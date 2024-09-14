How to Decorate With Sherwin-Williams' Shade "Pussy Willow", a Soft Contemporary Take on Classic Gray

Most people are familiar with the pussy willow and the soft, furry catkins they produce every spring. Their dark branches dotted with fuzzy bulbs bring a softness to any floral arrangement, and Sherwin-Williams' paint color of the same name is a soft shade of gray that plays on the muted tones nestled within the shadows of the fluffy flowers.

Decorating with gray is a dangerous game. Ever since the infamous trend of gray-washing your home that gripped a generation, we all find ourselves tip-toeing around millennial gray tones. Despite all the debate, whether it be walls, bookcases, or sofas, gray will always be a classic neutral color that pairs well with everything. So, the key is finding the right shade and balance to bring a room together.

This year's color trends have seen a lot of revived neutrals, so it is no wonder that the Pussy Willow hue is trending in home decor. What makes the color stand out from other similar shades is the slight hint of golden yellow hidden in its mix. The subtle warmth lifts the shade from basic to bright, and makes it a versatile shade for the whole home.

(Image credit: Sherwin Williams)

Director of Color Marketing at Sherwin-Williams, Sue Wadden, explains that their Pussy Willow shade is categorized as a mid-tone gray, that fits the sweet spot between warm and taupe. "It's a classic and traditional shade with a twist and adds an inviting warm touch to any space," she says. "The muted neutral is often misunderstood, but a highly useable and elegant shade."

To incorporate a tone like Pussy Willow, think of places in the home where you want to create a chic and calming atmosphere. Gray makes an excellent foundation for an all-over color for a gray living room idea, but it works best when it can bring a serenity without feeling overpowering.

How should you decorate with Pussy Willow?

(Image credit: PAUL MASSEY)

One of the most popular ways to use a gray shade is for a kitchen wall refresh. "The Pussy Willow hue is great for a room like a kitchen since its versatility goes well with all kinds of hardware used in the space and can make a simple kitchen look elegant," says Sue.

Gray is often dismissed as a more boring interior color, but really it is all about how you choose to incorporate it. If you have a room that does not get much sunlight, then a gray tone may be too harsh for that room, but Pussy Willow's warm tones would make for a stunning gray in a sun-lit kitchen or other south-facing places around the home.

Buying more gray for my home was not something I was planning for, but a warm inviting gray like Pussy Willow is hard to ignore when planning an elegant upgrade. All that's left to do is find some colors that go with gray and get started decorating with a timeless Pussy Willow touch.