We Asked Trade Professionals What Home Maintenance Jobs to Do Before Fall — These are the 9 Non-Negotiable Tasks

With summer well and truly drawing to a close, it's time to stop lamenting the end of the long hot days and start looking ahead to the cooler months. We're all for living in the moment, but a little preparation can go a long way. If you want to avoid hefty bills or costly repairs over the winter, it pays to carry out a few maintenance tasks before fall sets in.

Whether you take pride in your practical capabilities or you're more inclined to call in a trader, the fact of the matter is that there are plenty of places around your home that have been neglected over the course of summer. From clogged guttering to sooty chimneys, there are so many corners of your space that demand your attention before you usher in the fall decor ideas and hunker down for winter in peace. To find out exactly what they are, we asked trade professionals which areas to prioritize, and they shared nine non-negotiable tasks to carry out this month.

1. Service Your HVAC System

One obvious place to start when prepping your home for the winter months is your HVAC system. Ensuring you have a fully functioning furnace before the cold weather sets in will give you peace of mind and could save you an expensive bill later in the year. Depending on the type of heating system you have you might want to call in a professional, but you can test that the basics are in running order yourself.

"Getting your HVAC system serviced before winter can help keep you and your loved ones warm and cozy whilst maintaining maximum energy efficiency," says Andrea Philips from Airtasker. "Proper ventilation can also do wonders for your home as it prevents the indoor air from going dry and musty."

The same goes for your hot water and plumbing systems, too. "Flush the water heater tank to remove sediment buildup that can affect its efficiency," advises Andriy Boyko, seasoned handyman and masonry expert of A.O. Handy Inc. "Check the unit for leaks or signs of corrosion and make sure the pressure relief valve is working correctly."



2. Check Your Insulation

To keep you warm and toasty through the winter months it's a good idea to check your insulation before fall. Inspecting the insulation that's easy to access - like the rolls in your loft - only takes a couple of minutes, but proper insulation is one of the best ways to save energy.

"Good insulation can also provide warmth to your home without relying too much on electronic heaters," notes Andrea. "An insulation contractor can check if your current insulation needs any repairs. You can also ask them for advice to know what insulation type works best for your humble abode."

3. Inspect Your Fireplace

As the nights get longer and temperatures drop, there's nothing like lighting a fire in your living room to set a cozy tone. If you have a real fireplace, however, you'll want to inspect the flue and give it a good sweep if you haven't already done so this year.

"Lighting the first fire of the season is always exciting, however, it’s worth having your chimney swept before throwing in the firewood and lighting those matches to ensure that there is no soot or creosote build-up," explains Andrea. "This can be quite a dirty task, so don’t hesitate to reach out to an expert who can professionally clean your chimney in no time." And if you want to save money, you can lay down the dust sheets and do the job yourself. (We like this chimney sweeping kit from Home Depot.)

4. Test Fire Alarms

On the topic of fires, the end of summer is the perfect time to test your alarms. Make sure you replace any detectors that aren't in working order and consider upgrading to a smart system if you haven't already. Even if you don't have a fireplace, many of us use more open flames during the winter as we light candles or cook on the stove, so the risk of fires is greater.

"Alarms are your first line of defense against fires and carbon monoxide, an odorless, invisible gas that can kill you," says realtor Nicholas McMillen, owner of Hire Realty LLC. "Ensure these alarms operate efficiently by replacing their batteries annually. You should also install smoke alarms on every level of your home, particularly outside sleeping areas, to be sure your home is fully protected from smoke. Regular testing of these alarms is not just a routine task; it's a vital step in preventing disasters and protecting your loved ones."

5. Declutter and Organize Your Home

After a summer spent outdoors with a busy social calendar, the inside of your home has probably been neglected somewhat. There are plenty of things to declutter before fall; paperwork has likely built up, summer clothes are yet to be put away, and your home is generally crying out for a season spruce up. Before the new season sets in properly, it's worth taking some time to declutter and organize your space.

"This creates a pleasant environment and makes it easier to manage during the busy holiday season," explains Baltimore-based handyman, Shlomo Cherniak. Think of it as a "fall" cleaning rather than a spring cleaning. Not only does it help clear your mind, but it also resets your space ready for a winter spent indoors.

6. Clean Your Gutters and Downspouts

Before the leaves start to fall, make sure you clear out your gutters and downspouts if you haven't yet done so this year. This will help stop your gutters from clogging as debris collects in there over the autumn.

"Colder temperatures and possible snowfall could keep you from cleaning your gutters in the next few months so, before winter rolls in, make it a point to clean the gutters and unclog downspouts from any leftover leaves or debris," advises Andrea. "Doing so can help prevent blockages and keep the water flowing seamlessly all season long."

Shlomo says regular cleaning of your gutters can prevent water damage and ice dams. "Make sure to clean them at least twice a year, and use a gutter scoop or a leaf blower to make the cleaning process faster and more efficient," he says. If your home is surrounded by lots of trees, you might want to do another gutter inspection later in the season, too.

7. Seal Air Leaks

(Image credit: Michael Clifford Photography. Design: Lisa Staton)

The last thing you want troubling you through the winter is a nasty draft, so make sure you check your windows and doors over the next few weeks. "Seal air leaks around windows and doors to improve energy efficiency and comfort," urges Shlomo. "Consider using weather stripping or caulk for effective sealing."

"Excess moisture can also leak through your walls, potentially putting your home’s foundation at risk," adds Andrea, who also suggests closing floorboard gaps using silicone fillers and using draft excluders for doorways, keyholes, and letterbox openings. We like stylish options like this cozy draft stopper from Amazon which makes for a seasonal front door idea.

8. Turn on Your Heating Timers

To prevent a shock when the cold weather sets in, set up your central heating timers so that your radiators kick into gear and gradually begin to heat up your home. "If you have a reversed cycle or ducted heating unit, you can maximize their time features so that your home is all warm and toasty when you wake up in the morning," notes Andrea.

Modern heating systems will also turn on automatically when the indoor temperature drops below a certain point, so make sure you take advantage of these features and set them up for autumn. (It might even be time to upgrade to a smart heating system if your boiler is especially old).

9. Reverse Ceiling Fans

(Image credit: Nedgis)

Last but not least, one simple trick to keep your home warm is reversing your ceiling fans. "As the cooler months approach, reversing the direction of your ceiling fans is a simple but effective way to enhance your home’s heating efficiency," explains Nicholas. "Rotating your ceiling fans clockwise creates an updraft that pushes warm air back into your living space from the ceiling."

By distributing heat more evenly throughout the room you'll be able to regular the temperature better through autumn and winter. "Your heating system will be less stressed, and your energy bills will be lower by maintaining a comfortable temperature without overworking it," Nicholas adds. "As the seasons change, this small change can lead to significant savings."

Preparing your home for the winter months is really that simple. These precautions will take you barely any time at all, but they're sure to promise a return on your investment.