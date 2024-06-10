5 Affordable Privacy Trees to Buy to Screen Your Backyard That Won't Blow Your Budget

Privacy is essential in an outdoor living area. Not only does this ensure that your space is safe and secluded, but it also allows you to find comfort in spending more time outdoors without worrying about prying eyes. Privacy fencing does just that and it can be found in many forms, including vinyl, wood fences and privacy trees. Growing trees are a great way of welcoming nature into your home, while also screening your property — it also looks so much prettier.

The best trees for privacy are those that are planted near one another. Concealing a space while also adding natures bounty to elevate a space. Finding the right natural screening at an affordable price can be tricky. But worry not, we've done the work for you!

If you're looking to spruce up the way your backyard looks, here are 5 cheap privacy trees you need in your garden this season.

What are the cheapest privacy trees?

Carolin Sousa, Horticultural expert and founder of landscaping firm CSRenders, LLC has shared her expertise and some of her top picks of affordable privacy trees that will brighten up your backyard.

'If I could provide one snippet of advice, it would be to not be afraid to introduce multiple varieties of plants in a staggered line vs opting for a hedge,' she says. 'Landscaping isn't like interior design (where colors tend to coordinate, everything has its place and everything is in it): controlled chaos, multiple varieties, and opposing seasonal features work incredibly well outdoors'.



Without further ado, let's get right into it.

1. Juniper (Genus Juniperus)

It's bright, bold and it loves to stand tall. Juniper trees are versatile and have the ability to grow in difficult climates — making it an ideal choice for patio privacy.

Caroline tells us: 'The list of varieties for Juniper trees is endless. They are hardy, fast growing, evergreen privacy trees that typically don’t need a lot of care or maintenance. These trees also typically have inconspicuous berries that are good for wildlife, grow in a variety of soils, and can be found at almost every neighborhood nursery'.

Specific fastigiate varieties: Taylor Juniper, Blue Point Juniper, Skyrocket Juniper, Spartan Juniper

Height: According to the United States Department of Agriculture common junipers can grow up to 25 feet

Hardiness zone: 2-7 (USDA)

Sunlight: Full sun up to 8 hours

Soil type: Well-drained

Blue Point Juniper (2.5 Gallon) Tree with Blue-Grey-Green Foliage View at Walmart Price: $48.35

Type: Blue Point Juniper

2. Spruce Tree (Genus Picea)

Spruce trees are quite popular for windbreaks with its sturdy foundation and light needle-like leaves. It is also known to be one of the best evergreen trees. Aesthetic and private, spruce trees 'are less friendly to people walking by due to their sharp needles, but they are extremely hardy evergreen trees,' Carolin says. 'There are less skinny varieties available but a single mature spruce can add the same privacy as 10 Taylor Junipers, if your yard is large enough to accommodate it'.



Specific fastigiate varieties: Columnar Norway Spruce, Columnar Blue Spruce, Iseli Fastigiate Colorado Spruce, Blue Totem Blue Spruce. 'In Colorado, these varieties have shown to lose their lower branching over time, resulting in dead-spots on the tree,' Carolin notes.

Height: Up to 80 feet tall

Hardiness zone: 2-8

Sunlight: Direct sunlight for 6 hours

Soil type: Moist, well-drained

Brighter Blooms - White Spruce Tree View at Walmart Price: $60.99

Type: White Spruce

3. Columnar Oak (Quercus robur 'Fastigiata')

Known to have a 700 year life span, the columnar oak comes in a range of different varieties. Caroline explains: 'Oak trees hold on to their leaves longer through the winter than most other deciduous trees, making them more popular as a privacy tree'.

She continues: 'Oaks also have great fall color and bear fruits/seeds that are great for the local wildlife population. Most oaks have been bred to be very hardy so they’re widely available. Some varieties have lower limbs than others'.

Specific fastigiate varieties: Columnar English Oak, Crimson Spire Oak, Kindred Spirit Oak

Height: 60 feet tall

Hardiness zone: 4-8

Sunlight: Full sun for 6+ hours

Soil type: Well-drained

Quercus robur Fastigiata , Columnar English Oak View at Walmart Price: $29.89

Was: $49.02

Type: Columnar English Oak bare root

4. Arborvitae (Thuja)

Arborvitae, also known as the Thuja tree are great evergreen trees for a low maintenance garden that come in a range of sizes. If you're planting this tree in your backyard, the great thing is that you don't need to do much to tend it. You can also breathe a sigh of relief as this graceful tree has no serious disease or pest issues.

Caroline says that in Colorado, 'this variety is hit-or-miss because they don’t like quick, heavy frosts in the fall and winter, but in more southern states there are the go-to privacy tree in America (it seems)'. She adds: 'This plant is incredibly fast growing and is extremely popular and widely available. They have soft needles and take well to hedging so they make the perfect privacy tree'.

Specific fastigiate varieties: Emerald Green Arborvitae, Degroots Spire Arborvitae, Polar Gold Arborvitae, North Pole Arborvitae

Height: Up to 40-60 feet tall

Hardiness zone: 2-8

Sunlight: Minimum of 6 hours or more of direct sunlight

Soil type: Moist, Well-drained

Perfect Plants Thuja Green Giant 1 Gallon 5-Pack View at Amazon Price: $72.99

Was: $89.99

Type: Thuja

5. Magnolia tree

Pink, purple, white and yellow, Magnolia trees come in a range of different shades that will most certainly brighten up your backyard. It's glossy, oval-shaped leaves are a stunning display of nature. Carolin says 'this tree has incredibly gorgeous flowers in the Spring season and some varieties have been cultivated to hold on to their leaves year-round. If you’re looking for a statement privacy tree, this would be the one!'

Specific fastigiate varieties: Little Gem Dwarf Southern Magnolia Tree, Teddy Bear magnolia,

Height: 20-80 feet tall

Hardiness zone: 4-10

Sunlight: Full sunlight for at least 4 hours

Soil type: Moist, well-drained

Little Gem Magnolia Tree View at Perfect Plants Price: $34.95

Was: $49.95

Type: Dwarf Southern Magnolia Tree

FAQS

How can I make buying privacy trees more affordable?

When buying privacy trees, these factors will really affect the cost:

- Size

- Growing speed

- Availability



Carolin Sousa, Horticultural expert and founder of CSRenders, LLC says there are a few things to consider before getting a privacy tree.

The first is size, she notes: 'the bigger you can buy a tree, the more instantaneous the privacy it can provide. Some varieties of trees are available in much larger sizes, for example, in Colorado you can buy a 25’Colorado Spruce and a 6” Autumn Blaze Maple'. Of course, the larger the tree, the more expensive, so if you can wait, invest in smaller trees that can grow into your space to provide privacy.

This goes hand in hand with the speed of the tree's growth. 'The faster a tree grows, the more instantaneous the privacy it can provide. Though this sometimes also coincides with more rapid tree death/growth cycle or more breakage prone limbs,' Caroline adds.

Last but not least, Caroline says you need to consider availability. 'If you’re trying to plant a large of one tree, will this need to be a special order item with the nursery? Will they have availability the next year if and when a few die off?,' Caroline explains.

How many privacy trees will I need?

You may think that you can save money by buying fewer trees, but privacy tree spacing is important to get right if you want an effective screen to your backyard.

This is quite an important factor. Caroline notes: 'When planting, consider the mature size of the plant and make sure you have enough space between your yard, house, fence and the tree to accommodate the plant at 75% of its mature size'.

Just like any other plant, it's important to take care of your privacy trees in order for them to grow and grant you the best screening experience. If you have a small backyard, there are many different privacy trees for small backyards. Consider adding palm trees or bamboo trees to help elevate the way your yard looks. But if you're looking for more of a modern touch, vinyl and wood fences are a popular choice for many.

However your choose to screen your outdoor space to keep those nosey neighbors away, these designs are sure to make your home stylish and chic.