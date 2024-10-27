8 Things People With Powder Rooms That Smell Amazing Always Know to Do

As small, often un-windowed spaces that inherit a ton of foot traffic during hosting season, making a good impression with a powder room can be challenging. While we're pretty au-fait with the secrets to getting the design right (think bold and statement-making), when it comes to making these spaces appeal to the other senses, it's a little harder fought.

Making your powder room smell like a chic and expensive spa is the name of the game and we have collected tips from home experts that will ensure you're crowned the winner. Learning how to make your home smell good is all about focusing on forgotten spots like powder rooms, after all.

From cleaning tips to fragrancing hacks, this guide will arm you with all the knowledge you need to scent your powder room like a pro. Plus, with Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas soon to follow, your powder room is bound to be in its prime.

1. Add Odor-Absorbing Plants

Alessandro Gazzo, cleaning expert at Emily's Maids tells us that a great way to make your powder smell fresh while also adding to the overall vibe of the space is to include odor-absorbing plants.

"Bringing plants that zap up odors offers a nice decorative touch to the space," he notes. "I find common houseplants like spider plants and snake plants to be brilliant powder room additions."

You can also mix in a couple of indoor plants that smell amazing and make standing in your powder room like a walk through a blooming garden.

2. Bring in a Dehumidifier

"In areas with high humidity, like Dallas, the moisture level has a huge impact on your room’s odor," Alessandro explains. He finds that propping a small dehumidifier in your powder room is both smart and inexpensive.

He tells us that running your dehumidifier for as little as 30 – 60 minutes each day will create a notable difference in your powder room's fragrance. This small portable dehumidifier from Amazon is perfect for a compact space like a powder room and has a variety of options to choose from too.

3. Schedule Regular Cleaning

For obvious reasons, Alessandro finds that making sure your surfaces and fixtures are nice and clean is an important step to take toward odor prevention.

"I'd advise cleaning your powder room at least once a week," he says. "And in case of strong malodors, I'd recommend using a sanitizer with a strong fragrance, to counter any potential smells in this space."

We found this Lysol Disinfectant Sanitizing Spray from Walmart that's meant to infuse a mango and hibiscus scent that sounds like a tropical dream for an amazing smelling bathroom.

4. Thoroughly Scrub Tile Grout

Grout lines tend to hold grime over time, thereby resulting in unpleasant smells.

This is precisely why Alessandro urges homeowners to deep clean tiles at least three to four times a year. "I find that cleaning with an electric scrubber or a drill brush attachment on occasion can be especially helpful," he says.

Adding a cleaning tool like this Electric Brush Spinner from Amazon to your collection is a good idea for ultra-clean grout.

5. Keep Drains Unclogged

"Having a clogged drain causes issues with your plumbing and sometimes ends up being the reason behind bad odors as well," Alessandro points out. "I recommend cleaning your plumbing with hot water once a week, just to keep everything unclogged."

We recognize that this task is far from glamorous but, alas, it's a must. And to help you properly render your powder room clog-free, we find that bathroom detergents like this Drano Max Gel Clog Remover from Walmart could be the answer to your problems.

6. Prioritize Proper Ventilation

Since powder rooms do tend to be short on square footage, we find that it's extremely important to make sure that this space experiences proper ventilation as often as possible.

Just as with kitchen ventilation, if your bathroom is lacking, smells won't be able to escape outside. Alessandro tells us that sometimes your entire powder room can be spotless, but you may still pick up on bad smells. "In this case, it's wise to check if your air vents are blocked," he says. "And if you have windows, make sure you open them at least 15 – 30 minutes every day."

7. Infuse Cleaning Solution with Essential Oils

"When you're mopping the floor of your powder room, you can add 10 – 20 drops of essential oil to bring out a pleasing fragrance," says Alessandro. This is a brilliant idea for small bathrooms that don't have windows or large vents on site.

You can also switch up the scents to match each season or stick to fragrances that evoke that zen spa-like ambiance at home. We love this Lifelines Essential Oil Blend from QVC as it has four fragrances, each of which is formulated with different front notes, including Tahitian vanilla, fir balsam, and cinnamon.

8. Opt for Refreshing Spa-Like Scents

Annabelle Degrazio, founder of TAJA Collection, tells us that scents can influence your mood and make even the coldest rooms feel warm and inviting. She finds that you can give your powder room an instant upgrade and switch up the ambiance with just the lighting of a beautiful scented candle.

"Citrus and minty scents like bergamot and eucalyptus are perfect to freshen your powder room," says Annabelle. "While scents like lavender and vanilla help promote warmth and relaxation."

And if you're not a fan of open flames, you can always go for a diffuser or a room spray for all the scent with none of the stress.

Tom Dixon Eclectic Large Candle View at Net-A-Porter Price: $160

Notes: Fresh Lemon, Bergamot, Verbena, Mint and Cedar Wood I am all for a decorative contemporary chrome accent and Net-A-Porter's chic Tom Dixon Eclectic Large Scented Candle looks just as good as it smells. HomeWorx by Slatkin + Co. Reed Sticks View at QVC Price: $29.98

Scent: Spiced Vanilla Pumpkin If you're on the hunt for a reed diffuser for your powder room and are keen to tap into the fall spirit, then this spiced vanilla pumpkin set should be on your radar. Dark Green Yuzu Blossom Room Spray View at H&M Price: $14.99

Quantity: 3.38 fl oz This Dark Green Yuzu Blossom Room Spray from H&M boasts top notes of pink grapefruit, tangerine, and yuzu for a refreshing scentscape fit for powder rooms.

With all of these brilliant tips on how to make your powder room smell heavenly, you're all set to make sure that your interiors aren't the only thing that goes notices. Just wait and watch as the compliments fly in every time you put on your hosting hat and have a guest pop into the powder room.

FAQs

Why Does Your Powder Room Smell Damp?

If you're less than happy with the scent that faces you every time you step foot in your powder room, chances are that there isn't enough fresh air ventilating the space. Besides a lack of airing out, there may also be a budding mold problem on your hands.

So if you try all of our tips and continue to find that musty smell wafting around your powder room, then you may want to have a mold expert come in and do an inspection of the space.