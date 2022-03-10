How to improve sound on your TV – 7 clever ways to make binge-watching better

Many of us could do with knowing how to improve sound on your TV. You see, it's one thing having all the gear, but many of us might have no idea how to use it to its best potential. And while many people are investing in the latest smart home technology to make their lives easier and more enjoyable, there are hacks you can use to enhance the experience.

If you just brought home one of the best TV brands, you've probably already noticed that the sound system is not meeting expectations. TVs tend to get slimmer as they become more advanced, meaning manufacturers have less space to put quality speakers in.

Some well-known brands, like Panasonic and Sony, have invested in higher-quality TV speakers, but they still may not provide the best viewing experience for you and your family. You've likely spent a couple of hundred dollars on this new TV, so you don't want to settle for subpar audio quality. Here are some ways to get the best TV sound settings available.

How to improve sound on your TV

(Image credit: Bluesound Pulse Soundbar+)

1. Look into the audio settings

Before shelling out more cash for a new surround sound system, try following some of the tips below to see if you can change any audio settings on your TV. Hopefully, these will improve the sound quality and make for a more enjoyable viewing experience without spending a dime.

2. Fine-Tune Your TV's Sound Settings

First, navigate to your TV's sound settings. There will be a host of settings aside from just volume control. The specific options will differ based on manufacturer and model, but it's always a good idea to run a quick Google search to find your brand and model number. Additionally, you can refer to your TV instruction manual for more information about audio settings.

3. Experiment With Different Sound Modes

Most TVs have various sound modes. Some are great for playing video games, while others are best for watching the latest blockbuster movies. You can start playing content you usually watch on your TV and cycle through the sound modes to see which one offers the best quality. Once something stands out, lock it into place. It will make a huge difference in your viewing experience.

4. Adjust the TV's Equalizer

(Image credit: Future )

It can sometimes be challenging to hear dialogue while watching movies or TV shows. Thankfully, many TVs allow you to control the equalizer settings, which in turn can amplify conversation and eliminate the need for those annoying subtitles. Consider dialing down the bass on your equalizer and upping the treble to improve the sound quality.

Don’t worry if you've tried these clever tricks and still find your TV audio to be less than ideal. You can purchase other gadgets online or at your local retailer to enhance your TV's sound quality, which we'll go into now.

5. Consider using external speakers for your TV

(Image credit: Loewe Technology from Unsplash)

You may seem overwhelmed by the plethora of options available if you've never purchased any speakers for your TV before. Many brands understand that built-in TV speakers don't cut it, which is why they've invested in making products that can improve sound quality.

Before you purchase external speakers for your TV setup, it's critical to consider your home layout and ensure you'll have enough space in the room for extra speakers. This is where the focus on living room TV ideas comes in.

Here are some types of speakers that will elevate your TV's sound quality for a more cinematic viewing experience.

6. Soundbars

Soundbars have become quite popular over the years. They are specifically designed to fit comfortably in front of your TV display.

Some soundbars are wireless, making them even easier to install and connect to your TV.

Take some time to shop around and find a soundbar to suit your needs. Some are more affordable than others, so be sure to pick a budget-friendly option.

7. Surround sound systems

You might find yourself wondering between soundbar or surround sound system and there are a lot of factors to consider. Suppose you've created a home theater set up and want a truly cinematic experience. In that case, you should probably opt for a surround sound system. Most standard versions come in a 5:1 configuration and can make a huge difference in quality.

However, surround sound setups may cost you more money. Regardless, soundbars and surround sound systems are two viable options when you're trying to get the best quality when watching TV shows or streaming your favorite movies.

Improve the Sound on Your TV

You've likely spent a good chunk of cash on a new TV - maybe even one of the best 85 inch TVs - and it's frustrating to learn that its sound quality does not meet your standards. Whether you're curled up on the sofa watching a Netflix series or using your TV for the ultimate gaming experience, you shouldn't have to compromise and settle for subpar audio.

The suggestions listed above will help you elevate your TV's sound quality. You can experiment with the settings of your TV's built-in speakers, which may be enough of an improvement, or you can opt to purchase an external sound system. Either way, sound quality plays an important role when you're streaming your favorite content. Make sure you’re happy with what you’ve got — you should never settle for subpar audio.