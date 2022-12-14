How to find the best TV viewing angle for your space

Want to rearrange your living space? Or are you perplexed by where to put that new TV that's much larger than your previous one? We all know that one of the most important things to consider when arranging your living space is how pieces relate to each other in the room, and technology is bound to be part of this calculation in any modern home.

So where should you put your sofa in relation to the TV? It's a question as old as home entertainment itself, but with new technology being released all of the time and screen sizes getting larger and larger, the answer is anything but simple.

The best viewing angle for any TV is going to be straight on, but this may be impossible for anyone other than solo dwellers with a single chair in the room. For everyone else, there will need to be some compromises made, and we outline some of the most important things to consider below.

Why do viewing angles matter?

If you've found yourself reading this article, then it's likely you already know that a bad TV-to-furniture configuration can mean the difference between enjoying a movie at home and straining to see anything from the corner of the room. If not, then you may be wondering why people are so obsessed with viewing angles in the first place.

These angles are measured in 'cones,' and the viewer should be sitting within this cone to get the best experience. Anything outside of this will result in a distorted picture, reduced contrast, and greater eye strain for the viewer. Generally speaking, because of the lack of a backlight, OLED screens have the best viewing angles with virtually no distortion wherever you choose to sit, but standard LED and QLED screens need a little more consideration.

According to TCL's advice (opens in new tab), the sweet spot for most TVs is 40 degrees to the left or right, so we would advise you to stick within this range when choosing where to place your seating.

Viewing distance

Getting the viewing distance right for your TV is quite a bit easier than viewing angles, and you can quickly calculate the optimal position based on the size of your TV and its resolution. According to Sony (opens in new tab), you will want to be sitting back 1.5x the vertical height of a 4K or 8K TV. This translates to:

55" - 3.28ft

65" - 3.94ft

75" - 4.60ft

85" - 5.25ft

And so on. For HD models, the recommendation is to sit back 3x the verticle height of your TV. The measurements above are only a recommendation, though, as the height of your TV may be slightly different than the average used for these calculations.

Is your TV multi-purpose?

For those who have their TV in a dedicated lounge space, the measures for viewing angles and distance are relatively simple, but what if you also want your TV to be visible from an open-plan kitchen or dining area? A large, multi-purpose space complicates the process, but finding the sweet spot is still possible.

If you spend the most time on one side of the kitchen, for example, try to place your seating adjacent (it's not so easy to switch the spot for your cooker and fridge!) and your TV on the opposite wall. You can also purchase an inexpensive TV mount that swivels (opens in new tab), making it easy to reposition the TV when you're cooking and back again when you're ready for a cozy evening.

Check your TV's specs

Giving consumers the widest viewing angles possible is important to manufacturers, and so most brands now have televisions that add technology for this purpose. 'Art' TVs like Samsung's The Frame actually have matte finishes that pretty much eliminate screen glare, for example, and OLED TVs tend to offer better viewing angles than other technology.

If you're shopping for a new TV rather than trying to arrange a room, always check the promised viewing angles. If you're working with an existing set, do some research into what the manufacturer thinks should be possible for your model.

You can also play with the brightness, contrast, and backlight settings on your TV to better suit an awkward layout, but be aware that this may have the opposite effect of distorting the image for someone watching from head-on.

Don't be afraid to break the 'rules'

Awkward-shaped living room? It may come down to trial and error to see where your TV and furniture work best for everyone. The 'rules' of TV placement are there for guidance, but everyone's habits and environment are different.

Always check that your TV position is based on how you actually sit comfortably, for example, as it's no use measuring from an upright position in the bedroom when you tend to watch lying down. If you're able, test potential positions with various family members and friends, and find a compromise that works for everyone.