I Just Found an Alternative to Anthro's 'Gleaming Primrose' Mirror If Your Style Is a Little More Modern — and It's on Sale

What's the perfect finishing piece for a well-designed room? An eye-catching mirror, of course. But they don't come cheap, particularly the pretty ones — just take Anthropologie's best-selling Gleaming Primrose Mirror, for example. Even though it costs £448 for the smallest size, it's still received almost 1,000 reviews (and an average of 4.7/5 stars).

I'd been eyeing off the baroque-inspired piece, but I wasn't 100% convinced that it would fit with the rest of my mid-century-modern-leaning interiors. And then I found myself scrolling the latest Way Day Wayfair Sale, and I found the answer to all my mirror manifestations.

The Arched Contemporary Wall Mirror by Lark Manor perfectly marries traditional and contemporary design — the arches hint at the Anthropologie mirror's ornate design, while the frameless edge caters to a sleeker, more minimalist style. It's the perfect accent piece for those who like a little bit of everything when it comes to design.

15% off Lark Manor Arched Contemporary Mantle Wall Mirror £147.99 at Wayfair UK All the curves, but less of the frills and fuss. This mirror is the perfect middle ground between traditional and modern. The sharp curves hint at baroque-style detailing, while the lack of a true frame feels modern and fresh. It will work on a dreamy mantle-scape, or as a modern living room idea. It's timeless and will live with you as your room's decor cycles and shifts. The frame is constructed from wood, the glass is real mirror glass, and the mirror itself is handmade in London. Hanging hooks are attached to the back of the product, so all that's left is deciding where you're going to put it.





Though this modern twist on a more traditional style is the current talk of the Livingetc team Slack channel, if it's the intricate details of Anthropologie's best-seller that draws you in, don't worry — I've got you covered.

Below are three other Wayfair mirrors to shop in the sale that promise refined sophisticated, timeless style, and big savings.

20% off Astoria Grand Gold Arched Beaded Kalmar Overmantle Mirror £169.99 at Wayfair UK This gold arched mirror from Astoria Grand has all the essence of the best-selling Anthropologie style. The mirror itself is 66.04cm height by 101.6cm wide, making it the perfect size to style above a mantelpiece, chest of drawers, or even on top of an entryway table. It brings the regal aesthetics of Parisian style decor, but with a more modest frame than most baroque designs. I can even picture this in the bathroom, or above a make-up vanity. 39% off Mercer41 Mucha Metal Framed Wall Mounted Accent Mirror in Gold £109.99 at Wayfair UK Decorating with mirrors is easier than you'd think, especially when working with an easy-to-pair piece like this Mucha Metal Mirror. All of the reviews give this piece a five-star rating. The metal frame has a distressed gold colorway that is both elegant and charming — you can dress it up or down depending on whether you picture this mirror in your formal dining room or playful powder room. The style is similar to the other styles, but the frame adds that little something extra. 5% off Blue Elephant Euri Wall Mounted Accent Mirror in Black £138.99 at Wayfair UK Rather than compromising on the ornate aesthetic of traditional baroque design, this French mirror brings a contemporary feel by sporting a distressed black frame color rather than the typical gold, and I'm obsessed with it. The hand-applied bronze finish makes the piece look more lived-in and forms a vintage-inspired decorative piece to display anywhere in your home. It's distinct and theatrical without feeling like you're living in a period film set.

Armed with my passionate opinion that statement mirrors are the brooch of interiors, and the will to guide you to a mirror worthy of a spot on your wall, I think you'll agree that the sale this weekend offers the perfect opportunity to pick up a piece you'll love, for less.