West Elm's Faux Fur Throws Are Better Than the Real Deal — And Less Than $70 for Black Friday

Few things are as rich or as snuggly as a fur throw. Draped over the foot of a bed or casually sprawled across an armchair, everything about them exudes an air of nonchalant luxury. While these sumptuous layers from West Elm (or anywhere, really) are usually a splurge, they’re currently 41% off for Black Friday, bringing them down to just $64 (originally $109).

And by “fur,” I mean faux — but you’d never know. Available in Feather Gray, Mocha, and Creme, each bedding deal colorway boasts intricate tonal variations and a flawlessly executed ombre effect that’s almost indistinguishable from the real thing. With an impossibly plush texture, it’s the kind of home accessory you'll want in every nook and corner — on your bed, sofa, or chairs — because they doesn’t just look amazing, they feel amazing, too.

The substantial pile height gives each throw the perfect weight to sit pretty as a warm top layer for winter beds or act as an ultra-cozy couch companion for movie nights. A little luxury you might not often buy for yourself, they also make for an ideal universal gift — because really: who wouldn’t want a super-soft throw?

41% Off Faux Fur Ombre Throws Now $64, Was $109 at West Elm These long, silky fibers look just like the real thing. Available in three stunning colorways — Feather Gray, Mocha, and Creme — you can also choose between two sizes: standard or oversized. Do keep in mind that it’s dry clean only, but if you’ve ever owned faux fur, you’ll know that’s par for the course.

Stepdaughter? Boyfriend’s dad? Whoever’s on your list, they’ll love it just as much as you do. Whether you choose to gift it, gatekeep it, or do a little of both, take it from someone who’s given (and received) throws like this — they’re always a hit.

More West Elm Bedding Sale

Shop more West Elm sale finds, featuring Black Friday deals up to 70% off, plus an extra 20% off select clearance.

European Flax Linen Ruffle Sheet Set, Full Now $155.40, Was $259 at West Elm If you love ruffles but prefer a more relaxed vibe, this linen bedding set strikes the perfect balance. With its understated trim and premium, heirloom-quality flax, it keeps you cool in summer and cozy in winter. I’m partial to the calmingly sophisticated “Ocean” blue, though there are plenty of nature-inspired colorways to choose from. Desi Ikat Shams, Standard Now $31.20, Was $36 at West ELm Ikat patterns are a timeless classic, and these 100% cotton shams are the perfect way to take them for a spin. Their subtle pattern adds just the right pop to spice up solid sheets and duvets, or even play with other patterns to create a more maximalist bedscape. Lush Velvet Tack Stitch Quilt, Full/Queen Now $131.40, Was $219 at West Elm This high-shine quilt is fit for a queen — literally and figuratively. Its small, tailored stitching creates a vibe best described as regal, while the praline shade pairs beautifully with moss green sheets. But really, all the color options in this style are irresistibly iridescent, so you can’t go wrong.

