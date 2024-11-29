West Elm's Faux Fur Throws Are Better Than the Real Deal — And Less Than $70 for Black Friday
West Elm’s faux fur throws are the ultimate universal gift — even if you’re gifting yourself. Luxurious, cozy, and over 40% off, they’re impossible to resist
Few things are as rich or as snuggly as a fur throw. Draped over the foot of a bed or casually sprawled across an armchair, everything about them exudes an air of nonchalant luxury. While these sumptuous layers from West Elm (or anywhere, really) are usually a splurge, they’re currently 41% off for Black Friday, bringing them down to just $64 (originally $109).
And by “fur,” I mean faux — but you’d never know. Available in Feather Gray, Mocha, and Creme, each bedding deal colorway boasts intricate tonal variations and a flawlessly executed ombre effect that’s almost indistinguishable from the real thing. With an impossibly plush texture, it’s the kind of home accessory you'll want in every nook and corner — on your bed, sofa, or chairs — because they doesn’t just look amazing, they feel amazing, too.
The substantial pile height gives each throw the perfect weight to sit pretty as a warm top layer for winter beds or act as an ultra-cozy couch companion for movie nights. A little luxury you might not often buy for yourself, they also make for an ideal universal gift — because really: who wouldn’t want a super-soft throw?
These long, silky fibers look just like the real thing. Available in three stunning colorways — Feather Gray, Mocha, and Creme — you can also choose between two sizes: standard or oversized. Do keep in mind that it’s dry clean only, but if you’ve ever owned faux fur, you’ll know that’s par for the course.
Stepdaughter? Boyfriend’s dad? Whoever’s on your list, they’ll love it just as much as you do. Whether you choose to gift it, gatekeep it, or do a little of both, take it from someone who’s given (and received) throws like this — they’re always a hit.
More West Elm Bedding Sale
Shop more West Elm sale finds, featuring Black Friday deals up to 70% off, plus an extra 20% off select clearance.
If you love ruffles but prefer a more relaxed vibe, this linen bedding set strikes the perfect balance. With its understated trim and premium, heirloom-quality flax, it keeps you cool in summer and cozy in winter. I’m partial to the calmingly sophisticated “Ocean” blue, though there are plenty of nature-inspired colorways to choose from.
Ikat patterns are a timeless classic, and these 100% cotton shams are the perfect way to take them for a spin. Their subtle pattern adds just the right pop to spice up solid sheets and duvets, or even play with other patterns to create a more maximalist bedscape.
This high-shine quilt is fit for a queen — literally and figuratively. Its small, tailored stitching creates a vibe best described as regal, while the praline shade pairs beautifully with moss green sheets. But really, all the color options in this style are irresistibly iridescent, so you can’t go wrong.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
-
-
A Professional Wreath Designer Spills 7 Secrets to Styling the Perfect Christmas Wreath
Katie Shute shares her trade-secret tips and tricks for making and decorating the best-looking Christmas wreath for your front door (and beyond)
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
How Many Christmas Lights I Need to Decorate My Tree? — We've Found the Lucky Number
Calling all minimalist festive aficionados, it's your time to let your lights shine. But if you're wondering what the golden measure is, here's the big reveal
By Amiya Baratan Published
-
This Ingenious Table Seamlessly Transforms from Round to Oval, and Puts an End to the Dreaded Squeeze
No need for a kids' table this year. Meet the unassuming Scandi-style table that extends from seating two to ten (plus 6 other styles to shop)
By Julia Demer Published
-
Last Time We Shared This Stylish Diffuser, a Bunch of You Bought One — Well, Now it's 47% Off
The biggest sale of the year can be a stressful time, but this clever buy is all about keeping things calm
By Maya Glantz Published
-
I Wanted My Kitchen to Shine for Thanksgiving — But I Hate Cleaning. Then My Neat-Freak Friend Told Me Her Secret Weapon
Countertops, faucets, ceramic and stainless steel fittings, appliances and wall tiles all got the treatment
By Faiza Saqib Published
-
Saks is Offering 40% off Marimekko, Our Go-To for Whimsical Homewares, and Things Are Selling Fast
Funky flower plates and a Kelly green coffee press are among the chic decor currently marked down for Black Friday
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
MacKenzie-Childs Rarely Ever Goes on Sale, But This Iconic Canister Trio Is Currently 20% Off for Black Friday
Those iconic checks you know and love — on sale? Believe it. I’ve found the only place to buy them at a discount
By Julia Demer Published
-
"I Restored My Scratched Wooden Kitchen Cabinets In 20 Minutes In Time for Hosting Thanksgiving — Thanks to This $13 Wonder Product"
A DIY miracle, perhaps? In just a few swipes, those little marks and scratches will be gone and here's how
By Faiza Saqib Published
-
The Best Black Friday Bedding Deals From Our Editors — We Have Over 100 Years of Experience Between Us!
Selecting only the very best, most design-forward bedding deals, in real time
By Debbie Black Last updated
-
I Spotted a Few of My Favorite Houseplants on Sale — And I Can't Wait to Fill My Home With Epic Greenery
The sales are now on, and these lush plants are a must-have in your home. So, what are you waiting for? It's time to add to cart!
By Faiza Saqib Published