How to Wash a Bath Mat — It's Easier Than You Think With These 5 Simple Steps
Easy-to-follow tips from experts on cleaning bath mats in the best way
From cotton to microfiber and even bamboo, bath mats come in an array of materials, but if there's one thing they have in common — it is that they can pick up quite a bit of dirt, dust, and moisture after a fair bit of use. As lush and decorative as they may be on your bathroom floor, their appearance can quickly fade away, and that's why knowing how to wash a bath mat is a must.
Even your bathroom accessories need tending to sometimes, and bath mats are essential pieces you cannot and should not ignore if they need a bit of TLC. After all, a dirty bath mat can quickly downgrade the style and overall aesthetic of your bathroom, and no one wants that.
So, how exactly do you wash a bath mat? We've spoken to some cleaning experts to get to the bottom of this. Here's everything you need to know about turning your bath mats from sad, to unbelievably fab.
What You'll Need
Bathroom rugs and mats can accumulate a lot of dust and bacteria, which is why knowing how to clean them and using the right tools is key to a clean and healthy space. The tools you'll need to use depend on the type of bath mat you have and the cleaning method you choose.
TOOLS:
• A scrubbing brush, like this SetSail Scrub Brush from Amazon
• Mild Detergent — cleaning expert Ryan Knoll, owner of Tidy Casa, says you can use Tide Simply Liquid Laundry Detergent.
• Microfiber towel — I particularly like Mr. Siga's Microfiber Cleaning Cloth from Amazon.
• A Washing Machine
• A drying rack. We're currently loving this Amazon clothes drying rack.
How to Wash a Bath Mat
Your small bathroom and its accessories can quickly accumulate unwanted grime and stains — especially bath mats. Cleaning expert Elizabeth Shields from Super Cleaning Services says that not cleaning bath mats "can make them a breeding ground for bacteria. All that moisture can create the perfect environment for bacteria to grow, and that’s not good news for anyone, especially if you have a weakened immune system or any open wounds."
If you want to avoid spreading bacteria, it's probably best to wash your bath mat regularly. So, how exactly do you wash a bath mat? Cleaning expert Ryan has given us a guide on exactly what you need to do when washing cotton or microfiber bath mats.
Step 1 — Read care instructions: Ryan says it's important to read the care instructions first and "follow those instructions to ensure you do not damage the mat." Remember, bath mats are made from different materials and cannot all be cleaned the same way.
Step 2 — Shake it out: "Shake out the mat," says Ryan. "This will loosen dirt and dust from the fibers."
Step 3 — Pretreat stains: If there are any stains on the bath mat, the expert says you should pretreat them with a small amount of mild detergent and gently scrub it with a soft brush. "Allow to sit for about 30 minutes before moving on," he adds.
Step 4 — Place in washing machine: "Next, put the mat in the washer using mild detergent and warm or cold water," explains Ryan. "Set the machine to the gentle cycle, so it does not to damage the underside of the mat and allow the machine to run." If you want to add an extra bit of freshness, the expert says you can also add a small amount of scent beads.
Step 5 — Let it dry: Lastly, "allow the mat to dry thoroughly. You can air dry the mat by hanging it on a rack or you can put it in the dryer using low heat. Air drying is the best method as doesn’t have the potential to damage the mat materials," the expert notes.
How Often Should You Wash Bath Mats
So, how often should you wash a bath mat? Your expensive-looking bathroom accessories deserve tending to once in a while — in order to keep their freshness and shine. And Elizabeth tells us that it's "usually a good idea to give them a wash at least once a week. However, if your bathroom sees a lot of traffic or if they’re starting to look visibly dirty, you might want to wash them more often."
She continues: "If you’re living with someone who suffers from allergies or sensitive skin, washing them more frequently could actually help. If you're worried about not having clean mats to use, you could try buying a few extra so you can rotate them out and always have a fresh one on hand."
FAQs
Can you wash a bath mat in the washing machine?
Can you washing machine clean a bath mat? The answer is yes. As suggested above, certain materials are easy to clean by throwing it into a washer.
"Many bath mats can be washed in the washing machine," says Ryan. "Those made from cotton or microfiber can be tossed in your washing machine for easy cleaning."
However, Ryan says you should always read the label on the bath mat for care directions to ensure it is safe to put in the washing machine. "I would suggest washing on a gentle cycle to prevent the rubber backing from breaking down. Again, always read the label," he says. "Some cheaper bath mats have lower quality backing that can come apart in the washing machine which will leave a mess of small pieces of plastic in the machine, which you don’t want."
