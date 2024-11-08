How to Clean Couch Fabric — Simple Steps to Revive Your Sofa and Bring Style Back Into Your Home
Expert advice on what you need to do to freshen up your furniture from spills and stains
Your couch has probably endured years of visitors, spills, stains, and even a tear or two. Whether it's bouclé, leather, or velvet, a tired and worn-out sofa can dampen a home's overall mood and aesthetic, which is why it is essential to know how to clean couch fabric in order to bring it back to life.
The fundamentals of knowing how to clean a sofa is all about understanding its fabric, how tough or delicate it might be, and how you should clean it. "Couches take on a lot. They’re a playground for children, nap central for adults and pets, and can even be a makeshift dining table," says cleaning expert Ken Doty from The Maids. "This all leads to the fact that couches will need to be cleaned more than most other pieces of furniture."
So, how exactly do you clean couch fabric, and is there an easy way of doing it? Here is everything you need to know, according to a cleaning expert.
What You'll Need
It's important to avoid any sofa cleaning mistakes and ensure you have the right cleaning tools at hand to clean couch fabric correctly. Ken Doty, a cleaning expert from The Maids, says you should have the following tools at hand. Remember, these products depend on the cleaning method you choose.
TOOLS
• Vacuum with upholstery attachment
• Scrub brush, like this Mothers Stiff Bristle Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning Scrub Brush from Amazon.
• Empty spray bottle
• Mr. Siga Microfiber Cleaning Cloth from Walmart.
• Distilled white vinegar, like this Happy Belly Distilled Vinegar from Amazon, priced at $10.44.
• Arm & Hammer pure Baking Soda from Walmart.
• Liquid dish soap
• Rubbing Alcohol — this Amazon Basics 99% Isopropyl Alcohol should do the trick.
How to Clean Couch Fabric
Whether you're looking to clean a couch that smells or if your couch fabric has picked up a stain or two, this cleaning expert has given us a guide on how to clean couch fabric properly. Remember, certain cleaning methods depend on the type of couch fabric you have, so ensure you understand your sofas needs and its care instructions before you start cleaning.
Brush and remove surface-level dirt: As a first step, Ken says, “Use a stiff, dry brush to loosen any of the stains that may have dried over time. Brush the couch and cushions to help bring dust and dirt to the fabric’s surface, but don’t brush too aggressively, or you’ll damage the fabric."
Vacuum your couch: "Then grab the vacuum cleaner brush attachment and crevice tool to get into all the nooks and crannies," says Ken. "Next, vacuum both sides of the cushions, the front of the couch, the arms, and the top of the back. You can get rid of pet hair with a pet vacuum attachment or a lint roller to clean up any residue that the vacuum might have missed."
Sprinkle baking soda: Ken says you should add this "all over the couch and cushions and let sit for 15-20 minutes to give ample time to remove odors and work on stains."
Remove residue: "Lastly, vacuum up all the baking soda residue with the brush attachment on your vacuum."
Ken says this is a great natural cleaning method that avoids cleaning products that are high in chemicals, which can damage the fabric of your couch. He adds, "Using these less harsh and more commonly found household products will give you just as effective a clean without any side effects."
Another effective method is to mix distilled water, dishwashing liquid, and vinegar and blot onto stained areas. Do not rub or scrub your fabric harshly, as this can damage your furniture. You can then blot the area with a different cloth and some distilled water to remove any excess cleaning solution. With a dry cloth, proceed to blot the area once more and leave the area to dry completely before using the sofa.
What Couch Fabric is the Hardest to Clean?
Want to know how to clean a velvet sofa or do you want to tackle a microfiber couch? Every material should be cleaned with caution and understanding, but which couch fabric is known to be the hardest to clean?
Ken tells us: "Velvet, Suede and Silk are often considered the hardest fabric types to clean. While they provide an elegant and stylish look, that look fades rather quickly in a high traffic home, and they require intensive and detailed cleaning as the material is easily damaged."
He continues: "Most need to be washed with cold water and you must use a delicate/mild detergent or your risk damaging the material."
FAQs
What are sofa codes and why do they matter?
Did you know that before cleaning a sofa, you'll need to know exactly what it can handle? Every couch comes with care instructions and sofa codes. Sofa codes are essential as they help you understand what your couch needs and how to clean it, without damaging it.
So, what are the sofa codes?
W = Wet/Water - W means it is safe to use water on the upholstery.
S = Solvent - This means you will need to use solvent instead of water.
WS = Wet or Solvent - This means you can use either dry cleaning solvents or water-based detergents.
X = No cleaning and Vacuum only.
D = For Dry clean only.
Faiza is the Advice & Gardens Editor at Livingetc. To further her skills, she is currently taking on the 'Gardening in America' course with the American Horticultural Society (AHS). Faiza previously worked for The Independent as a News Feature Writer, where she crafted lifestyle, entertainment and news stories. She also worked as an Audience Editor for the newspaper for almost two years. Thriving in the busy newsroom, Faiza also spent her time crafting stories for Sky News as an SEO reporter, where she produced stories based on trending topics. Lifestyle and Interior design is a space she has been interested in for quite some time and as she blossoms in this field, she will continue to further her skills in design and gardening. Faiza has a background in SEO, social media and reporting. Her passion for writing goes beyond her work as she loves all things poetry and creative writing.
-
-
