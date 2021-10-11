20 men's bedroom ideas for a sleek and chic retreat

When it comes to men's bedroom ideas, it's all about striking that balance between sleek and sophisticated, while still making it feel cozy and inviting. We use the term loosely, but 'masculine' decor has so many different looks. Trends in men's rooms are no longer just about moody hues, all leather everything, and low lighting, there's been a shift to softer space, filled with texture and light neutral colors that make these rooms less... cliche and James Bond-esque and more liveable.

'Men have never been so savvy about design and interiors as they are today. The huge growth of Pinterest and Instagram, has brought interior design to the masses and interiors Inspiration is everywhere.' explains David Harris, design director at Andrew Martin. 'Bedroom ideas such as funky neon artworks, modern art wallpapers, architectural lighting ranges, and great furniture covered in rich velvets and leathers is helping to attract a more masculine following. Men now feel more confident than ever about their interior ideas and they want to show off their tastes.'

We've pulled together all our favorite looks to get you inspired if you are redecorating and that will help you create a space that feels sexy, stylish, and just the right amount of masculine. From what colors to choose and furniture that will be the focal point, to adding personality with decor and artwork, we cover all the men's modern bedroom ideas you need to know about.

Men's bedroom ideas for a classic cozy look

1. Hang a statement piece of artwork as a focal point

(Image credit: Kitesgrove)

It can be tricky to know where to start when decorating a man's bedroom. The color scheme or the overall style seems like obvious choices, but even then where do you start? We'd suggest using a piece of artwork as a jumping-off point, something that you (or the room's inhabitant) really love and it perfectly reflects their style and is going to instantly add personality to the space. That way you have something to base so many of the design decisions off, it can help distaste colors, styles, layouts, and any added decor.

2. Layer up textures for a softer look

(Image credit: Tom Blachford)

Even in a very simple, neutral bedroom, what will take it from feeling overly minimalist is texture. It can be tricky to balance out the sleek, sexy, strong vibe you perhaps want in mens' bedrooms with making a room feel like an inviting place you'll actually want to relax and sleep. But by layering up some simple throw cushions and a blanket, you won't interrupt the overall style but will add an instant softness.

Take home tip: 'If you're working with a muted palette, add in the tiniest bits of extra detail to elevate the room. A gentle curve on the bedside table, a tiny feathered edge to the headboard, a well-tufted rug that feels soft underfoot will breathe life into neutral shades.' advises Pip Rich.

3. Add interest with textured walls

(Image credit: Anna Stathaki)

Not only do we love the toasty, warming color scheme of this men's bedroom idea with those lovely ochres, mossy green, and hints of gold, look closely at the walls too. There's an ever so slightly distressed look to them.

The trend for plaster walls works really well in men's bedrooms when decor and color are often kept to a minim. That distressed, almost unfinished look just brings texture and interest to a room in a much more subtle way than say wallpaper – perfect for rooms you want to have a clean, minimal, modern feel but with a slightly rustic, industrial edge. We've seen this style in an array of colors, the most popular being pink, however as this space proves you can create a cooler look using grey too.

It's actually a style you can DIY too, or to avoid any potential disasters, there are plenty of manufacturers who now make chalky, plaster-like paint that can achieve a similar effect really easily.

4. Consider carpet for extra comfort

(Image credit: Anna Stathaki)

Carpets my not have had the best rep in the world of interiors, but with so many recent trends focusing on comfort and coziness, carpets are making a slow but steady comeback. And where is it more appropriate to embrace this new trend than in the bedroom? Wooden floors may look lovely and all, but there's just something so nice about sinking your feet into a carpet when you get out of bed.

And since their shag rug days, carpets have had a modern makeover. Natural fibre carpets like sisal and just have all the same benefits of a wood floor – natural, minimalistic, rustic, they just add more warmth and texture to a bedroom. So ditch the jute area rug and take it wall to wall instead, and as it's such a simple backdrop you could add more color and pattern by layering more rugs on top.

5. Create clean lines with considered proportions

(Image credit: Alexander James)

For a chic and modern look, be inspired by this men's bedroom idea and keep the space really simple, with clean lines and well-proportioned pieces. What we always consider makes a room feel more luxurious and gives it like classic, hotel look is symmetry – a headboard, or in this case a gallery wall, as the focal point, high bed with plenty of plump pillows and matching tall side tables. It's a simple look that works well in men's bedrooms and it's a practical style too as everything works together and everything is at the right height. It looks really satisfying with the clean lines and angles.

6. Keep it simple

(Image credit: Lindsay Salazar)

For a guaranteed chic, contemporary look, just keep things simple. Choose a minimalist color scheme of just one or two shades, keep artwork and decor to a minimum and pick furniture and accessories that have very clear lines and shapes. This bedroom might be simple, but it's classic, understated, and perfect for the room's small proportions.

Take home tip: 'Don't forget about texture in a bedroom - this is where you want to feel cosseted and by softening edges you'll create a real sanctuary. From gentle ridges on the wallpaper to the waffle print on the bedlinen, these elements make a tactile and wonderful place to sleep.' recommends Pip.

7. Bring warmth to dark hues with metallics

(Image credit: Future)

Dark and moody bedroom color schemes do work well when creating more masculine spaces – navy blues, charcoal greys, even black – but the key to making those dark hues more inviting is to pair them with warmer tones and metallics.

Going all over with a dark shade can risk feeling quite gloomy, but be inspired by this men's bedroom idea and give a dark bedroom a lift by adding in some copper and warm gold shades. The upholstered bedside table used here, plus those gorgeous mustard cushions, balance out the cool tones of all the blue going on, making the room feel cozy and inviting despite the dramatic color palette.

8. Choose soft inky blues to add depth

(Image credit: Barbara Corsico)

Working with a small bedroom? Take those inky hues over all four walls and up onto the ceiling. It's a total myth that dark colors make a room feel smaller, they can in fact blur the boundaries of a space and trick the eye into thinking the room is bigger. Plus, you get that lovely cocooning feel that's perfect when decorating a man's bedroom as you instantly get that den-like vibe.

'A dark interiors scheme works in almost every area of the home, but especially well in men's bedrooms.' says Nina Tarnowski, Founder & Designer for Woodchip & Magnolia. It creates a warm, cozy and inviting space to retreat to at the end of the day with a masculine edge. If you’re ready to jump into the deep end of moody interiors, go for a statement wall mural, or paint walls and the ceiling in inky blues and deep charcoal shades for a decorating scheme that adds a real wow factor.'

9. Or go warm with rusty tones

(Image credit: Thomas Richter White Arrow LLC)

Men's bedroom ideas aren't always about the cooler tones, so don't be restricted to just blue or grey and experiment with warmer tones. Red is actually making a huge comeback, and it may sound like a very brave, bold shade but in fact, if you opt for a more muted, rusty red and pair it with some neutral tones like a dark beige it can create quite a subtle color palette.

Note the slubby, textured bed linen in this men's bedroom idea too – not only are linen sheets ideal if you hate to iron, but they also give a room a lovely laid-back vibe that works really well in masculine spaces.

10. Extend a headboard with a panelled feature wall

(Image credit: Anna Stathaki)

This is a lovely idea for adding elegance, and sophistication into a bedroom. 'A paneled feature wall behind the bed has the same effect of extending the headboard, creating a magnificent, hotel-like feel that implies luxury. Match it tonally to the headboard - both greyed out tints, or both brights - to help the two work together seamlessly.' suggests Livingetc Editor Pip Rich.

And don't just stick with traditional style paneling, have fun with the shapes and designs. We love the horizontal, block paneling used here, it feels modern and fresh and creates a cool contrast with the lines of the headboard and mix of shapes in the prints of the bed linen.

11. Add splashes of color with soft furnishings

(Image credit: James Merrell)

If you share a bedroom, so looking for couple's bedroom ideas that will allow both of you to inject your own personal styles, opt for a neutral backdrop. Then bring in color with decor and accessories like rugs, drapes, bedding and cushions. See how this bedroom doesn't have an overly masculine vibe, nor does it feel feminine, but rather just feels like a reflection of personal style.

Talking of accessories, it would also be a great idea to make use of bedroom organizers, to help keep his things neat and tidy — and out of sight.

12. Decorate with muted tones

(Image credit: Photographer: Mary Wadsworth Designer: Elicyon)

Monochrome, black and white schemes were once synonymous with men's bedrooms, however, such a high contrast can leave a room feeling stark and cold. So instead tone down the contrast and pair crisp white walls with warmer grey tones. There's still that simple, contemporary vibe it just doesn't feel as extreme, and you can still add monochrome touches, as can be seen in this bedroom with the throw pillow, just be sure to balance it with warmer tones.

13. Use a headboard as focal point

(Image credit: Rei Moon)

A headboard will add an instant focal point to any room, bringing in texture, shape, color, and pattern in a way that doesn't overwhelm the room. They can really anchor a space too and if you opt for a simple design can add clean lines that create a very contemporary look. Why not use a headboard to bring pattern into an otherwise very minimalist space, as can be seen in this white bedroom?

14. Switch bedside lights for pendants

(Image credit: Joe Fletcher)

Keep visual clutter to a minimum by switching out your bedside lamps for chic pendants. Not only will this free up space on your bedside table and allow for a more minimalist look, they also create a very chic symmetrical look that gives off all the hotel vibes. If pendant lights are too bulky, opt instead for wall-mounted bedroom lighting for an equally sleek look.

15. Pair a grey scheme with warm tones

(Image credit: Suzanna Scott)

There's no denying that grey is often the go-to color when decorating a man's bedroom and it is a safe choice but why not introduce a second shade to warm those cooler tones. So many colors work with grey, but orange and grey seem to have overtaken yellow and grey as the on-trend combination.

A pop of vivid bright orange brings a real freshness and a clear focal point to an all-grey room, or you could pinch this men's bedroom idea and opt for a pale burnt orange, paired with a warm grey and ecru tones for a more rustic look.

16. Create a serene space with sage green

(Image credit: Billy Bolton)

A nice, very on-trend, alternative to grey, try painting the walls with a sage green. It feels slightly warmer, and fresher than grey but still very contemporary and masculine. When paired with a dark grey and a crisp white it almost works as a neutral, bringing in just a hint of color.

And note the artwork used as a focal point in this room too – a really easy way to add some instant personality to a man's bedroom. 'Artwork never fails to impress and is one of the best ways to introduce personality to the bedroom.' says Jane Rockett, Co-founder of Rockett St George. 'Art can be celebrated as a gallery wall with his favorite photographs and prints on display, or styled more simply with one oversized piece of artwork that commands attention. Books are also a great way to add your own touch to a room and display your interests and inspirations. There are no fixed rules when it comes to adding personality, just focus on displaying the things that make you smile and the room will naturally fill with character.'

Take home tip: 'Take the colour of the walls up and over the ceiling - this creates a cocooning effect that feels both cozy and smart at the same time,' suggests Pip.

17. Bring in dark woods

(Image credit: Chris Tubbs)

Instead of bringing those dark hues into a room with your paint choices, use furniture to create a deeper color palette. Dark woods have a very masculine feel and can have an imposing quality that work's well in mens' rooms. The wooden headboard in this space grounds all those lighter, warmer tones creating the perfect contrast that doesn't feel too bold or overpowering.

18. Go for a cozy rustic vibe

(Image credit: Future)

Cozy, in a very chic masculine way, this rustic bedroom is how it should be done when decorating men's bedrooms. Simple wooden clad walls add a cabin feel and yet it's not gimmicky (zero antlers in sight), the crisp white bedding and simple modern furniture feel very fresh and the layering of the rugs adds that all-important texture.

19. Add panelling for a classic look

(Image credit: Lindsay Salazar)

No longer just reserved for period properties, paneling has been given a modern edge and can work in any style of space. Panelling instantly adds a very classic, sophisticated feel to a bedroom, and doesn't look overly fussy. Pair panels with a contemporary four-poster and plush bedding to create a very elegant, hotel-like space.

20. Go bold with pattern

(Image credit: James Merrell)

A statement bedroom wallpaper or mural could be the starting point for the whole room's style, adding a striking feature wall that takes a space from bland to brilliant. This amazing abstract print pulls together all the colors in the room and almost doubles as a huge piece of artwork, meaning no more decor is really needed so the rest of the room can be kept minimal and clutter free.

What is a good color for men's bedrooms?

The best colors for men's bedrooms do tend to be cooler toned like greys and blues, as they are guaranteed to add a sleek, sophisticated feel to any room. And of course, darker hues are also popular for creating a very cocooning den-like space.

'While blue might be an obvious choice for men’s bedroom décor, there’s no denying its popularity.' say Jane Rockett and Lucy St George, founders of Rockett St George. 'Darker blues project a sense of sophistication and tranquillity and make the perfect backdrop for art collections and decorative displays where you can display your personality. Darker hues such as midnight blue, black and rich graphite grey also work well with industrial, minimalist and mid-century styles which remain on trend for men’s bedrooms. To tie everything together, we recommend pairing dark walls with opposing textures and materials to create depth and make the space feel warm and inviting.'

How do you style a men's bedrooms?

'The best place to start is choosing a paint color, whether that’s a warm neutral, cooler grey or a moody rich tone, everything will center around the walls. If you’re looking for inspiration, pull the color palette from a piece of art.' says Liberty Blackwell, Stylist at Archive by Sanderson Design.

'I think the musky, warm tones work really well in a bedroom especially with wooden floors. The two combined create that luxury hotel feel. Pull in a mixture of textures from velvet, boucle to linen, then a statement print to add subtly, either on a blind or long bed cushion. I think lighting at different heights and intensity is important too, from floor lamps to wall lights, these transform the space at different times of the day. Adding an eclectic mix of furniture forms a more considered space. If you have the room, an upholstered bench with either wooden or black metal legs always looks chic at the end of a bed.'

Look at themes you might want to go for, do you want the room to have a rustic vibe? An industrial feel? Or a chic hotel look? In fact, hotels are a great source of inspiration for men's bedroom ideas – they are chic, relaxing and practical. Create mood boards too that can help you decide and visualize how you want the room to look.

Then pick out furniture and decor based on the styles you like, think about cushions, bedding, artwork, and accessories. With larger pieces of furniture like beds and storage, we'd say keep those simple and timeless, unless you want them to be the focal point of your room. Consider practical elements too like lighting and window treatments. Do you need black-out blinds? Where do your lighting sources need to be? Do you need plenty of plug sockets by the bedside and around the room?