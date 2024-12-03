How to Store Garlands Without Squashing Them — 5 Easy Ways to Keep Your Festive Foliage Looking Chic Year After Year

Fluffy, beautiful, and undeniably festive — Christmas garlands are an important puzzle piece in any home's December decor. Whether they're draped over your fireplace, hanging across your doorway, or coiled around your banister, they seamlessly inject seasonal spirit into any living space.

However, once the new year passes and your Christmas decorations are due to come down, it's easy to quickly clump them together and forget them. Until the festive season comes around again and you're left with sorry-looking garlands that are tangled, torn, and totally out of shape.

Instead of losing out on your pretty garlands after just a couple of months of good use, we recommend taking your time to properly store them so you can continue to enjoy them for years to come.

When it comes to garland storage etiquette, the experts have more than a couple of tips that will keep your decor looking just as good as it did the day you bought it. All you have to do is follow these tips so you can act sustainably and save your coin, too.

1. Offer Dedicated Storage

Di Ter Avest, founder of Di Is Organized, tells us that even the best Christmas garlands don't do well when they're stuffed into storage bags with the rest of your Christmas decor.

"If you have space, I recommend dedicating a single shelf or bin just for garlands," she says. "Lay them out flat or stacked gently to avoid compression."

Home organization expert Meaghan Kessman also tells us that the best port of call with garlands is individual storage. "Keep your garlands separate and easily accessible by using garment bags or large resealable plastic bags," she advises. "And you can also label them for easy identification."

2. Go Vertical Instead of Horizontal

Whether your decor is store-bought or in the form of a DIY Christmas garland, Di's pro tip for proper storage is to utilize vertical storage so they can sit as naturally as possible while left in your seasonal cabinet.

"Place the garlands in a garment bag, hang it in a closet, and you’re good to go," she says. "It keeps them upright, protected, and out of the way."

Meaghan also finds that organizing by hanging them is a brilliant storage solution for garlands. "Utilize hooks or rods in a storage closet to hang your garlands," she advises. "This will prevent them from getting squashed under the weight of other items."

3. Use a Wreath Storage Bag

If you're unable to find garland boxes, you can always repurpose other storage bags to ensure that these spritely spruces continue to stay perky and green even after 11 months in a cabinet.

"Many garlands fit perfectly into those round wreath storage bags," says Di. "Place the garland gently inside, zip it up, and store it away — it's that easy."

This way, the next time you bring out you're decorating your space with mantel garlands, they will look as gorgeous as ever.

4. Increase Support With Soft Fabrics

In conversation with Di, she tells us that including soft fabrics is a great way to safeguard your garlands. They offer a layer of added protection to prevent your decor from getting mangled. "Slip each garland into its own pillowcase, leaving it loose to avoid compressing the decorations," she says. "It keeps them clean without squashing all the fluff!"

Meaghan tells us that you can also preserve the fullness of your garlands by stuffing them with crumpled tissue paper or bubble wrap during storage.

This Perforated Bubble Cushioning Shipping Wrap from Amazon is a great home buy for the festive season. Aside from wrapping your garlands, you can also use it to store Christmas ornaments of all kinds.

5. Utilize Tubular Storage for Longevity

According to Meaghan, if you're not short on space, you can use tubular storage to your advantage. If you're wondering how to store and organize holiday decor, this is another vertical storage trick that assures longevity for these pretty Christmassy accessories.

"Use a pool noodle or mailing tube to wrap your garlands, securing the ends with twist ties," she says. "This method prevents tangling and flattening during storage."

Di also suggests looking for clear plastic tubes or long storage bins to store your garlands. "Lay them out gently inside so they keep their shape and stay dust-free until next year," she adds.

Wreath Storage Bag View at Balsam Hill Price: $89

Size: Small Although this Wreath Storage Bag from Balsam Hill is not specifically made for garlands, it's still a wonderful bargain for you to coil away your festive decor. Holiday Garland Storage Bags View at Walmart Price: $9.01

Quantity: Pack of 2 This set of Holiday Garland Storage Bags from Walmart is transparent which is great for easy identification and you can tack on a label as a finishing touch. Whitmor Wreath & Garland Bag View at Amazon Price: $9.99

Color: Red This Whitmor Wreath & Garland Bag from Amazon is highly-rated and big enough to fit a 30" wreath, leaving plenty of space for long, flowing garlands.

Since we pick out our ornaments so meticulously and adorn our homes with such intention, it's important that we give our space the same attention while taking down Christmas decorations and putting them in storage.

By putting in the effort to properly store your festive garlands, you can enjoy them the next time you host a festive gathering. And with the help of these expert tips, you'll have no trouble extending your garland's lifetime.