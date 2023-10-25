I found the best entryway upgrades on Wayfair - and it's already been marked down

It's Way Day 2023, and I'm combing through all the deals on Wayfair's website to determine where best to splurge and save. If you're looking to purchase some new furniture and decor before the end of the year, you're not going to want to miss this sale, live only from October 25 - 26. We're talking markdowns of up to 80%!

I've so far managed to avoid racking up quite the bill as I comb page after page, but I might have to whip out my card for this one item in particular, which truly might be the best offering on the whole site ...

The very best Way Day deal

(Image credit: Wayfair)

I bet you didn't think the best deal in the Way Day sale would be a bench - I certainly didn't either. But now that I've seen it, I can't stop imagining how fresh and modern this piece would look in my entryway, perhaps underneath a large statement mirror or next to a tall potted plant.

The cushions are made of boucle, which is having such a moment right now (just ask Sofia Richie Grainge), and the frame is solid wood. You could use this for extra seating when guests come over, or as a chic place to put your shoes on in the morning. Either way, I can't imagine it would do anything other than elevate a room.

The larger-sized bench (18" H x 52" W x 19" D) is 50% off at just $374.99; the smaller size (18" H x 32" W x 19" D) is currently at $269.99.

Shop the bench here.

Way Day decor to elevate your entryway