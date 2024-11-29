West Elm's Faux Fur Throws Are Better Than the Real Deal — And Less Than $70 for Black Friday

West Elm’s faux fur throws are the ultimate universal gift — even if you’re gifting yourself. Luxurious, cozy, and over 40% off, they’re impossible to resist

West Elm throw blanket sale
(Image credit: West Elm)
Julia Demer
By
published
in Features

Few things are as rich or as snuggly as a fur throw. Draped over the foot of a bed or casually sprawled across an armchair, everything about them exudes an air of nonchalant luxury. While these sumptuous layers from West Elm (or anywhere, really) are usually a splurge, they’re currently 41% off for Black Friday, bringing them down to just $64 (originally $109).

And by “fur,” I mean faux — but you’d never know. Available in Feather Gray, Mocha, and Creme, each bedding deal colorway boasts intricate tonal variations and a flawlessly executed ombre effect that’s almost indistinguishable from the real thing. With an impossibly plush texture, it’s the kind of home accessory you'll want in every nook and corner — on your bed, sofa, or chairs — because they doesn’t just look amazing, they feel amazing, too.

The substantial pile height gives each throw the perfect weight to sit pretty as a warm top layer for winter beds or act as an ultra-cozy couch companion for movie nights. A little luxury you might not often buy for yourself, they also make for an ideal universal gift — because really: who wouldn’t want a super-soft throw?

Faux Fur Ombre Throws
41% Off
Faux Fur Ombre Throws

These long, silky fibers look just like the real thing. Available in three stunning colorways — Feather Gray, Mocha, and Creme — you can also choose between two sizes: standard or oversized. Do keep in mind that it’s dry clean only, but if you’ve ever owned faux fur, you’ll know that’s par for the course.

Stepdaughter? Boyfriend’s dad? Whoever’s on your list, they’ll love it just as much as you do. Whether you choose to gift it, gatekeep it, or do a little of both, take it from someone who’s given (and received) throws like this — they’re always a hit.

More West Elm Bedding Sale

Shop more West Elm sale finds, featuring Black Friday deals up to 70% off, plus an extra 20% off select clearance.

European Flax Linen Ruffle Sheet Set
European Flax Linen Ruffle Sheet Set, Full

If you love ruffles but prefer a more relaxed vibe, this linen bedding set strikes the perfect balance. With its understated trim and premium, heirloom-quality flax, it keeps you cool in summer and cozy in winter. I’m partial to the calmingly sophisticated “Ocean” blue, though there are plenty of nature-inspired colorways to choose from.

Desi Ikat Comforter & Shams
Desi Ikat Shams, Standard

Ikat patterns are a timeless classic, and these 100% cotton shams are the perfect way to take them for a spin. Their subtle pattern adds just the right pop to spice up solid sheets and duvets, or even play with other patterns to create a more maximalist bedscape.

Lush Velvet Tack Stitch Quilt & Shams
Lush Velvet Tack Stitch Quilt, Full/Queen

This high-shine quilt is fit for a queen — literally and figuratively. Its small, tailored stitching creates a vibe best described as regal, while the praline shade pairs beautifully with moss green sheets. But really, all the color options in this style are irresistibly iridescent, so you can’t go wrong. 

TOPICS
Julia Demer
Julia Demer
Style Editor

Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.

Latest
