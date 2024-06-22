This Viral "Bed Climate System" Can Help You Sleep Better in Heatwave — And It's Got $100 Off Right Now

Whether you're in the midst of a heatwave where you live right now or not, most of us are acquainted with the less-than-joyful experience of trying to sleep when it's sweltering — especially in homes that don't have central air.

Even with the comforter discarded to the bedroom floor, it's a unique level of discomfort that can really affect your daytime too, especially if it's causing you restless nights or making it harder for you to fall asleep in the first place. Central air isn't perfect either — for some people air conditioning can cause sore throats, dry skin, headaches and dehydration.

If you're looking for an alternative solution, there's a clever gadget you might have seen on TikTok or Instagram that promises to help. It's the BedJet bed cooling system, that you can find on Amazon — a "bed climate system" that might just be the secret as to how to sleep in heat.

But is it worth it? And will it actually help you sleep? We did the research into this viral idea, and whether it's the solution to heatwave sleeping.

What is a "bed climate system"?

The BedJet is probably the best known, and the most inexpensive, example of a bed climate system, but how does it work?

'The BedJet adjusts the temperature of your bed using an air-based system, so you can stay cool or warm depending on your needs,' explains Julia Forbes, a Certified Sleep Science Coach at Sleep Advisor. 'The Bedjet may be a good choice because you can customize the temperature of your bed and the device can quickly alter bed temperature, providing immediate comfort.'

The gadget is a relatively compact box that sits under your bed, with ducting and a nozzle that you put under your comforter at the end of the bed. It then



Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Save $100 Bedjet 3 Climate Comfort for Beds Now $489, Was $599 at Amazon With 71% 5 star reviews and an overall star rating of 4.3 across 2,300+ reviews, the BedJet has a lot of happy customers. This model is the BedJet 3, and is far more compact to fit under your bed much easier. Reviewers said they were initially put off by the price, but wish they'd bought it sooner in the end, instead of investing in cheaper, less effective solutions. Even those with central air love that they don't have to have the AC cranked up to such harsh levels if they're a hot sleeper, and this product is also a popular choice with perimenopausal people who find themselves running particularly warm at night.

Will it help me sleep in a heatwave?

It's important to note the difference between a portable air conditioner and a fan when weighing up your options for how to cool down a room, and the same goes for this bed system. Fans, and the BedJet, use convection cooling, meaning that it helps you feel cooler by moving hot air from around your body, replacing it with slightly cooler air. It's not, as such, pumping cool air into your space in the way an air conditioning unit would.

That means, it's only effective in cooling to a certain degree. BedJet says, for example, it's only really effective in bedrooms up to 78°F. For a lot of heatwaves, where the outside temperature is cooler at night, if you partner this gadget with techniques to prevent your bedroom from overheating in the first place, you'll likely be able to make your bed cool enough to sleep comfortably.

BedJet also suggests combining with its Cloud Sheet, also available from Amazon, to help improve the distribution of the air through the bed.



What do sleep experts think?

Reviews are great, but what to sleep experts think about how it works? 'I think a "bed climate system" is a great idea for those that have the extra money to spare,' says Dr. Chelsea Perry, owner of Sleep Solutions and a member of the American Academy of Dental Sleep Medicine. 'These systems are designed to keep your bed cool/warm depending on your preference and are a great add-on. They will not change the temperature of your room however.'

Dr Chelsea suggests BedJet as a good system, but also recommends checking out the EightSleep system, if you've got some serious budget to put behind a good night's sleep.

There are, of course, drawbacks, too. At $489 right now, and usually $599, for the beginner model, 'it can be pricey and might not be affordable for everyone,' says Dr Julia Forbes. 'The BedJet does make some noise, which might disturb light sleepers. It is important to look at your own sleep preferences and concerns to see if the Bedjet would be a good choice for you,' she adds.

If you share a bed, the cheaper model also may cause issues if you and your partner battle as a hot sleeper vs cold sleeper, as you can only create one climate in the bed. The more expensive model, however, gives you a dual zone capability, but at a cost of $1,129.

The reviews also warn that if you're tall, you might find the nozzle in the way of your feet, but with hugely positive reviews, it's still an investment you may want to make for a better night's sleep.





Other buys to help you sleep cooler