This Genius Home Buy Takes Even the Most Cluttered Closet or Pantry From Drab to Fab in Seconds
Say goodbye to wire racks and visual clutter — this home buy might seem like a splurge, but it will solve one of your biggest aesthetic problems
As content creator @arinsolange rightfully says in her now-viral TikTok: When it come to home renovations, you need to be honest with yourself about when to buy and when to DIY. When is it worth it to try and fix the problem yourself and for less? And when is it worth it to splurge, knowing you saved time and effort in the process?
Take, as is the case in Arin's video, the aesthetic problem of wire shelves in a kitchen pantry. There is nothing wrong with wire shelves, unless you dislike the look of them. And if that's the case, you could always remove the shelves and install something you found at one of the best home decor brands instead; this is the DIY option. Or, you could buy. It's a bit of a splurge, sure, but you'll have the problem solved in a quick-and-easy instant — and can hold onto the solution for years to come.
In this case, Arin chose buy — and I'm honestly quite blown away but what she was able to find to solve the problem.
@arinsolange ♬ original sound - Arin Solange | Amazon Finds
If you can believe it, these are easily installed and instantly removable wire rack covers that can be customized to the size of the shelving you're looking to hide. Just choose from one of multiple stains — or hey, try multiple if you feel like mixing and matching — then call it a day.
In a busy, cluttered closet or pantry, these covers would add a sleek uniformity and order to the chaos, instantly elevating a tired space. Whether you're a renter looking to hide some dusty shelving or a home owner looking to upgrade your laundry closet, this is a simple and worthwhile way to get it done fast. Totally worth the investment if you ask me!
Price: $71.99 (36"L x 16"D)
If a traditional wooden look is what you're after, might I suggest the Early American finish for its perfectly rustic tone and feel.
Price: $69.99 (34"L x 16"D)
You can never go wrong with a painted white, especially if minimalism or bright colors are your thing — obviously two different ends of the spectrum, but white goes well with both!
6 genius buys to elevate your kitchen
Price: $18.16
An organized drawer is a happy drawer. Believe you me, I don't even want to know how many hours I've wasted digging around for the right tool or utensil. This clear organizer keeps things tidy without drawing too much attention to itself.
Price: $11.99
Was: $14.99
Don't let those cabinet walls or backs of cabinet doors go to waste! Decorate them with these self-adhesive pot and pan lid holders to regain some room on the ground.
Price: $12.95
The internet loves these minimalist spice jar labels as a cheap way to add some uniformity and style to the cupboard. Don't believe me? Over 400 sets were bought within the last month alone.
Price: $20
Speaking of spices, have you ever tried using a lazy Susan to store them? Not only do you maximize vertical space, but you can spin the Susan in your cabinet when looking for an ingredient.
Price: $15.99
This under-cabinet stemware holder solves the problem of wine glass storage — plus it leaves the shelf below open for plates or bowls.
Price: $29.95
I know this sounds crazy, but if your measuring cups are this beautiful, they can easily double as decor. Grab an S-hook and hang these babies from a rack in your kitchen for extra drawer space and a bit of that lived-in, cozy elegance we're all craving these days.
Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.
