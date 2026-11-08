It doesn't take long for a trend to fall out of style. One day it can be the height of interior design trends, and the next it can be positively naff. But the comparison to the infamous 'live, laugh, love' signs of the 2000s signals something beyond a fallen trend; it's a marker of a bygone time, a sign of a complete absence of taste. So what has happened to allow the once-classic herringbone floor style to fall into this tragic category?

If you're shocked to hear this flooring trend described in such a way, you're not alone. That was exactly the reaction I had this week when I stumbled across a post from Aniela Thorman of @foundry.interiors declaring that herringbone flooring has become the 'live, laugh, love' of the 2020s. It's a strong stance, to say the least, but does she have a point? Perhaps.

But before I made my final verdict, I took the time to explore both sides of the argument, hearing out the herringbone haters and loyalists alike. And, despite holding fundamentally opposing opinions, their takes were surprisingly more aligned than you may think.

Latest Videos From Livingetc Watch full video here:

The Argument Against Herringbone Flooring

In a modern home, like this, Aniela says a simple straight-plank timber finish looks more natural. (Image credit: Vigo Jansons. Design: Yana Molodykh)

Characterized by its distinct zig-zag pattern formation, this style of wooden flooring dates back to the 16th century. Inspired by the stone formations from Ancient Rome, the French aristocracy and nobility adopted this pattern and adapted it to form a new style of wooden flooring, and it quickly became a style synonymous with luxury and elegance across Europe.

So what has happened for herringbone flooring to go from the height of fashion to a style akin to the slogan signs found lining the walls of discount home stores?

Explaining her position, designer Aniela says, "I called it that because of the massive influx of LVT (luxury vinyl tile) flooring. Because herringbone has become so accessible, mass-market manufacturers lean on it as a shortcut to make cheap materials look 'high-end'."

It's certainly true to say that these replica materials have become rather unavoidable in recent years; they offer a cheaper alternative to traditional hardwood flooring, while promising the same organic look you know and love. And while there are certainly many rather impressive vinyl flooring types out there nowadays, the default image is a rather shoddy interpretation, a plastic reimagining of something only nature can create.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Within these cheaper alternatives, the herringbone style has become a go-to choice, seen on the floors of modern new-builds all over. And, in this new context, the flooring quickly loses all that traditional appeal it once held.

"Originally, herringbone was designed for heritage buildings with grand, soaring proportions and high ceilings. When you drop it into modern builds, especially in synthetic materials and grey finishes, it cheapens the look," explains Aniela.

In period homes, be it Georgian, Victorian, or Edwardian, this style of flooring feels in line with the design style; it offers a cohesive, natural finish. However, when divorced from the lovely architectural details carried by these homes, with all their crown molding and intricate details, the herringbone floor can begin to look completely out of place.

When you start to look outside the box and consider other materials, you can end up with a more characterful, unique look. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Shantala Mack Interiors. Architecture: Mary Beatty. Building: Tim Ainscough)

But due to its popularity in these types of homes, the herringbone layout has become inextricably linked to this bland, soulless vision of a modern home. As Aniela sees it, "Ironically, it has become heavily tied to modern, ultra-neutral box homes, paired with stark black-and-white palettes and grey floorboards. It’s a shame, because historically it belonged to grand period architecture, whereas modern homes would benefit more from linear simplicity."

In large part, this fall from grace has come about as a result of people's lack of imagination when designing their homes. "People are funneled into one trendy option instead of looking at what architecture actually calls for." In a social-media-fuelled world, in which we all turn to Instagram and Pinterest to gain inspiration, we're beginning to lose sight of the importance of individuality. It's this idea that fuelled our discussion of the future of taste, and it calls into question how anyone can develop their own style if we're all working from the same references.

We're so led by what we see online that we can forget to consider what would actually work in our space. This is something Aniela has found herself confronted with a lot: "As an interior designer, for instance, I notice that longer, straight-plank timber is often far better suited to modern spaces because it elongates walls and visually expands the room."

In large part, the reason herringbone flooring has become such an outdated flooring style has very little to do with style itself, and everything to do with how it's been used. For Aniela, the flooring has become a core facet of this unimaginative, trend-led design style we've become so bored of seeing.

All Those in Favor of the Herringbone Floor

In this home, the herringbone pattern brings some movement and rhythm to the space. (Image credit: Dave Wheeler. Design: Smac Studio.)

While Aniela certainly makes a convincing argument, not all designers are quite so ready to dismiss this type of flooring.

Alex and Yuyu have built a loyal following on Instagram with their thoughtful discussions of interior design trends and history, and in their opinion, herringbone is here to stay.

While Aniela argues that herringbone floors look out of place in modern homes, Yuyu tells me, "I personally find wood floors, and herringbone specifically, to be one of the most diverse options out there." Illustrating his point, he says, "It works in both classic and minimalist setups; it reflects on mid-century fundamentals, and it acts like an architectural anchor for the whole space."

With such a rich design history behind it, herringbone flooring can provide a sense of character and depth missing from many more contemporary, minimalist flooring styles. For Alex, these floors carry a weight with them, introducing a visual link to 19th-century European classicism. Symmetry, rigorous architectural proportions, grandeur."

Herringbone flooring belongs to another time, and it brings the design ideals of the past into the modern day, introducing a connection to "an aesthetic world that prioritised lasting materials and intricate craftsmanship from the floors to the stonework and carved woodwork that was seen throughout the buildings."

It's the warmth and variation of the natural wood that brings the beauty to these herringbone floors. (Image credit: Kensington Leverne. Design: Studio Ashby)

However, Alex and Yuyu agree that the versatility and beauty of a herringbone floor hinges on the use of real, natural hardwood, not the LVT designs Aniela was referring to in her post.

Acknowledging the role the trend cycle plays in this attitude, Alex says, "I think we have been algorithmically conditioned to see home features as temporary and to often declare something out of style in favor of a new 'hot' thing." However, he continues, "Even with this as a fact, a laminated or white-tiled floor will never achieve the same level of warmth wood does."

The material used is central to how the flooring is received. What makes a herringbone finish so special is the level of craftsmanship and detail behind it, but when you swap this out for an artificial, vinyl, or laminate design, you lose all the soul behind it.

The Final Verdict

Think more about how it will look in your space, and less about the trends. (Image credit: Fran Parente. Design: Memola Estúdio)

If you're looking for a flooring style with a lasting appeal, think less about the design and more about the material.

As Alex and Yuyu argue, "The styles least at risk of going out of style are those that use real materials like natural woods, genuine stones, and poured cement. Materiality is the most important foundation in a space because it grounds us."

While laminate and vinyl promise a near-identical look to the real deal, there's an element of authenticity that is impossible to recreate in a factory. "Honest, sustainable materials don’t try to hide what they are or imitate something else. Unlike laminate flooring, gray tiles, or porcelain printed to look like wood or marble, natural materials actually age," explains Yuyu. Materials taken from nature change over time, and that's exactly what makes them so special. "They develop a rich patina that tells a story, and more often than not, they outlive us. There is something deeply poetic about that longevity that a synthetic imitation can never replace."

It's also worth thinking about what had drawn you towards herringbone flooring in the first place. Do you want it because it will genuinely work with your space, or is it just what you've seen all over Instagram?

For something that looks truly unique, you may have to work a little harder, but the payoff will be worth it. "My biggest piece of advice is to step away from off-the-shelf, big-box-store options," says Aniela. "Go online, dig into Pinterest, and find unique materials. There are so many extraordinary alternatives out there that bring genuine soul to a space, like French chevron, mansion weave, or square basket weave."

And, ultimately, what this all comes down to is not the flooring itself, but the way in which it relates to the rest of your space. As Aniela puts it, "Herringbone is stunning when treated with respect, but it's often used out of context."

Herringbone Accessories to Shop

At the core of this discussion is the idea that natural materials will always reign supreme, no matter how they're styled.

So, with all things considered, we'd say herringbone flooring is not bound to end up on our list of outdated flooring styles to avoid anytime soon, but that doesn't mean it's not still worth considering some other, less popular designs, too. There's such a rich, long history of parquetry, and you may just discover a style that feels more true to your home than the classic herringbone pattern does.

For more discussions on all things design, subscribe to our newsletter.