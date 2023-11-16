6 household items Feng Shui experts warn you to never store in your home if you want to avoid bad energy

Since our homes are the space we escape to fully recharge and reset, every little detail counts. The art of Feng Shui, also known as Chinese geometry, aims to perfect our furniture placement to harmonize us with our surroundings and promote positive energy. And, since we spend most of our time inside our homes, controlling this is key.

Whether you like to constantly declutter and keep a tidy home or you’re someone who gets more sentimentally attached to the objects in your space, there will almost certainly be stuff in your home that Feng Shui experts advise you to get rid of. If you've had a streak of bad luck or a sense of bad energy, these common household items could be the culprit. Here are six items experts would advise against and why if you want to apply the best bedroom, kitchen, and living room Feng Shui principles to your home.

1. Unused or non-functional clocks

(Image credit: Maisons du Monde)

If you have a defunct clock in your living room, or any space in the home for that matter, it’s best to either make a priority of repairing it or removing it completely. Of course, if it's just a case of adding new batteries, take this as your cue, but those with broken mechanisms, missing hands, or cracked glass should definitely be thrown away.

‘Feng Shui discourages keeping unused or broken clocks in your home, especially if they have stopped working,’ explains Feng Shui expert Victor Cheung. ‘In Feng Shui principles, a non-functional clock can symbolize time standing still, which may create a sense of stagnation or hindrance in one's life. Repairing or replacing non-working clocks is recommended to ensure that time flows smoothly and positively within your living space.'

2. Other damaged items that can’t be repaired

Our quest for more sustainable living means that we're now more and more used to the idea of repairing and reusing, rather than discarding. This is, of course, a good thing, but if an item can’t be repaired or reused, it’s bad Feng Shui to keep it - and that goes beyond clocks.

‘In Feng Shui, we recommend that broken, chipped, and cracked items that cannot be properly repaired should be removed from your home because the energy they carry is also broken or disrupted,’ shares Feng Shui expert Laili Kafi Gonzalez. ‘When considering whether an item is something that is worth repairing, remember to consider whether it's something you love and enjoy, something you use often, and if it is something that can be repaired in a manner that will enhance it, rather than clumsily put it together while still remaining visibly broken. Think of the Japanese art of Kintsugi as a way of reparation that can enhance the object and its chi.'

3. Clutter in entryways

(Image credit: Molly Culver. Design: Daley Home)

Clutter is everyone’s number one enemy when it comes to interiors. Designers and home organizers alike talk about the importance of removing clutter from our lives, to the benefit of our homes and our minds. It’s no different with Feng Shui, and according to experts, the entryway most important area to get tidying.

‘Clutter disrupts the flow of energy, especially in important areas like entryways,’ says Victor. ‘Feng Shui emphasizes the significance of a clear and unobstructed entrance to allow positive energy to enter freely. Piles of shoes or general disarray in these areas can create a sense of chaos and hinder the smooth transition of positive energy into your home. Keeping entryways organized and clutter-free is key to maintaining a harmonious flow of energy.'

4. Fake or dead plants

I’m sorry to disappoint those who find taking care of plants a challenge (myself included), but fake plants can bring bad energy into your home. ‘These items can contribute to stagnant energy, particularly when they’re left as decor and not well maintained (i.e. dusted and cleaned regularly),' says Laili. 'Living plants and cut flowers that are dying are also not recommended for similar reasons. The dead or dying plants do not have healthy chi and emanate this unhealthy energy in your space.'

Make sure you always remove any dead or dry plants, and if you’re really struggling to take care of live ones opt for hardy houseplants you can't kill like a corn plant or aloe vera.

5. Sharp-edged furniture

(Image credit: Michael Clifford. Design: ATRA)

Furniture trends come and go, but in Feng Shui philosophy, no matter what they dictate, sharp-edged designs are a no. Victor tells me that sharp-edged furniture or pointed furniture shapes are believed to create harsh energy, known as "Sha Qi", and encourages us to choose rounded or curved furniture instead as it promotes a softer and more gentle flow of energy.

‘Sharp edges are thought to contribute to negative vibrations, potentially disrupting the tranquility of a space and creating an environment that is less conducive to positive energy,’ he says.

6. Negative artwork

When choosing the artwork for your home, make sure you pick pieces that make you feel positive and energetic. Take this into account especially if you love a gallery wall, and think about the overall effect it has on your mood levels and energy, not just how it looks aesthetically.

‘Artwork and imagery play a significant role in Feng Shui, and it is advised to avoid pieces that convey negative emotions or themes,' says Victor. 'Depictions of violence, sadness, or any imagery that evokes negative feelings can introduce unfavorable energy into your home.’ Instead, he encourages us to opt for artwork that inspires positivity, calm, and joy. ‘It contributes to a more uplifting atmosphere and supports the creation of a harmonious living space,’ he adds.

