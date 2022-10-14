Should you paint dark ceilings with light walls? Experts weigh in on the pros and cons

Dark ceilings with light walls are a bold look that, dare we say it, has taken over from the accent wall as a way to bring some drama to any room. Yes, painting your ceiling dark can seem like a daring move, but as our experts suggest, it isn't necessarily so. A deep, moody hue can bring a layer of personality to a space, especially when juxtaposed with a light-toned wall.

We spoke to our experts to weigh in on the pros and cons of a dark ceiling with light walls and they offered some great insights that could help convince you, one way or another, on this trending paint idea.

Should you paint dark ceilings with light walls?

The answer is yes and no, depending on the size, scale, and style of the room. Largely, dark ceilings work wonderfully well in double or triple-height rooms or ones that have a traditional, period look. Dark ceilings are also great if you want to highlight a wonderful cornice work on the ceiling, a whimsical arch, or a statement crown molding feature.

'Dark ceilings can be bold statements, especially with contrasting white walls,' says Jennifer Morris, founder of JMorris Design (opens in new tab). 'It can add unexpected drama to an area in the room that is often underrated.

'Painting the fifth wall can also play up the proportions of space. Carefully consider the scale of the room and ceiling height,' says Jennifer.

On the other hand, a smaller room like a studio apartment, or a low, narrow living room can make the space seem smaller and claustrophobic. Also, sometimes a black or deep grey ceiling can make a space feel cold and imposing.

What are the pros and cons of a dark ceiling with light walls?

When it comes to painted ceiling ideas, there's enough proof out there to see how it can be beautiful. But in some cases it can also hamper your home's look and vibe. Based on what you intend for the room, choose to paint the dark ceiling... or not.

'Dark ceilings can be transformative in a room,' says Emma Deterding, founder, and creative director at Kelling Designs (opens in new tab). 'They bring down the height and make a room moodier and much more atmospheric, whilst also adding a cozy and dramatic feel. It's a really brave design choice and is something that's not for the faint-hearted.'

Dark paint for a high ceiling is a great way to make a bigger room feel more intimate. 'Along with dark accessories, a dark-hued ceiling can create the illusion of a closed ceiling, offering a cozy, warm, and inviting feel to any space,' says Chelsea Clark, head of brand at Lust Home (opens in new tab).

'Also, a dark ceiling is a great way to add contrast to a room and make accessories pop,' says Chelsea. 'Whether you’re looking to bring out the vibrancy of hues scattered in the room, add depth to gold accessories, or define an area of an open space, a dark-colored ceiling can provide the contrast needed to accentuate your chosen color.'

While the pros seem strong, do keep these cons in mind.

'Dark ceiling with lighter walls, can make a space feel like the weight of the room is hanging over your head, making you feel trapped,' says Emma. 'I'd always advise to keep it tonal, and if you're going dark on the ceiling, then go dark throughout for a beautifully moody and romantic aesthetic.'

Dark colors tend to recede whereas lighter colors expand. In a small room, a dark-painted ceiling can create the feeling, as though the room is closing in. Plus, it can reduce the visual dimensions of the space, making it look smaller than it is. Dark and light tones create a stark contrast, sometimes making an interior seem like a circus. You want to be very careful while choosing the right color combinations.

What colors should I use?

When looking for the best ceiling colors to pair with your walls, a good place to start is to look at two tones of the same color. So, a deep, dark green contrasted with light green on the walls. This can help the ceiling feel at home in the room, and offer an on-trend monochromatic look.

Other than similar paint colors, white is a color that goes with a navy blue, making the ceiling and wall combination look sleek and sophisticated; similarly, a mustard ceiling with light pink walls or a red ceiling with beige walls could work well.

Consider paint effects, too

Have a small family room? A quaint powder room? Give this small space a jewel box-like look with dark ceiling paint that runs to the walls. Yes, color drenching or going monochromatic in a dark tone can give depth to the room and make it seem cozy and inviting.

Other than that, you could try out interesting paint techniques like choosing dark glossy ceiling paint with light matt walls. Or painting the ceiling and the trims the same color, while keeping the walls light. Even a dark ceiling with black and white stripes on the walls could work.

'When it comes to choosing or creating a design scheme with a dark ceiling, there are no set rules, but I always think it's worth adding some interesting details, for instance, a different colored border or a line around the edge to add that extra flourish,' says Emma. 'I'd always advise opting for a lacquered ceiling as it'll help to bring a dark color to life on the ceiling and add that extra statement.'

'Along with the right accessories, pairing a dark ceiling with a light-colored wallpaper can help make a room feel much bigger,' says Chelsea.