This Genius Home Buy Takes Even the Most Cluttered Closet or Pantry From Drab to Fab in Seconds

As content creator @arinsolange rightfully says in her now-viral TikTok: When it come to home renovations, you need to be honest with yourself about when to buy and when to DIY. When is it worth it to try and fix the problem yourself and for less? And when is it worth it to splurge, knowing you saved time and effort in the process?

Take, as is the case in Arin's video, the aesthetic problem of wire shelves in a kitchen pantry. There is nothing wrong with wire shelves, unless you dislike the look of them. And if that's the case, you could always remove the shelves and install something you found at one of the best home decor brands instead; this is the DIY option. Or, you could buy. It's a bit of a splurge, sure, but you'll have the problem solved in a quick-and-easy instant — and can hold onto the solution for years to come.

In this case, Arin chose buy — and I'm honestly quite blown away but what she was able to find to solve the problem.

If you can believe it, these are easily installed and instantly removable wire rack covers that can be customized to the size of the shelving you're looking to hide. Just choose from one of multiple stains — or hey, try multiple if you feel like mixing and matching — then call it a day.

In a busy, cluttered closet or pantry, these covers would add a sleek uniformity and order to the chaos, instantly elevating a tired space. Whether you're a renter looking to hide some dusty shelving or a home owner looking to upgrade your laundry closet, this is a simple and worthwhile way to get it done fast. Totally worth the investment if you ask me!

Wire Rack Cover by Crafted Palm, Early American View at Amazon Price: $71.99 (36"L x 16"D) If a traditional wooden look is what you're after, might I suggest the Early American finish for its perfectly rustic tone and feel. Wire Rack Cover by Crafted Palm, Painted White View at Amazon Price: $69.99 (34"L x 16"D) You can never go wrong with a painted white, especially if minimalism or bright colors are your thing — obviously two different ends of the spectrum, but white goes well with both! Wire Rack Covers by Crafted Palm, Weathered Oak View at Amazon Price: $69.99 (34"L x 16"D) For a look with some more dimension, go for Weathered Oak. I could see this working best in a linen or laundry closet rather than a pantry.

