherever you put it, it’ll cause a bit of a stir," says Amy, but that is half the fun of this palette. "Try as a bathroom color to enjoy how it shines from reflective surfaces sans water, experiment with cyan fabrics and textures in the living room, or choose a deeper, dirtier tone for a rich-yet-restful bedroom," she adds.
There is no shortage of ideas when it comes to styling cyan in your interiors, but here are some designer-approved examples to get you started.
1. Color-Drench Your Space in Cyan
As always, color drenching is a show-stopping way to dive into any color trend — and a cyan-drenched space is no exception. A room head-to-toe in cyan will act similarly to that of a light blue room. Though cyan may not quite pass as a neutral in the way light blue often does, its soft undertones also won't overpower the space.
But before you pick up your paintbrush, think about the position of the room in your home. "North-facing rooms will bring out cyan's cool, blue tones," says Amy, adding that for a warmer feel, "embrace the golden light of south-facing spaces which give cyan a greener, almost tropical character."
2. Add Subtle Cyan Accents and Art Pieces
A well-styled home is all about the little accents. Lauren Battistini, a color expert and chief color strategist at LFB Color Consulting, says, "In a home decor scenario, I incorporate tones of cyan sparingly and pair them with blues and greens to achieve a harmonious, less contrasting palette."
Turquoise ceramic pieces and artwork featuring this tone provide the perfect measure of this luminous hue. Cyan is a playful and serene counterpart to monochrome or neutral color schemes, but remember that "little dose goes a long way," adds Lauren.
Lauren Battisitini is a color expert, chief color strategist, and founder of LFB Color Consulting. The Houston-based company provides color consulting for both residential and commercial projects. Lauren has certifications in color consulting and as a color expert and color analyst.
3. Lean into Cyan's Futuristic Feel
Given cyan's digital identity (it's one of the four ink colors in printing, remember), my mind immediately goes to futuristic furnishings and cosmic color palettes when styling the shade. That means Space Age interiors and cyan go hand-in-hand.
When styling for cyan's more playful side, Maria says, "Pair it with glossy and translucent materials like glass or plexiglass, or with warm, earthy tones that balance it without dulling its impact."
To emphasize its futuristic effect, try mixing it with mirrored metals, chrome metallics, and strategic neon accents. "But if I want to make it vibrate in an unexpected way, I combine it with shocking pink, acid yellow, or ultra-graphic black details," says Maria. "It’s a color that thrives on contrast and, when used boldly, creates pure visual energy."
4. Pair a Softer Cyan Shade with Dark, Jewel Tones
Though cyan can definitely be used to create a calming light blue living room, it can also be used for a more dramatic effect. For that, dare to pair it with dark color families.
"Due to the vibrancy of cyan, it pairs optimally with other saturated or pigmented colors, such as royal blue, vibrant emerald green, fire engine red, lemon or sunshine yellows, and rich purples," says Lauren Batistinni.
FAQs
What Colors Go with Cyan?
Thanks to its subtle link to the natural world, cyan doesn’t have difficulties when finding other colors to work with — it just depends on the mood you’re after.
"For something tranquil, try a soft white for a crisp edge, a pastel for something ethereal, or a gentle neutral to add earthiness and grounding," says Amy Moorea Wong.
Muted hues such as brick, navy, olive green, or plum will bring elegance, "or if you’re in a high energy and adventurous mood, dare to add in a magenta color, tangerine, or cherry for punchy impact," adds Amy.
Looking for something a bit moodier than cyan? Discover how you should be decorating with teal in your home.
Olivia Wolfe is a Design Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.
