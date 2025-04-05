Should I Go for a Mixer or Standard Tap in My Bathroom? The Debate Might Be Finally Settled

So, you've chosen your tiles, your bath, and even your light fixtures, but there's still one more decision to make before your dream bathroom is complete. And chances are, it's a decision you've barely even thought about before — mixer vs. standard tap.

"Choosing between a mixer and a standard tap really comes down to both aesthetic and practicality," explains Louise Ashdown from West One Bathrooms. These two distinct options are the unsung heroes of all modern bathroom ideas, easily passing by unnoticed while completely altering how you use your bathroom. Though, between us, our experts unanimously favor the mixer option.

While a standard tap utilizes two separate valves to control hot and cold water, a mixer tap combines the two, using only one valve, and allowing you to have greater control over the temperature.

But how should you go about making this decision? Especially when you don't even know the difference between the two. Well, that's what our experts are here for. They've broken down the key differences between these two tap styles, and let us know when to opt for each so you can wash your hands of all the confusion.

Mixer taps give you full control over the temperature of your water. (Image credit: London Basin Co)

Why Choose a Standard Tap

"A standard tap will have separate hot and cold taps, one for each water supply," says Keeley. (Image credit: BC Designs)

If you prefer a more traditional, modern farmhouse design style, the standard tap may be the right choice for you. "This style of tap is typically seen in traditional bathrooms over more modern alternatives and looks great when paired with a classic basin," says Keeley Sutcliffe, design manager at BC Designs.

The vintage look offered by this style of tap makes it a great aesthetic addition to your bathroom, transcending it from a purely functional feature to one that adds to the design.

"Traditional pillar taps are perfect for period properties or classic interiors where architectural authenticity matters," says Louise Ashdown, from West One Bathrooms, "They add charm and character, especially when paired with a beautifully shaped basin or roll-top bath."

They can also help bring more minimalism to your design, especially if you opt for a pared-back, simple version. Choosing a standard tap can allow the other aspects of your bathroom design to stand out. "Standard taps are often favoured for their simplicity and ability to complement certain design aesthetics," explains Jorge Hernandez, from Crosswater. "They can also be a practical choice in situations where the water temperature doesn’t require constant adjustment or where a specific plumbing system is in place."

Lefroy Brooks Lb 1422 Classic Basin Pillar Taps — Lefroy Brooks £268.18 at uk.lefroybrooks.com You can't go wrong with this classic pillar tap style. Lefroy Brooks place an emphasis on respecting tradition, and this design is a perfect example of that. Victorian Plumbing Bristan - Cobalt Basin Taps £109.18 at victorianplumbing.co.uk While standard taps often err on the traditional side, this design shows how the style can lend itself to cool, modern designs.

Sally Bettison Design manager at Tissino With over 25 years of experience under their belt, Tissino are one of the most reputable bathroom brands in the UK. The Italian-inspired brand is led by their motto: "designed to inspire, made to experience."

Why Choose a Mixer Tap

A mixer tap is perfect for those in busy households with no time to waste. (Image credit: Tissino)

"If you're seeking a modern aesthetic and a convenient solution for temperature control, a mixer tap is the ideal choice," says Jorge. Experts praise the mixer tap for its increased control and ease of use. "It’s perfect for those who prefer an easy-to-use system, as it offers effortless temperature adjustment while seamlessly blending functionality and style," Jorge explains.

This level of control also increases the mechanism's safety, preventing burns. "A mixer tap is the safest option and is ideal for washing your hands and face, as you have that extra level of temperature control," says Anna Callis, founder of the London Basin Company, "As a mixer tap usually has one spout, it takes up less space than a traditional two-spout setup."

Plus, not only is this style safer for your skin, it's also safer for the planet and your pockets. As the water is coming from only one spout, you end up wasting less water, making it a more efficient option. As Sally Bettison, from Tissino explains, "For the most part, this style of tap is often more water-efficient, so it is a great option for families and busy bathrooms."

Louise agrees, saying, "Mixer taps are ideal for modern schemes where a streamlined look is key, and they offer greater ease of use and temperature control, particularly useful in family bathroom."

While the experts note that this tap style is something every family ﻿bathroom should have, its attractive design makes it suitable for many different spaces. "A mixer tap gives you control over the water temperature in one movement, simplifying the process of use and providing greater flexibility in design," sayS Kim Dreiling, co-owner of Kitchen Creations, Ltd. This is the perfect choice for modern bathrooms where both functionality and aesthetics are important."

ABI Interiors Milani Progressive Mixer & Spout Set - Brushed Brass £195 at abiinteriors.co.uk For modern, sleek bathrooms, we can't think of a more fitting design than this brushed brass option. Dowsing and Reynolds Silver Jadipai Bathroom Tap £199.99 at dowsingandreynolds.com This silver tap offers a cool, pared-back, industrial feel to your bathroom.

Louise Ashdown Head of design at West One Bathrooms Based in Tunbridge Wells, Louise Ashdown is the head of design at the highly esteemed West One Bathrooms. Established in London in 1978, West One have built their reputation as one of Europe's best bespoke, luxury bathroom suppliers.

Opt for a vintage look with a brass standard tap. (Image credit: Bathroom design by Barlow & Barlow)

FAQs

What Is a Mixer?

"A mixer tap combines hot and cold water through one spout, allowing you to control the temperature," explains Anna.

This style of tap can typically be found in modern kitchen designs, though it may occasionally be used in bathrooms as well. "A mixer tap allows you to blend the temperature to your liking. To adjust the temperature, it will either be done with a single lever or dual handles," adds Sally.

Mixer taps can be used for baths, showers, bidets, and sinks, and they come in a variety of designs to match their intended function.

What Is a Standard?

A standard tap, on the other hand, has two separate controls for cold and hot water.

"A standard tap is a simpler, more traditional option, where hot and cold water are controlled separately via two different valves," explains Kim,

Some standard taps may also include separate taps and two distinct spouts for each temperature. This means you cannot fully control the temperature of your water.

So, what do the experts prefer?

Well, Kim says, "I prefer a mixer tap because it isn't only more functional, but also allows you to create a more modern look in the interior. Of course, a standard tap also has its place, especially if the project requires something more classic and discreet, but for most modern bathrooms, my main choice is a mixer tap."

However, the choice is ultimately one of personal taste. If you're struggling to make your pick, perhaps it's best to spend some time figuring out your interior design style and then proceeding from there.