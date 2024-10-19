Bright, Beautiful and Full of Color — These are 7 Flowers You Should Plant in Pots in October
Don't let fall fool you into thinking blooms are a thing of the past. You can welcome them now and embrace them until the first frost or even spring
There’s so much to love about fall. The food, the cozy-factor, the jumpers… for some, it’s a welcome break from a scorching summer. For gardeners, less so. With fall also bringing colder weather and harsher winds, your summer annuals and perennials can start to look past their prime and leave your yard or balcony looking a bit bare.
But don’t give up hope. Though dahlias and daffodils may be off the cards at this time of year, there are plenty of winter-flowering plants perfect for container gardening, and that will look great throughout the season. So there is no need to settle for bare pots.
But we don’t want just any container plant. We want the plants that the experts are picking for their award-winning displays. Thankfully our gardening expert is on hand to reveal their go-tos for flowers to plant in pots this October, as well as tips on how to look after them like a pro.
1. Blanket Flower
Nothing says fall like a rich, warm-toned color palette, and that counts for your exterior plants, too. We’re talking ambers, yellows, crimsons, and burgundy — and that means blanket flowers. Not to mention, these beauties are some of the best fall-blooming perennials.
Also commonly known as Firewheels, these daisy-like painterly flowers feature deep crimson-red centers decorated in bright red petals, edged in vivid yellow. To say these flowers are artistic is a serious understatement, and they’re perfect for injecting color into your containers at this time of year.
Don’t get this plant confused with Rudbeckia, though. These plants are extremely similar in appearance, so look out for Blanket Flower’s formal name, Gaillardia, to ensure you're picking the right plant.
These bright blooms are also a firm favorite of growing expert Tammy Sons, founder of Tree Nursery Co. "The blanket Flower is a long-blooming autumn perennial favorite," says Tammy. "It works well for fall color schemes, especially in deeper containers. Plus its bloom cycle is long — it’ll bloom right until the first frost!"
Though blanket flowers will give you a pretty good flowering time already, if you want to really maximize your bloom time, it’s best to stay on top of your deadheading. Simply use a pair of bypass secateurs to snip the blooms off at the nearest stem junction and it will keep producing blooms until the frosts.
2. Pansies
For some fall garden color, bring in the ever-so-pretty pansy blooms. You simply can’t go wrong with a winter container full of pansies, and expert grower Tammy agrees.
"Pansies are colorful, low-growing perennial groundcover flowers that work exceptionally well in containers. They come in many colors and often bloom in sunny areas, even when temperatures are below freezing," says nursery owner Tammy.
Pansies don’t need especially deep containers either — one that is around double the depth of its growing pot will do just fine. You can incorporate them as part of a varied winter plant container design, or to add color to existing containers after the perennials are past their best. But one of our favorite uses for pansies is to group three or five plants into different-sized pots suitable for a tabletop. It’s a great way to make use of your balcony table and chair set while it isn’t in use as much over the winter months.
3. Coneflowers
Coneflowers are a favorite with beneficial garden insects. So, if you want to grow coneflowers, October would be the perfect month to do so.
"Coneflowers thrive in containers during fall because they are hardy, drought-tolerant plants that can tolerate cooler temperatures," says Tammy. "Their vibrant blooms add color to autumn gardens, making them a standout choice for patios and porches."
Coneflowers just love poor soil conditions — after all, they originate from dry prairies and hillsides! So don’t be tempted to overfeed your coneflower containers in the hope of producing more flowers. Simply keep on top of deadheading and make sure their soil is well-draining and they’ll keep flowering well into fall.
Though the purple petals of echinacea purpurea are the most common choice of coneflower, there are hundreds of other varieties in a whole range of colors. Echinacea ’Sombrero Salsa Red’ is perfect for punchy splash of color in a container. But some of our favorites that aren’t as commonly seen are echinacea purpurea ‘Green Jewel’, ‘Green Twister’, and White Swan’. Together they make a beautiful simple color scheme of greens and whites.
4. Rudbeckia
Known as Black-eyed Susan to you and me, rudbeckia is another great plant that flowers in the fall — it's a strong prairie plant and an ideal candidate for fall container flowers.
"Rudbeckia plants and Black-eyed Susan perennials are well-suited to fall containers. They bloom in late fall and have bold, golden-yellow blooms that enhance autumn colors," says nursery and growing expert Tammy.
Plus, as expert Tammy highlights, their shorter stems make them a perfect candidate for container growing. "Their smaller height and size and ability to thrive in various conditions make them easy to maintain in pots, adding seasonal charm to patios or doorways."
Just be sure to position your rudbeckia in a place that receives a decent amount of sun — especially during fall. Ideally, rudbeckia plants should get over six hours of sunlight in a day, but the more sunlight you give it, the more flowers it will produce, so really try and choose your space carefully. Wind won’t matter too much, as these prairie-style flowers have strong stems that can withstand harsh gales.
Don’t be fooled into thinking fall will provide enough rainfall for your container plants, though. Rudbeckia, especially, doesn’t like to dry out, so be sure to continually test your potted plant’s soil to see when it may need topping up with a good watering.
5. Chrysanthemums
"Chrysanthemums are always a season favorite due to their bold colors and long fall-blooming season," says expert Tammy. We couldn’t agree more. Available in a huge variety of shades, chrysanthemums are great at withstanding the elements on a balcony while putting on a big show of flowers. If you're looking for ways to style mums, containers are the perfect start to an elevated garden.
"They are also low-growing and spread nicely when planted in containers. Unlike the other plants I've listed here, they are water-thirsty and must have a lot of irrigation, but they are still long favorites," says growing expert Tammy.
Chrysanthemums are also a great choice for time-poor gardeners. Plant them up now in a relatively deep pot, keep them watered, and you can enjoy your long-lasting blooms without the hassle of having to constantly deadhead.
For a display that really leans into the fall-color scheme, Chrysanthemum ‘Apollo’ is a great choice. Its burnt-orange petals with green centers look great against darker foliage. Chrysanthemum ‘Emperor of China’ is another great pick for a softer pastel look or, if clean minimalism is more your vibe, look for Chrysanthemum ‘Brietners Supreme’.
6. Ironwood
An iconic drought tolerant plant, Ironwood is another native perennial that will have the surrounding wildlife and pollinators flocking to its blooms.
"Ironwood is a favorite of mine," says expert Tammy. "I love its lavender-colored flowers. They stand tall and need deeper containers, but they are special because they are one of the native perennials that will also attract those end-of-summer season pollinators like monarchs and hummingbirds. These are highly sought after, especially from people in New York, because they know it's easy to thrive without all the fuss and care."
Ironwood is especially great if you’re trying to conserve water. Used to harsh and dry desert environments, these shrubs are extremely drought tolerant and can withstand numerous dry spells. So don’t worry if you forget to water your Ironwood container on the odd occasion.
7. Winter violas
The more petite cousin of pansies, violas is another beautiful plant to grow in October, that will last all season long without the need for endless deadheading.
Expert Tammy says, "Winter Violas are another low-growing perennial favorite that blooms in the fall and winter seasons. They are cold and drought resistant, making them highly sought after for cool-climate gardens. The flowers they produce are similar to pansies, but much smaller and more vibrant than most perennial choices."
The best part about winter violas is they come in every color imaginable, so creating dreamy displays is incredibly easy! Viola ‘Sorbet XP Pink Halo’ and Viola ‘Neptune’ are great choices for pink and purple displays. The former has sensational white petals edged in pink with yellow centers, while ’Neptune’ has deep purple-edged petals that fade into white centers. Don’t be afraid to mix it up, though; there are hundreds of varieties out there.
FAQs
What is the easiest flower to grow in pots?
There are many ravishing and radiant flowers you can add to pots. There are a few that grow easier than others. Take petunias, for example — these pretty blooms are heat tolerant and require minimal watering.
Best of all, these blooms come in an array of colors. So, if you're looking to understand how to care for petunias, now's your chance.
There are also Zinnias, begonias, marigolds, and so many more blooms that grow easily in containers. Ensure you check and understand each flower's needs before planting.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Matilda Bourne is a freelance homes, gardens and food writer, stylist and photographer. Known for creating and capturing content for multiple international brands, her work has been featured in The Telegraph, The Daily Mail, and Hello! magazine. When she’s not writing, you can usually find her tending to her much-loved garden and scouring thrift stores for vintage furniture.
-
-
Struggling to Drift Off? I Found The Best Weighted Blankets for Sleep — and Boy, They're Snuggly and Beautiful
As a light sleeper with periodic insomnia, I know how much bedding can influence my nighttime routine, but I still don't want it to feel overly 'clinical'. My edit of the best weighted blankets puts a long-overdue design spin on the wellness item
By Gilda Bruno Published
-
5 Quick Ways to Make Your Guest Bedroom Smell Like the Ritz-Carlton, According to Housekeepers and Scent Experts
We spoke to those in the know to uncover exactly how hotels make their guest suites smell oh-so-good. Here's how to leave a lingering impression
By Ciéra Cree Published
-
5 Dos and Don'ts Of Growing Hydrangeas In Containers — Planting Tips You'll Want to Know About
To get the best out of your abundant blooms, you'll want to follow this expert advice
By Amiya Baratan Published
-
How to Grow Sunflowers — Plant These Sun-Loving Annuals to Brighten Up Your Yard
They're bright, bold and beautiful, these blooms can elevate your outdoor living space and bring it back to life
By Faiza Saqib Published
-
18 stylish decking ideas for gardens, backyards and patios
Let these gorgeous garden decking ideas inspire you to upgrade your outdoor space no matter what size you are working with
By Lotte Brouwer Last updated
-
37 modern garden ideas to transform your outdoor space whatever the size
Get inspired by these striking modern garden ideas, from sleek patio ideas and how to style a deck, to gorgeous flower bed design and tips on perfecting your planting
By Lotte Brouwer Last updated
-
Modern outdoor furniture ideas – stylish looks for modern gardens and backyards
We've pulled together plenty of modern outdoor furniture ideas to refresh and revive your outdoor space no matter what size or style
By Hebe Hatton Published
-
Patio ideas: 50 stylish patio schemes & design tricks for a welcoming outdoor space
Get inspired by these 50 strikingly stylish garden patio ideas to transform your patio garden into a dreamy outdoor oasis...
By Lotte Brouwer Last updated
-
10 Landscaping trends to make the best use of your space
Landscaping trends reveal the increasingly important role our backyards are playing
By Caroline Donald Published
-
Rewilding – The Latest Trend In Garden Design
The rewilding trend could mean that patch of lawn you’ve mown all summer is about to bloom
By Lotte Brouwer Last updated