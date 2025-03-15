Want to Know the Best Trick to Help You Remember to Water Your Plants? A Stylish Planter (Like One of These)
I've scrolled through thousands of styles to find nine Walmart planters that will have your plants dressed to, well... the nines
My plants are important to me. Sure, I might not have the greenest thumb, but regardless, I want my plants to thrive. As a design-oriented person, caring for my plants doesn't just mean watering them — it means making sure they look good, too. And for that, I'll let you in on my best-kept secret: Walmart.
It might not be the first place that comes to mind when you're searching for something that oozes style, but thanks to the seemingly never-ending number of Walmart sales, you can often pick up something good for hardly anything. In terms of planters, the website has pages, and pages, and pages to choose from, whether you want a sleek ceramic style or something more classic like terracotta.
Of course, quality should always be something you considered when making a purchase, so when scouring the listings for you, I made sure to keep that in mind. Anything less than a 4-star rating — thank you, next.
So, below, I've shared nine of the best Walmart planters I found, that will have your plants dressed to the, well... nines. And for prices this low, you can switch and swap up your styles with the seasons! And with such eye-catching designs, you'll probably be more likely to remember to water your plants — speaking of which, I need to do that today...
Price: $7.48
Size: 6.53" D x 6.2" H
Although it looks soft to the touch, this planter is actually ceramic. Along with its deceiving materiality, it features three round rims that stack together to give it its 'chubby' shape. Small in size, it's perfect for small houseplants, and a great decor piece for your desk or bookcase. With its durable material and drainage plug, this is everything you need in a planter, with an added bonus of intriguing style.
Price: $33.18/ set of two
Size: 10" L x 10" W x 16" H and 8" L x 8" W x 13" H
I can't get enough of the metallic decor trend. It doesn't matter the style — anything with this shiny silver finish is bound to catch my eye. And this planter did just that. This style comes in a set of two (one small and one large), and features a cylindrical bowl held up by metal legs in a criss-cross formation. I'm loving its contemporary finish — a feature that is certain to contrast so strikingly against the natural greenery of your plants.
Price: $7.98
Size: 6” D x 5.7” H
With such an eye-catching color and design, this planter will easily become the center of attention in your home. It looks like a glamorous version of bubble wrap — a style that's bound to stir up conversation amongst any guests in your home. Reviewers love this planter, aside from its stunning color, they say it's "sturdy" and "great for tall succulents". This planter could definitely act as a beautiful centerpiece on your coffee table or kitchen island.
Price: $9.47
Size: 8” D x 7.25” H
When decorating with black accents, a little goes a long way. Small black accents can instantly elevate the look of your home, and this planter is a prime example of that. It has a glossy finish and a sleek grid-like pattern — both which make this planter elegant and sophisticated. Place your houseplants in here to make them look just as good. Suddenly, your plants are too cool for you.
Price: $24.97
Size: 10” D x 13.5” H
If you like the look of terracotta planters, but want something a bit more elevated, this planter is for you. It's still ceramic, but finished with a glossy red-orange paint that resembles the look of terracotta clay. With its fluted detailing and inverted dome base, this planter acts as a modern take on your average garden store flower pot. It'll bring life to your home — not just with the plant it carries, but with its elevated style, too.
Price: $22.48
Size: 12" D x 11.25" H
Looking for a playful planter that won't clash with the rest of your home decor? Opt for this one. It's all-white, so this will blend naturally in your space, but its grooved wavy detailing adds a bit of interest to the planter. Made from a durable ceramic material, this planter is sure to keep your plants looking good and feeling good. And with its drainage plug, this planter makes for easy watering.
Price: $7.48
Size: 6" D x 5.3" H
Although simple in color, this style is eye-catching because of its unique grooved finish. To me, this resembles a wicker basket and not a ceramic planter — which makes it that much more intriguing. Since it's unglazed on the inside and out, this planter is porous and breathable, making it a great option for small succulents or cacti. Plus, with its rubber feet, this planter won't leave scratches on any surface on which it sits.
Price: $29.97
Size: 13.39" D x 21.65" H
If you're looking for a planter that matches the natural look of your plants, opt for a rattan style. This handwoven design rests on solid wood legs, giving your plant a bit of height. Additionally, this planter features a plastic insert allowing for easy watering and containment of any dirt spills. Reviewers love this style, calling it a "sturdy" and "high quality planter" that "you won't regret buying".
Price: $6.94
Size: 5.9" D x 5.4" H
My obsession with checkerboard continues. It seems this style is everywhere nowadays, and I am not mad about it. This planter is a fun and playful option that can make your plants look groovy and playful. It features a drainage hole and is sold with removable drainage plugs — allowing you to customize the design to your needs. Since this planter is rather petite, you can easily move it throughout your home — so you can bring its playful energy with you all day.
If shopping for planters has you on a vegetation kick, read our tips on how to decorate with plants and turn your home into a nature filled-oasis.
Devin is a New York-based Style Editor for Livingetc who is keen on all aspects of personal style. From a young age, she was drawn to the design world, whether that was taking sewing classes in her hometown, or flipping through the pages of her mother’s interior design magazines. She spent hours on end watching HGTV home improvement and design programs, often sharing her opinions as if the TV could hear her.
After graduating from Villanova University with a BA in Communication and Spanish Language Studies, Devin moved to Paris, France to pursue her Master’s Degree in Fashion Studies at Parsons. It was here she refined her love for style in every sense of the word. While there to study fashion, living in Paris allowed Devin to fall in love with interior style. She grew fond of the city’s mix of both classic and contemporary designs that felt intentional and personal.
After moving back to the United States, Devin worked at Tom Ford and later Cosmopolitan Magazine. She loves sharing design choices with her readers, from explaining how to incorporate trends into interior spaces to sourcing the best products for your home. Devin believes style should be inclusive, exciting, and at its core, fun.
