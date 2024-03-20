This Viral Zara Home Jewelry Box is the Organizer You Didn't Know You Needed — Instantly Decluttering Your Bedroom
I spotted this jewelry box while scrolling on TikTok. It's well-made, well-reviewed, functional, and — best of all — well-priced. I'll take 20!
In my heart of hearts, I am an accessories fanatic. I love to dress up an outfit with a few layered necklaces and a stack of bracelets — though earrings are my favorite piece to experiment with. There's no greater joy than adding a pair of new, chunky, statement hoops to an already-chic outfit; it's the best opportunity to infuse extra personality into your uniform.
The only problem? I live in New York. And New York apartments do not mesh well with lots of new. There is barely space for a bed or a sofa from one of best home decor brands, let alone a new necklace or bracelet, however tiny. I've figured out some storage/display hacks here and there to keep my ever-growing collection from taking over the top of my dresser, but I know that so long as I live here, I won't be able to indulge in the ultimate jewelry storage solution: the jewelry box.
The right jewelry box should be as elegant as the pieces it houses; just as your rings act as decor for your hands, the box itself should serve as decor for your home. It should look intentional; it should curate a vintage vibe; and above all, it should be functional.
As I was scrolling through TikTok the other day, I found what I now believe to be the perfect starter jewelry box. It's from Zara Home and it's going viral as we speak — probably because it's so dang chic. Oh, and did I mention that it's under $100?
The viral Zara Home jewelry box
As you can see, this gorgeous wooden jewelry box already has quite a few fans online. The natural wood casing feels organic and luxurious — like it should cost way more than it does — while the transparent crystal top (a perfect minimalist touch) means your jewelry can, at once, be both on display and safely stored away in the various compartments.
The box itself is chunky enough to not look out of place on your dresser or bedside table, and would easily blend in with other decor. But the best part of all? It's only $90. Run, don't walk — before the whole of TikTok catches wind of this bargain.
Price: $89.90
Here she is, in all her glory. I can't wait to invest in this stunning piece one day soon! Rings and stud earrings would sit perfectly in the center compartment, while necklaces and bracelets could be easily divided between the outer left and right sections.
12 stylish (and affordable) jewelry boxes for the accessories fanatic
Though it's certainly my favorite, the Zara Home jewelry box isn't the only worthwhile piece on the market right now. For any of the less impressed, I've gone ahead and collected a few other jewelry storage options that are equally as practical and equally as gorgeous.
Price: $17.99
This round jewelry box has a larger counterpart, but I'm drawn to this small version for the additional ring storage section. Great to stuff in a suitcase for a trip.
Price: From $69
I just love burlwood. It's natural tone and vibe is perfect for a jewelry box. While this Pottery Barn option doesn't have tiny compartments for rings and such, I think larger pieces like necklaces and brooches could work well in here.
Price: $19.99
If you love the wooden look of the Zara box but would prefer something a bit smaller, this $20 buy from H&M is absolutely the pick for you.
Price: $34.99
This box isn't inherently for jewelry — but I love the rustic/organic feel, and how the open space space inside is easily customizable with a divider or two.
Price: From $31.20
Was: From $39
These sculptural ceramic boxes can house jewelry, sure — but they could also serve as home base for matches, essential oils, and other living room trinkets, if preferred.
Price: From $24
Consider this marble jewelry box right next to your bed, for that ultimate material contrast against your fluffy pillows and duvet.
Price: $79.90
This calfskin leather box features three removable trays and compartments meant to house all different types of jewelry.
Price: $325
This hand-finished box from Jonathan Adler plays with shades of blue and 60s-inspired concentric squares for the ultimate colorful pick.
Price: $291
Retro, functional, and cute enough to leave out on your dresser, the Josephine has all the character of a vintage buy but from a retailer you can trust.
Price: $184
Was: $230
Like a toolbox or traveling vanity from the movies, this box folds up into a conveniently stackable cube that makes dresser placement even more of a breeze.
Price: $195
This precious vegan leather case from Mateo adds a little luxury to your vacay — and keeps all your valuables organized and tangle-free.
