Welcome to The Meaning of Home, the new Livingetc series asking the big questions that shape, undo, and rewrite the way we live, think, and feel between our domestic walls. Through essays, interviews, and personal stories grounded in design, each piece explores what our spaces say about us — and the concealed universes they embody — by tapping into culture, psychology, history, politics, storytelling, and economics.

My home does not have good bones. All vinyl fittings and plasterboard; its exterior is a peeling orange, punctuated with fading red, blue, and green balconies that serve as a flash of color amongst a sea of high-rises. I jokingly refer to it as the "ugliest new build in London", but that does not apply to its interior. DIY after DIY and antique by antique, I have been striving to create something that is worlds away from today with it, safely tucked back into the past.

The very first thing I hauled in was a heavy, wooden room divider, a family heirloom bought in China in the 1960s. Alone in an open-plan kitchen-living room, intended for gray and 'greige', it inspired a certain cognitive dissonance; the only solution was to build around it. My grandmother was a collector of sorts, so her wares came with me: antique Persian rugs, oil paintings, and the baby crystal chandeliers she had smuggled through customs from Poland. I coved my ceiling by hand, changed the doorknobs, and color-drenched the walls; tchotchkes literally abounded. I smiled, one day, when a friend remarked: "It looks so… old in here."

Of course, in 2026, the modern regeneration of London is all but complete. Decades of austerity and a careening cost of living crisis have exaggerated the fact that our wages have not kept up with inflation. When we're able to get on the ladder at all, it's likely not for a period property, complete with Georgian fixtures, even though the UK has some of the oldest housing stock in Europe. Accordingly, over the past decade, over 330,000 new homes have sprouted like mushrooms in the British capital alone. It's not nearly a big enough number, nor as affordable as promised, but I was lucky enough to buy one last year.

A slice of my very own 'aged' living room, stacked with books, magazines, and collectibles gathered over the years, along with some treasured vintage finds. (Image credit: Nessa Humayun)

"People don't want stripped-back, empty rooms anymore. They want homes full of objects that tell stories," exclaims Louisa Tratalos, founder of Colours of Arley, whose bespoke stripes, on everything from dog beds to cushions, have become ubiquitous in the country's most photographed homes. At their Shoreditch flagship, customers are encouraged to select their stripe colors based on memories. "We're always saying, 'choose a stripe that reminds you of your grandma's trifle.' You're never going to look at that item again and think, 'actually, I want to get rid of grandma.'"

It's a simple, often affordable, way to add depth and connote heritage, Louise continues. Dating back to the medieval era, the stripe was once the sartorial signifier of those on the margins of society, like jesters, prisoners, and even Satan himself. In recent decades, though, it has been rebranded to connote playfulness, youth, and taste.

Interior designer Nicola Harding, who turns her forensic eye to city dwellings and rambling country residences alike, has noticed an uptick in clients wanting to 'date' their homes, too. "Newbuilds are chosen for their location, but their owners' hearts are often with something more charming and wibbly wobbly," Nicola says. Creating a sense of story and history comes through the things you layer onto it, she adds: "But it isn't just a case of filling it with old stuff: you have to weave it together. I would be allergic to faking it; it needs to be authentic to age well."

Judging solely by its 'bones', you wouldn't guess this Oxfordshire chalet was completed by the studio just about a year ago. Image credit: Dean Hearne. Design: Nicola Harding Built to look centuries old, it incorporates weathered timber, handmade zellige tiles, and vintage finds. Image credit: Dean Hearne. Design: Nicola Harding

According to Alice Palmer, purveyor of Golborne Road's favorite retro-inspired box-pleat lampshades, this uptick in people wanting to give their residences a more seasoned look is a natural reaction to our progressively digitized lives.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"We're drawn to the warmth and familiarity of the homes we grew up in," she says. "New build clients want history, but nostalgia is deeply personal. It can come from childhood memories of homes or hotels you lived in or visited when you were young. Those spaces stay with you, often without you even realizing, and can have a huge influence on the way you want your home to feel."

Certainly, craftsmanship, permanence, and grandeur feel scarce these days, as more of our belongings are quickly manufactured and discarded even quicker. "There's something comforting about period houses," agrees interior designer Amy Stoddart.

A glimpse inside Amy Stoddart's Bow House, a two-year-in-the-making, North London property that saw the original house demolished and reimagined in a classic Georgian style. (Image credit: Amy Stoddart Studio)

"I think many people are drawn to the idea of a time when things were made to last, and spaces were designed with longevity in mind. In a way, we're all searching for that feeling of substance and heritage, even if we didn't experience it first-hand."

It needn't be expensive either. My home is equal parts antiques sourced from car boots and classic IKEA silhouettes, like their famous BILLY Bookcase. It's more about creating atmosphere and injecting the personal into the constraints of newness, rather than an aversion to modernism.

And obviously, there's been a huge craft revival, post-Covid. Tratalos tells me that the upholstery school she works next to is constantly oversubscribed: "We've started making things ourselves again, and people can teach themselves through TikTok or online tutorials. Second-hand used to be about affordability; now it's a badge of honor." She adds that environmental concerns play a big role, too. "People are much more conscious about repairing and reusing what they own."

In 2024, Louisa Tratalos and Owl Interior Design collaborated on a show home for a new-build development in Stratford's Coppermaker Square. The Colours of Arley founder advised on some of its soft furnishings, including the quirky headboard stripes, cushions, and throws. (Image credit: Owl Interior Design)

Still, in our age of social media, it's apparent that our homes have become storefronts. Wearing the right brands isn't enough; a life well-lived involves curating your space within an inch of its life. I can track this shift when it comes to fashion influencers, many of whom are dabbling in interiors.

Their homes, once dominated by sleek, all-white interiors, are now peak maximalist, of the 'cottage-core' ilk, with stripes, ruffled valances, floral wallpaper, and crochet quilts. The hosting creators who broke through after the pandemic don't even need to display food; a tablescape of vintage crockery and pillar candles is enough to secure them lucrative brand deals.

A peek inside the Willesden Green home of Alice Palmer & Co's founding designer Alice Palmer, a four-bed Edwardian House originally built in the 1930s. Image credit: Astrid Templier The property was entirely renovated by Palmer herself, who designed a six-meter rear kitchen extension and even a loft conversion without an architect. Image credit: Astrid Templier

Professor of sociology Kent Bausman, Ph.D., points to socioeconomist Thorstein Veblen, who coined the term "conspicuous consumption", for an explanation. "Decor has always been a way of signaling status, from expensive, ornate items to today's trend for vintage, handmade, and antique furnishings," he says. "These purchases aren't simply designed to impress your neighbors, but to signify that yours is a household with good taste beyond economic means."

Indeed, Millennials and Gen Z are projected to drive 71 per cent of all secondhand market growth through 2030, and this appetite extends to household items. While they may not cost as much as showroom wares, there's a taste signifier attached to sourcing your own vintage sofa or console. Prices have skyrocketed accordingly: once the preserve of cash-strapped or niche buyers, it's now a mainstream pursuit, making it increasingly expensive and, with the time and effort required, inaccessible to the time-poor.

Personally, though, I find real solace in my nostalgia; it offers escape from the bleak reality of the world today. In the UK, the climate crisis is evident wherever you look after a summer of devastating heatwaves, and front of mind, too, is the looming threat of AI and its job-snatching capabilities. Creating a warm home, filled with dimmed lights and soft furnishings, is an ideal place to ride out the sense of doom that many of us are contending with.

The panoramic living area of the Owl Interior Design and Colours of Arley-envisioned new-build show home in Stratford turns to unexpected pops of colors, soft shapes, and textures to inject character into an otherwise boxy space. (Image credit: Owl Interior Design)

In fact, it's only natural, says clinical psychiatrist Dr. Michael Genovese. "Aesthetic design can help establish a sense of control and comfort. Individuals typically alter their surroundings after experiencing trauma, extreme levels of stress, or significant changes in their life to feel like they are regaining control over their environment or establishing a 'new' beginning."

Interestingly, wanting to physically live in eras we've never experienced is less to do with being historically accurate and more about symbolic emotion. The 1970s mid-century design that I have always been drawn to, with its warm woods and muted shades of orange and yellow, symbolizes hopefulness and order. Victorian architectural features, on the other hand, reflect longevity and hand-craftsmanship.

"As we face economic uncertainty, environmental crisis, and social unrest, the past appears to be more coherent than today," Dr Genovese continues. "Familiar building materials, family heirlooms, and continued familiar routines can help alleviate feelings of fragmentation in our lives. In many ways, we are not necessarily returning to the past, but rather using the visual languages of previous eras to create a sense of comfort and manageability in our current experiences."

Nicola Harding's retro-inspired residential projects offer are exemplary in the way they capture the warmth and comfort of the past without giving into cliché. (Image credit: Dean Hearne. Design: Nicola Harding)

I've now spent the last year painstakingly injecting my new build with personality. There's still a way to go, but for the most part, I've succeeded in creating warmth. I did so, I realize, as a love letter to my life; a story that will continue to unspool across the walls and counters as my future does. And in the process, I've discovered that good bones needn't be "real" ones.

For more stories from our The Meaning of Home series, subscribe to our newsletter today: we'll keep you up to date on all the latest.