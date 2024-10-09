How Much of Your Sofa Should Sit on the Rug? Interior Specialists Weigh in on the Age-Old Debate

The combination is a favorite, but should a sofa sit on an area rug when you’re designing a seating zone? It’s not just a stylish pairing that’s important, but how you arrange these two elements in the space.

For interior designers, the consensus is that a sofa should typically sit on an area rug, but there are, of course, exceptions to the rule, depending both on the size of the room and rug you're working with.

So you can decide on the best arrangement in your home, we’ve put together all the information you need to make like a designer when you’re teaming the best sofa and an area rug below.

So, should a sofa sit on an area rug?

(Image credit: Pierre Frey)

There are a number of factors that play into the question of whether a sofa should sit on a living room rug, explains Bainbridge Island architect Matthew Coates of Coates Design Architects + Interiors. “When it comes to sofa placement on an area rug, there’s no one-size-fits-all answer — it really depends on the space, the size of the rug, and the look you’re going for,” he says.

However, with some interior designer savvy, you can create the best arrangement for your home; these are the guidelines you need.

1. Sofa entirely on the area rug

(Image credit: Jack Cook. Design: Laure Nell Interiors)

One living room sofa idea is to have it sitting entirely on the rug. “In addition to the style and comfort factors, a big part of an area rug’s purpose is to set a soft boundary for different spaces throughout a home,” says Alexis King, owner and lead designer at 2117 Collective in California. “In a living room, placing a sofa on the area rug along with alternative seating and accent tables integrates those pieces and creates a zone dedicated to a sole purpose.”

Positioning the sofa fully on the rug is the preference of Kanika Khurana, the principal interior designer and founder of Kanika Design. “This is my go-to choice when the room is large enough, and I have a big rug to work with,” she says. “Placing the entire sofa on the rug helps define the space, making the seating area feel anchored and cohesive.”

Laetitia Laurent, principal at Laure Nell Interiors, has employed the same approach in the room shown above. “In this project, the couches sit fully on the rug, providing a unified look that defines the seating area,” she says.

“However, notice that the legs of the accent chairs are off the rug, adding some visual interest and variety. This mix of on-and-off placement shows how following the guidelines loosely can create a more interesting composition without compromising cohesion.”

Safavieh Natural Fiber Malcolm Braided Jute Area Rug, Natural, 9' X 12' View at Walmart Price: $246.06, Was: $289.49 This stylish jute area rug comes in a number of sizes, with some of the biggest being 9' x 12', 10' x 14', and 11' x 15', which would be perfect if you're wanting to fit your sofa and some accent chairs completely on the rug.

2. Sofa partially on the area rug

(Image credit: Nathan Schroder Photography. Design: Lark Interiors)

While a sofa can sit fully on an area rug, there’s an alternative that means it’s still on the rug — but not completely. In this case the front legs are on the rug and the back legs are off.

Janelle Patton, lead designer at Lark Interiors, is an advocate of this option. “I would say 99 per cent of the time, the front two legs of your sofa should sit on the area rug,” she says.

“Typically, we set the sofa about halfway on/off the rug. Not only does the weight of the sofa help prevent the rug from shifting around, but it eliminates the feeling that the furniture is floating. We also recommend a margin of at least 6 inches of rug on either side of the sofa to prevent the rug from feeling too small.”

3. Sofa completely off the rug

(Image credit: Venjhamin Reyes. Design: Laure Nell Interiors)

While typically a sofa looks best sitting fully or partially on an area rug, there is an alternative and still stylish scenario where it isn’t positioned on it.

“There are instances where it makes sense for the sofa to sit entirely off the rug, such as when you’re using a smaller accent rug or in open-concept layouts where you want to differentiate zones,” says Kanika Khurana. “In this case, the rug can be placed in front of the sofa, usually under a coffee table, as a focal point. This look can feel lighter and is a great option when you don’t want to commit to a large rug.”

Laetitia Laurent chose this approach in the project shown above. “We opted to place a smaller rug only under the coffee table,” she says. “This decision was intentional, as the room’s stunning flooring played a significant role in the overall design. By using a smaller rug, we allowed the flooring to remain a focal point, while still anchoring the seating arrangement with the rug’s texture and color. This proves that sometimes breaking away from traditional guidelines creates a more dynamic, personalized space.”

FAQ

How much of a sofa should be on a rug?

If you opt for a sofa that’s partially rather than fully on a rug, getting the look right is straightforward.

“Traditionally, designers recommend ensuring that at least two legs of all main furniture pieces rest on the rug, with about 12 to 18 inches of rug extending beyond the furniture to create a cohesive and grounded look,” explains Laetitia Laurent at Laure Nell Interiors.

“For example, a 9 x 12 feet rug works beautifully under larger sofas or sectional arrangements, while smaller rugs such as a 6 x 9 feet work well with smaller sofas. These general rules help guide the process of selecting the right rug size and placement to create balance in a room.”