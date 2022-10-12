Should I invest in a smart thermostat? These tech experts help us decide

With energy bills on the up, finding the best smart thermostat for your home could be the key to cutting costs this winter, but are they worth the investment? This clever piece of tech doesn't always come cheap, and with a plethora of brands claiming to be the greatest on the market, the sheer choice can be overwhelming.

That said, the prospect of a thermostat that automatically regulates your home's temperature, even while you're out of the house, is pretty tempting. None of us enjoy coming home to a freezing cold house after a long day, but that's where the best smart thermostats come in handy. No more need to manually turn up the heating or fiddle around with timers; these game-changing gadgets cut out the hard work and help you save money in the process.

But how can you be sure they're not just an unnecessary expense, especially in such trying times? Fortunately, these tech and heating experts are on hand to help you decide whether they're worth the investment. Below, we look at how much a smart thermostat costs, how much it can save you, and some useful insights on the different options available.

Lilith Hudson Junior Writer Lilith is an expert at following news and trends across the world of interior design. She's committed to sharing articles that help readers make the best choices for their homes, including when it comes to smart technology. For this piece, she spoke with tech experts to learn whether a smart thermostat is worth the investment, and just how much money one could save you.

What is a smart thermostat?

Some of you might be sitting there wondering what a smart thermostat is in the first place. Essentially, a smart thermostat is a piece of smart home tech for a more energy-efficient automated home.

These Wi-Fi-enabled devices automatically adjust the temperature settings within the home by learning your daily routine and then creating heating and cooling schedules accordingly. They're easy to use, make your home more energy efficient, and can even be controlled from your smartphone.

How much money could you save on your energy bills?