Bright, Beautiful and Full of Color — These are 7 Flowers You Should Plant in Pots in October

There’s so much to love about fall. The food, the cozy-factor, the jumpers… for some, it’s a welcome break from a scorching summer. For gardeners, less so. With fall also bringing colder weather and harsher winds, your summer annuals and perennials can start to look past their prime and leave your yard or balcony looking a bit bare.

But don’t give up hope. Though dahlias and daffodils may be off the cards at this time of year, there are plenty of winter-flowering plants perfect for container gardening, and that will look great throughout the season. So there is no need to settle for bare pots.

But we don’t want just any container plant. We want the plants that the experts are picking for their award-winning displays. Thankfully our gardening expert is on hand to reveal their go-tos for flowers to plant in pots this October, as well as tips on how to look after them like a pro.

1. Blanket Flower

(Image credit: Katrin Ray Shumakov/Getty Images)

Nothing says fall like a rich, warm-toned color palette, and that counts for your exterior plants, too. We’re talking ambers, yellows, crimsons, and burgundy — and that means blanket flowers. Not to mention, these beauties are some of the best fall-blooming perennials.

Also commonly known as Firewheels, these daisy-like painterly flowers feature deep crimson-red centers decorated in bright red petals, edged in vivid yellow. To say these flowers are artistic is a serious understatement, and they’re perfect for injecting color into your containers at this time of year.

Don’t get this plant confused with Rudbeckia, though. These plants are extremely similar in appearance, so look out for Blanket Flower’s formal name, Gaillardia, to ensure you're picking the right plant.

These bright blooms are also a firm favorite of growing expert Tammy Sons, founder of Tree Nursery Co. "The blanket Flower is a long-blooming autumn perennial favorite," says Tammy. "It works well for fall color schemes, especially in deeper containers. Plus its bloom cycle is long — it’ll bloom right until the first frost!"

Though blanket flowers will give you a pretty good flowering time already, if you want to really maximize your bloom time, it’s best to stay on top of your deadheading. Simply use a pair of bypass secateurs to snip the blooms off at the nearest stem junction and it will keep producing blooms until the frosts.

Everwilde Farms - 500 Indian Blanket Native Wildflower Seeds View at Walmart Price: $3.48

Quantity: 500 seeds

2. Pansies

(Image credit: Paul Maguire/Getty Images)

For some fall garden color, bring in the ever-so-pretty pansy blooms. You simply can’t go wrong with a winter container full of pansies, and expert grower Tammy agrees.

"Pansies are colorful, low-growing perennial groundcover flowers that work exceptionally well in containers. They come in many colors and often bloom in sunny areas, even when temperatures are below freezing," says nursery owner Tammy.

Pansies don’t need especially deep containers either — one that is around double the depth of its growing pot will do just fine. You can incorporate them as part of a varied winter plant container design, or to add color to existing containers after the perennials are past their best. But one of our favorite uses for pansies is to group three or five plants into different-sized pots suitable for a tabletop. It’s a great way to make use of your balcony table and chair set while it isn’t in use as much over the winter months.

Everwilde Farms - 500 Swiss Giants Mixed Pansy Garden View at Walmart Price: $3.48

Quantity: 500 seeds

3. Coneflowers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Coneflowers are a favorite with beneficial garden insects. So, if you want to grow coneflowers, October would be the perfect month to do so.

"Coneflowers thrive in containers during fall because they are hardy, drought-tolerant plants that can tolerate cooler temperatures," says Tammy. "Their vibrant blooms add color to autumn gardens, making them a standout choice for patios and porches."

Coneflowers just love poor soil conditions — after all, they originate from dry prairies and hillsides! So don’t be tempted to overfeed your coneflower containers in the hope of producing more flowers. Simply keep on top of deadheading and make sure their soil is well-draining and they’ll keep flowering well into fall.

Though the purple petals of echinacea purpurea are the most common choice of coneflower, there are hundreds of other varieties in a whole range of colors. Echinacea ’Sombrero Salsa Red’ is perfect for punchy splash of color in a container. But some of our favorites that aren’t as commonly seen are echinacea purpurea ‘Green Jewel’, ‘Green Twister’, and White Swan’. Together they make a beautiful simple color scheme of greens and whites.

Park Seed Coneflower Flowering Plant Seeds View at Amazon Price: $9.95

Quantity: Pack of 20

4. Rudbeckia

(Image credit: Lois GoBe/Alamy Stock Photo)

Known as Black-eyed Susan to you and me, rudbeckia is another great plant that flowers in the fall — it's a strong prairie plant and an ideal candidate for fall container flowers.

"Rudbeckia plants and Black-eyed Susan perennials are well-suited to fall containers. They bloom in late fall and have bold, golden-yellow blooms that enhance autumn colors," says nursery and growing expert Tammy.

Plus, as expert Tammy highlights, their shorter stems make them a perfect candidate for container growing. "Their smaller height and size and ability to thrive in various conditions make them easy to maintain in pots, adding seasonal charm to patios or doorways."

Just be sure to position your rudbeckia in a place that receives a decent amount of sun — especially during fall. Ideally, rudbeckia plants should get over six hours of sunlight in a day, but the more sunlight you give it, the more flowers it will produce, so really try and choose your space carefully. Wind won’t matter too much, as these prairie-style flowers have strong stems that can withstand harsh gales.

Don’t be fooled into thinking fall will provide enough rainfall for your container plants, though. Rudbeckia, especially, doesn’t like to dry out, so be sure to continually test your potted plant’s soil to see when it may need topping up with a good watering.

Gloriosa Daisy Rudbeckia Hirta Flower Seeds View at Amazon Price: $5.55

Quantity: 300+ seeds

5. Chrysanthemums

(Image credit: Alamy)

"Chrysanthemums are always a season favorite due to their bold colors and long fall-blooming season," says expert Tammy. We couldn’t agree more. Available in a huge variety of shades, chrysanthemums are great at withstanding the elements on a balcony while putting on a big show of flowers. If you're looking for ways to style mums, containers are the perfect start to an elevated garden.

"They are also low-growing and spread nicely when planted in containers. Unlike the other plants I've listed here, they are water-thirsty and must have a lot of irrigation, but they are still long favorites," says growing expert Tammy.

Chrysanthemums are also a great choice for time-poor gardeners. Plant them up now in a relatively deep pot, keep them watered, and you can enjoy your long-lasting blooms without the hassle of having to constantly deadhead.

For a display that really leans into the fall-color scheme, Chrysanthemum ‘Apollo’ is a great choice. Its burnt-orange petals with green centers look great against darker foliage. Chrysanthemum ‘Emperor of China’ is another great pick for a softer pastel look or, if clean minimalism is more your vibe, look for Chrysanthemum ‘Brietners Supreme’.

Garden Mum, Mammoth Daisy Lavender View at Burpee Price: $14.95

Quantity: 1 plant

6. Ironwood

(Image credit: University of Arizona)

An iconic drought tolerant plant, Ironwood is another native perennial that will have the surrounding wildlife and pollinators flocking to its blooms.

"Ironwood is a favorite of mine," says expert Tammy. "I love its lavender-colored flowers. They stand tall and need deeper containers, but they are special because they are one of the native perennials that will also attract those end-of-summer season pollinators like monarchs and hummingbirds. These are highly sought after, especially from people in New York, because they know it's easy to thrive without all the fuss and care."

Ironwood is especially great if you’re trying to conserve water. Used to harsh and dry desert environments, these shrubs are extremely drought tolerant and can withstand numerous dry spells. So don’t worry if you forget to water your Ironwood container on the odd occasion.

Desert Ironwood Olneya tesota View at Florida Seeds Price: $10.99

Quantity: 20 seeds

7. Winter violas

(Image credit: Lana Sundman / Alamy Stock Photo)

The more petite cousin of pansies, violas is another beautiful plant to grow in October, that will last all season long without the need for endless deadheading.

Expert Tammy says, "Winter Violas are another low-growing perennial favorite that blooms in the fall and winter seasons. They are cold and drought resistant, making them highly sought after for cool-climate gardens. The flowers they produce are similar to pansies, but much smaller and more vibrant than most perennial choices."

The best part about winter violas is they come in every color imaginable, so creating dreamy displays is incredibly easy! Viola ‘Sorbet XP Pink Halo’ and Viola ‘Neptune’ are great choices for pink and purple displays. The former has sensational white petals edged in pink with yellow centers, while ’Neptune’ has deep purple-edged petals that fade into white centers. Don’t be afraid to mix it up, though; there are hundreds of varieties out there.

Viola, MagnifiScent® Sweetheart View at Burpee Price: $15.95

Quantity: 4 plants

FAQs

What is the easiest flower to grow in pots?

There are many ravishing and radiant flowers you can add to pots. There are a few that grow easier than others. Take petunias, for example — these pretty blooms are heat tolerant and require minimal watering.

Best of all, these blooms come in an array of colors. So, if you're looking to understand how to care for petunias, now's your chance.

There are also Zinnias, begonias, marigolds, and so many more blooms that grow easily in containers. Ensure you check and understand each flower's needs before planting.